Here at Furman, we like to keep busy. No one really understands why, but Furman students always seem to have a full plate. Almost everyone I know is in at least 2 or 3 different organizations, holding a few leadership positions, double majoring or at least taking intense classes. Your experience in college doesn’t have to look like this by any means, but it’s all about the passion you have for the organizations you love. I found myself getting involved in leadership positions of organizations I loved in high school, so when I came to Furman, I knew I had to find something similar. It didn’t take long to find admissions, the event planning board, a sorority, Panhellenic, and a few other places on campus that felt like home. I always say that getting involved during my freshman year was one of the things that made my Furman experience so amazing from the start, but it’s also what made my life here so crazy.

GREENVILLE, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO