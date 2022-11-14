ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Four-Star '24 DB Dakoda Fields talks weekend visit to Oregon

Gardena (Calif.) Serra junior defensive back Dakoda Fields visited Oregon over the weekend and raved about his time in Eugene. Fields actually spent three days in Oregon. He attended the Ducks game with Washington on Saturday and was back on campus Sunday and Monday. “That was actually my fourth time...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

COMMITMENT: Oregon State Lands DT JoJo Johnson

Recruiting prep defensive tackles has been one of the most talked about position groups amongst Oregon State fans for years. Today Beaver coaches received good news as Salt Lake City (Utah) Olympus defensive tackle Abraham "JoJo" Johnson committed to further his academic and athletic career with Coach Smith and the Beavers.
CORVALLIS, OR
247Sports

WATCH: Kris Hutson has confidence in Oregon's QB situation

Oregon wide receiver Kris Hutson talks about preparing for Utah with questions of Bo Nix being available for the game, while also having full confidence in backups Ty Thompson and Jay Butterfield if Nix can't play. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Following Big Win Over Oregon, Kicker Peyton Henry Got A Text That Meant A Lot To Him

On Saturday, with nearly 57,000 fans screaming and the game on the line, Husky kicker Peyton Henry walked on the field and confidently hit the game-winning field goal with less than a minute remaining, giving Washington an improbable 37-34 come-from-behind win over Oregon at Autzen Stadium. The kick came from a point and at an angle that was very familiar for the sixth-year senior, but he told the media on Tuesday, his miss in 2018 wasn't really on his mind...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

247Sports

59K+
Followers
396K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy