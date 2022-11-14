ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSB Radio

Mystery surrounds stabbing deaths of 4 Idaho students

BOISE, Idaho — (AP) — Autopsies performed on four University of Idaho students who were found dead inside a rental house near campus showed that all four were stabbed to death, the Latah County coroner said Thursday. The killings have shaken Moscow, an Idaho Panhandle college town of...
MOSCOW, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Cause of death for slain University of Idaho students released by the coroner

MOSCOW, Idaho - We're getting our first insight into the autopsies of four University of Idaho students who were murdered. Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt said she believes all the victims were killed using a large knife and all of them were stabbed more than once. The cause of death for Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin The post Cause of death for slain University of Idaho students released by the coroner appeared first on Local News 8.
MOSCOW, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

What we know; the latest from the U of I quadruple homicide

After four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death Sunday morning, Moscow Police spent almost three days telling students and the broader community there was no threat then reversed course Wednesday during a news conference. Moscow Police Chief James Fry said they have not identified a suspect yet. Few...
MOSCOW, ID
CBS Minnesota

Families of slain Idaho students speak out after no arrests: "We will find you"

The families of four University of Idaho students found dead near campus are vowing justice and searching for answers after police said Wednesday they still have not identified a suspect or found a weapon in the weekend slayings.The victims have been identified as Madison Mogan, 21, from Coeur d'Alene, Idaho; Kaylee Goncalves, 21, from Rathdrum, Idaho; Xana Kernodle, 20, from Avondale, Arizona; and Ethan Chapin, 20, from Conway, Washington.The family of Goncalves issued a warning to whoever was behind the killings."To whomever is responsible, we will find you. We will never stop. The pain you caused has fueled our hatred...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
The Associated Press

Slain Idaho students leave behind bright memories, big goals

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Ethan Chapin’s last day was spent with his siblings, dressed up and dancing. Chapin — one of four University of Idaho students stabbed to death last weekend, the police still searching for a killer — was a triplet. His brother and sister also attend the scenic state school tucked away in the rolling hills of north-central Idaho.
MOSCOW, ID
KUTV

Report: FBI in Utah assisting in homicide case involving 4 University of Idaho students

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Authorities are remaining tight-lipped about multiple aspects of the investigation into the deaths of four college students in Idaho. The FBI Salt Lake City Bureau recently confirmed to The Spokesman-Review's Kip Hill that it was assisting police in Moscow, Idaho, in their homicide investigation. Am FBI spokesperson reportedly said the bureau wouldn't reveal any additional details, directing Hill to the Moscow City Police Department, which has issued several statements, but little else.
MOSCOW, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

Moscow Police release more information on alleged homicide near University of Idaho

The Moscow Police Department released more information on the alleged homicide that happened near the University of Idaho on Nov. 13. Four University of Idaho students were found dead in a nearby apartment after the Moscow Police Department said they responded to a call on King Road for an unconscious person. When they arrived, they found the four students.
MOSCOW, ID
TODAY.com

Lead prosecutor in Idaho murder case speaks out

Latah County prosecuting attorney Bill Thompson addresses the status of the police investigation into the University of Idaho murder case. He says the suspect is still at large, asserts that the crime was likely a targeted attack and explains that while police know who made the 911 call they are still trying to figure out why there was such a delay in contacting authorities.Nov. 17, 2022.
LATAH COUNTY, ID
TODAY.com

Police say 2 other people were home at time of Idaho murders

Police say two other roommates were home during the violent attack on four University of Idaho students, but were not injured in any way. Records also indicate police weren't called for hours after the murders took place. NBC’s Gadi Schwartz reports for TODAY.Nov. 17, 2022.
MOSCOW, ID
koze.com

Lewiston Police Make One Arrest in Armed Robbery Near LCSC

According to LPD, One suspect has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery that was reported to the Lewiston Police Department at 8:13 a.m. this morning. The incident took place in the 400 block of 1st Avenue in Lewiston, Idaho. When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered one...
LEWISTON, ID
KREM2

Suspect in Spokane Valley SWAT standoff killed by police

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — SWAT officers have shot and killed a suspect after a 12-hour standoff in Spokane Valley. According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), the suspect started a fire at 10:56 a.m. After he started the fire, he walked out of the home. The SWAT team then shot and killed the suspect.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Crash kills 1 in Bonner County

SANDPOINT, ID – One person was killed during a crash in Bonner County at around 2:00 am on Nov. 15. A Mercury SUV was traveling northbound on US 95 at mile post 469 when it left the roadway, overcorrected and rolled. The vehicle was occupied by 35-year-old female, and a 33-year-old male. The woman was taken to Bonner General Health,...
BONNER COUNTY, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy