Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Four-Star '24 DB Dakoda Fields talks weekend visit to Oregon
Gardena (Calif.) Serra junior defensive back Dakoda Fields visited Oregon over the weekend and raved about his time in Eugene. Fields actually spent three days in Oregon. He attended the Ducks game with Washington on Saturday and was back on campus Sunday and Monday. “That was actually my fourth time...
COMMITMENT: Oregon State Lands DT JoJo Johnson
Recruiting prep defensive tackles has been one of the most talked about position groups amongst Oregon State fans for years. Today Beaver coaches received good news as Salt Lake City (Utah) Olympus defensive tackle Abraham "JoJo" Johnson committed to further his academic and athletic career with Coach Smith and the Beavers.
PODCAST: The storylines of Oregon vs Utah and our predictions
To get you ready for this big game at home for senior day, Matt Prehm, Erik Skopil, and Jared Mack discuss the major storylines of Oregon vs Utah, Bo Nix's injury, and they give their predictions for what they expect to happen in this game, plus score predictions. All that...
WATCH: Kris Hutson has confidence in Oregon's QB situation
Oregon wide receiver Kris Hutson talks about preparing for Utah with questions of Bo Nix being available for the game, while also having full confidence in backups Ty Thompson and Jay Butterfield if Nix can't play. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent...
Dam Podcast: Previewing No. 23 Oregon State at Arizona State with Chris Karpman
This episode of the Dam Podcast airs live on Thursday, November 17th at 5:00 pm PT. BeaverBlitz staffers Angie Machado and Carter Bahns are back behind the microphone and camera for another episode of the Dam Podcast, streaming live on YouTube and any time on your favorite podcast app. On...
Following Big Win Over Oregon, Kicker Peyton Henry Got A Text That Meant A Lot To Him
On Saturday, with nearly 57,000 fans screaming and the game on the line, Husky kicker Peyton Henry walked on the field and confidently hit the game-winning field goal with less than a minute remaining, giving Washington an improbable 37-34 come-from-behind win over Oregon at Autzen Stadium. The kick came from a point and at an angle that was very familiar for the sixth-year senior, but he told the media on Tuesday, his miss in 2018 wasn't really on his mind...
247Sports
59K+
Followers
396K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0