Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Mystery surrounds stabbing deaths of 4 Idaho students
BOISE, Idaho — (AP) — Autopsies performed on four University of Idaho students who were found dead inside a rental house near campus showed that all four were stabbed to death, the Latah County coroner said Thursday. The killings have shaken Moscow, an Idaho Panhandle college town of...
Cause of death for slain University of Idaho students released by the coroner
MOSCOW, Idaho - We're getting our first insight into the autopsies of four University of Idaho students who were murdered. Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt said she believes all the victims were killed using a large knife and all of them were stabbed more than once. The cause of death for Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin The post Cause of death for slain University of Idaho students released by the coroner appeared first on Local News 8.
boisestatepublicradio.org
What we know; the latest from the U of I quadruple homicide
After four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death Sunday morning, Moscow Police spent almost three days telling students and the broader community there was no threat then reversed course Wednesday during a news conference. Moscow Police Chief James Fry said they have not identified a suspect yet. Few...
Families of slain Idaho students speak out after no arrests: "We will find you"
The families of four University of Idaho students found dead near campus are vowing justice and searching for answers after police said Wednesday they still have not identified a suspect or found a weapon in the weekend slayings.The victims have been identified as Madison Mogan, 21, from Coeur d'Alene, Idaho; Kaylee Goncalves, 21, from Rathdrum, Idaho; Xana Kernodle, 20, from Avondale, Arizona; and Ethan Chapin, 20, from Conway, Washington.The family of Goncalves issued a warning to whoever was behind the killings."To whomever is responsible, we will find you. We will never stop. The pain you caused has fueled our hatred...
Slain Idaho students leave behind bright memories, big goals
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Ethan Chapin’s last day was spent with his siblings, dressed up and dancing. Chapin — one of four University of Idaho students stabbed to death last weekend, the police still searching for a killer — was a triplet. His brother and sister also attend the scenic state school tucked away in the rolling hills of north-central Idaho.
KUTV
Report: FBI in Utah assisting in homicide case involving 4 University of Idaho students
MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Authorities are remaining tight-lipped about multiple aspects of the investigation into the deaths of four college students in Idaho. The FBI Salt Lake City Bureau recently confirmed to The Spokesman-Review's Kip Hill that it was assisting police in Moscow, Idaho, in their homicide investigation. Am FBI spokesperson reportedly said the bureau wouldn't reveal any additional details, directing Hill to the Moscow City Police Department, which has issued several statements, but little else.
boisestatepublicradio.org
Moscow Police release more information on alleged homicide near University of Idaho
The Moscow Police Department released more information on the alleged homicide that happened near the University of Idaho on Nov. 13. Four University of Idaho students were found dead in a nearby apartment after the Moscow Police Department said they responded to a call on King Road for an unconscious person. When they arrived, they found the four students.
TODAY.com
Lead prosecutor in Idaho murder case speaks out
Latah County prosecuting attorney Bill Thompson addresses the status of the police investigation into the University of Idaho murder case. He says the suspect is still at large, asserts that the crime was likely a targeted attack and explains that while police know who made the 911 call they are still trying to figure out why there was such a delay in contacting authorities.Nov. 17, 2022.
eastidahonews.com
Who were the four students killed at the University of Idaho? A look into their lives
MOSCOW (Idaho Statesman) — One was a triplet whose siblings were his “best friends.” One made a gay coworker feel safe amid unkind comments. One was “the life of every party.” One was a budding social media manager who loved the color pink. All four...
q13fox.com
'He lit up many of my dark days:' Loved ones remember WA student killed in U. of Idaho quadruple homicide
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. - Friends, family and loved ones gathered to light candles, lay flowers, fly balloons to share memories of Ethan Chapin, the 20-year-old who was among four University of Idaho students found murdered in a home over the weekend. The students were found dead in an off-campus rental...
Police: Suspect sought in University of Idaho student deaths
for a suspect in the deaths of four University of Idaho students whose bodies were found at an off-campus home during the weekend, a newspaper reported. The post Police: Suspect sought in University of Idaho student deaths appeared first on Local News 8.
TODAY.com
Police say 2 other people were home at time of Idaho murders
Police say two other roommates were home during the violent attack on four University of Idaho students, but were not injured in any way. Records also indicate police weren't called for hours after the murders took place. NBC’s Gadi Schwartz reports for TODAY.Nov. 17, 2022.
koze.com
Lewiston Police Make One Arrest in Armed Robbery Near LCSC
According to LPD, One suspect has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery that was reported to the Lewiston Police Department at 8:13 a.m. this morning. The incident took place in the 400 block of 1st Avenue in Lewiston, Idaho. When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered one...
Bodies of University of Idaho students in Spokane County for autopsies
MOSCOW, ID. — All four bodies of the University of Idaho students killed over the weekend are now in Spokane County for autopsies, according to Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt. The Medical Examiner in Spokane will perform the autopsies on Wednesday. The coroner says there was a lot of blood, adding she has never seen four students killed in this...
The Horrific Mystery Behind Unsolved Case Of 5 Murders In Idaho
One of the most mysterious and horrible unsolved cases in Idaho involved the murder of 5 people in three years. Between 1979 and 1982 in northern Idaho, 5 people were killed, one as young s 12 years old. The Stage Door Killer In Lewis Clark Valley. The 5 victims were...
KXLY
Lewiston Police arrest woman accused of neglecting mother, causing her death
LEWISTON, Idaho — Lewiston Police arrested a woman accused of neglecting her mother, which caused her to die. The Lewiston Fire Department responded to a medical call at a home on 7th Street and Stewart Avenue on Friday. Firefighters and medical personnel found an unconscious 72-year-old woman who was...
KHQ Right Now
Extended interview with the family of Kaylee Goncalves, one of the Moscow homicide victims
This is an extended interview with the family of Kaylee Goncalves, one of four University of Idaho students killed near the campus in Moscow. You can find our coverage on the homicide investigation here.
Suspect in Spokane Valley SWAT standoff killed by police
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — SWAT officers have shot and killed a suspect after a 12-hour standoff in Spokane Valley. According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), the suspect started a fire at 10:56 a.m. After he started the fire, he walked out of the home. The SWAT team then shot and killed the suspect.
Crash kills 1 in Bonner County
SANDPOINT, ID – One person was killed during a crash in Bonner County at around 2:00 am on Nov. 15. A Mercury SUV was traveling northbound on US 95 at mile post 469 when it left the roadway, overcorrected and rolled. The vehicle was occupied by 35-year-old female, and a 33-year-old male. The woman was taken to Bonner General Health,...
Love triangle not involved in death of Idaho man, says parents
Stacy and Jim Chapin are “trying to process” the death of their son who died near the University of Idaho. The couple said drugs and love triangles were not involved in the incident. KING’s Connor Board reports.Nov. 16, 2022.
Comments / 0