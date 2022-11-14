Read full article on original website
Nebraska's Mickey Joseph lays out challenges for next Husker coach
Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph discusses what's necessary to get Nebraska football back in the right direction.
Kansas State coach Jerome Tang sounds off on why he created 'Snyder Award'
Jerome Tang and his staff have only been around Manhattan and Kanas State for a few months but they are already ingrained in the culture. After starting the season 2-0 including a road win at California, Tang and his team are set to host the Kansas City Roos on Thursday night before heading to the Caribbean Sea for the Cayman Islands Classic. The Wildcats open up with Rhode Island on Monday night. Tang has focused to completely change the culture of the program, and part of that change is to institute "awards" for players throughout the week.
Georgia football: 5-star Sameul M'Pemba sets commitment date, finalists
One of Georgia's top remaining targets for the 2023 cycle has set his announcement date and named his finalists. IMG Academy five-star Samuel M'Pemba posted Monday afternoon on his Twitter account that he plans to choose between the Vols, Florida, Miami, and Georgia, and he plans to reveal his college decision on Dec. 4. The St. Louis native is considered the nation's No. 29 overall prospect, No. 4 edge defender, and No. 8 overall recruit in Florida per the industry-generated 247Sports Composite. The 6-foot-3.5, 250-pound played mostly wide receiver and tight end as a junior but will make his mark on defense at the next level.
Daily Delivery: Google offers a scare by linking Kansas State's Chris Klieman to Nebraska
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. A Google headline Monday seemed to link Kansas State coach Chris Klieman to the open job at Nebraska but after Fitz clicked it he discovered that Google had aggregated an unsubstantiated message board post from another college sports network that had no credibility. As Fitz explains, it's highly doubtful Klieman would go to Nebraska just as he's getting this K-State program up and running, and while his good friend Gene Taylor, K-State's athletics director, remains in Manhattan too. The is a job, however, that Fitz fears could attract Klieman.
Top recruits Nick Saban, Alabama flipped late in the recruiting process
Looking back on big flips the Crimson Tide has accomplished late in the recruiting cycle over the years.
247Sports
Paul Finebaum: Alabama football fans' temperature rising as Crimson Tide faithful want coaching changes
Alabama football fans want answers for this season's demise in the College Football Playoff picture and most are pointing fingers at the coordinator spots for a team not heading back to the SEC Championship Game this fall. Paul Finebaum says the Crimson Tide faithful are refusing to blame head coach Nick Saban for this program's fall from grace with two losses through 10 games for only the second time in 12 years.
247Sports
Jaxson Dart's mother not happy with Alabama's treatment of Ole Miss QB, Lane Kiffin says
Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart's mother called Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin and complained following Saturday's 30-24 loss to Alabama after her son was decked several times by the Crimson Tide's defense, Kiffin told reporters Monday. Dart's mother was angered by the facemask penalty in the second half after Alabama's Dallas Turner twisted the quarterback's helmet in a vicious manner resulting in a personal foul whistle, as Inside The Rebels noted.
Mickey Joseph updates status in Nebraska coaching search
Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph updates what he knows in the Huskers' ongoing coaching search.
RB commitment parts ways with Vols
One of Tennessee's Class of 2023 commitments is officially back on the market. Running back Will Stallings, a senior at Clayton Valley Charter High School in Concord, Calif., announced in a post on his Twitter account that he has parted ways with the Vols. "Like to say thanks to Tennessee...
Report: Tyler Carr, son of David Carr, is committed to Fresno State
The Fresno State Bulldogs will have a third member of the Carr family on the football roster soon, according to a report. Tyler Carr, the son of legendary Fresno State QB David Carr, is committed to walk-on to the football team next season. The news was first reported by KMJ...
247Sports
Kenny Payne calls out Louisville players after Cardinals' loss to App State: 'There has to be some pride'
The Louisville Cardinals thought they stole a game at home against Appalachian State. However, El Ellis’ game-winning shot was waved off after video replay as time expired. It was the third straight loss to open the year for Louisville, something head coach Kenny Payne was not pleased about, considering the big deficits Tuesday. He pointed to a lack of aggression.
Ohio State's Ryan Day would be 'shocked' if Buckeyes don't get running backs back this weekend
Ohio State’s running back room has gone from a place of strength in the preseason and into the season to facing some questions as the Buckeyes hit the stretch run. Throughout much of the year, the Buckeye running backs have battled injuries and that reached a climax on Saturday.
Tom Izzo applauded, John Calipari questioned by national media after Michigan State stuns No. 4 Kentucky
Kentucky was not able to slam the door shut multiple times despite a herculean effort from big man Oscar Tshiebwe. Meanwhile, embattled forwards Mady Sissoko (16 points, eight rebounds) and Joey Hauser (23 points, eight rebounds) had their fingerprints all over Michigan State's upset victory. "I’m proud of guys like...
Late Kick: Does Jimbo Fisher have a culture problem at Texas A&M?
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate breaks down the mood around the Texas A&M football program.
WATCH: Kris Hutson has confidence in Oregon's QB situation
Oregon wide receiver Kris Hutson talks about preparing for Utah with questions of Bo Nix being available for the game, while also having full confidence in backups Ty Thompson and Jay Butterfield if Nix can't play. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent...
Five-star, in-state athlete impressed by Tennessee's on-field progress
A five-star prospect who's one of Tennessee's top in-state targets attended one of the Vols' home games earlier this season and likes what he has seen from them on the field.
How to watch, listen, stream No. 10 Utah at No. 13 Oregon
Last week’s loss to Washington took some luster off of the Utah game this week, but not much. This is still one of the biggest games in the Pac-12 in the college football season. It’s just one of two huge matchups in the conference on Saturday as USC goes to the Rose Bowl to face cross-town rival UCLA. These games could be the semi-finals of the Pac-12 Championship Game in Las Vegas in December. Unfortunately, the TV networks don’t seem to be impressed as they have decided to put the Oregon-Utah game in the latest timeslot available. It’ll be a late night for Duck and Ute fans with a 7:30 pm PT/8:30 pm MT kickoff. How to watch Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports Television ESPN Play-by-play: Dave Flemming Analyst: Rod Gilmore Sideline: Tiffany Blackmon 7:30 p.m. PT Autzen StadiumHow to listen to the Ducks Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK Oregon Sports Network KUJZ-FM 95.3, Eugene KFXX-AM 1080, Portland TuneIn.com Sirius: 133 XM: 197 Play-By-Play: Jerry Allen Analyst: Mike Jorgensen Sideline Reporter: Joey McMurry Pregame Show: Terry JonzHow to listen to the Utes Ethan Miller/Getty Images Utah Utes Sports Network 700 AM ESPN, Salt Lake City Sirius XM 81 TuneIn.com Play-by-Play: Bill Riley Analyst: Scott Mitchell Sideline: Stevenson SylvesterHow to streamfuboTV (try it free)11
Walk-on QB Synek pops onto the radar of Husker fan base
As Nebraska finished out the last few snaps of Saturday's game at Michigan, that was walk-on Jarrett Synek taking snaps in the Big House. Clean-up duty as it was in Nebraska's 34-3 loss, it was something still of significant personal note. Here's guessing he wouldn't have even predicted such a scenario for himself back in August.
Florida's Billy Napier having no problem going after the commits of in-state rivals | College Footba
247Sports' Blair Angulo and Emily Proud discuss Billy Napier and the recruiting landscape in the state of Florida.
Ole Miss pulls trigger on five-star Cali linebacker Noah Mikhail
Ole Miss continues to recruit for the future. On Wednesday, the Rebels pulled the trigger on an offer to one of the most promising 2025 linebackers in the nation. Ole Miss has offered linebacker Noah Mikhail, a 6-3, 205-pounder already rated with five stars and with an enviable offer sheet.
247Sports
