San Luis Obispo Tribune
Anthony Rizzo Stays With Yankees, Agrees to $40 Million Deal
Anthony Rizzo isn't going anywhere. After briefly entering free agency, Rizzo has reportedly agreed to a two-year, $34 deal with the Yankees, a contract that includes a club option of $17 million for a third season in 2025. With a buyout worth $6 million attached to that third season, Rizzo...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Braves ‘Highly Unlikely’ to Sign Jacob deGrom Away From New York Mets
Don't expect Jacob deGrom to bolt to a division rival in free agency. According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Atlanta Braves are highly unlikely to sign deGrom or any other shortstop besides Dansby Swanson. "The Braves are reluctant to enter into a deal with any player who takes...
