Calling all entrepreneurs and innovators: Advantage Greenville happens Nov. 18
A slate of successful entrepreneurs and the editor-in-chief of Entrepreneurship magazine headline Advantage Greenville, a networking event and information session for aspiring innovators and business launchers. It takes place 7:30 a.m.-9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at Greenville ONE Center, downtown. The event is free and open to the public and is presented by The Hill Institute for Innovation and Entrepreneurship and the City of Greenville. Learn more in GVL Today and here.
Life of an Overcommitted Furman Student
Here at Furman, we like to keep busy. No one really understands why, but Furman students always seem to have a full plate. Almost everyone I know is in at least 2 or 3 different organizations, holding a few leadership positions, double majoring or at least taking intense classes. Your experience in college doesn’t have to look like this by any means, but it’s all about the passion you have for the organizations you love. I found myself getting involved in leadership positions of organizations I loved in high school, so when I came to Furman, I knew I had to find something similar. It didn’t take long to find admissions, the event planning board, a sorority, Panhellenic, and a few other places on campus that felt like home. I always say that getting involved during my freshman year was one of the things that made my Furman experience so amazing from the start, but it’s also what made my life here so crazy.
DEI campus conversations and information sessions
As we build an inclusive campus that fosters belonging, members of our community have come together to identify several topics for information sessions and conversations. Those sessions are listed below. We will communicate consistently with the community, sharing updates and progress on initiatives. Our goal for these sessions is to...
Alum hits the road with 1 million viewers
Chris Bainbridge ’02 and his red Mustang convertible have turned up in towns like Bryson City, North Carolina; Oliver Springs, Tennessee; Anderson, South Carolina; and Macon, Georgia. He’s been bowling, curling, ziplining, fishing, rappelling, snow tubing and spelunking. He’s revisited Marion, his childhood home in the North Carolina mountains, and he’s waved to his alma mater from a bike on Greenville’s Swamp Rabbit Trail.
Furman recognized for efforts to promote voting
Furman was named by the ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge as a 2022 ALL IN Most Engaged Campuses for College Student Voting. Before the midterm elections this month, Furman’s student-led Dins Vote organization held half a dozen registration drives since National Voter Registration Day on Sept. 20. “That’s really half the battle,” said Regan Richardson ’24, president of Dins Vote, in October.
Vinson unpacks midterm election results
With Republicans taking the majority in the U.S. House and Democrats controlling the Senate following the midterm elections, Danielle Vinson, a Furman University professor of politics and international affairs, goes on set at FOX Carolina to offer her views on what might happen next. She told anchor Justin Dougherty she didn’t anticipate that much legislation will be passed in the interim. Vinson weighed in on the runoff in Georgia and the extra “cushion” an additional member to the Democratic-controlled Senate would provide. She also spoke about how election denial and issues like abortion impacted overall voter turnout.
