Blake Shelton, Wife Gwen Stefani Go NFL Fan-Mode at Cardinals Game: See the Pics

By Shelby Scott
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0boNVd_0jATBavW00
(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Voice‘s dynamic duo, country music star Blake Shelton and his wife of one year Gwen Stefani, stepped away from performing on Sunday, instead activating full NFL fan mode at the Arizona Cardinals-Los Angeles Rams game.

The photos capture Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani keeping it casual at the Cardinals game. Compared to the usual glitz and glam fans of the hit TV show are used to, Stefani donned loose-fitting distressed blue jeans, a white turtleneck, and a puffy jacket of the same color. She tied her hair up in a long braid that fell to her shoulder.

Stefani’s famous husband kept it camo, donning a camouflage windbreaker, army green sneakers, blue jeans, and a bright red Cardinals ballcap showing his support.

Photos from the game show Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani out on the field, greeting some of the NFL players and other game attendees. Other images show Stefani on her feet, cheering on the players during the game.

In the end, the Cardinals took home Sunday night’s win, scoring 27 points against the Rams’ 17, which, all in all, represents a successful night for Blake Shelton and his bride.

Gwen Stefani’s Take On Marrying Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton may have only recently celebrated their one-year anniversary as husband and wife, however, the couple met several years ago while on the set of The Voice. Since meeting in 2015, the duo has become one of our favorite celebrity couples, and, recently, the “Hollaback Girl” singer appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show to give fans an inside look at her relationship with the 46-year-old country star.

Reflecting on the early part of her relationship with Shelton, Stefani sweetly told the actress and talk show host, “God put us together. It was one of those things where I didn’t see it coming.”

Gwen Stefani sparked her relationship with Blake Shelton not long after divorcing her former husband Gavin Rossdale. The pop star and her now ex-husband officially split in 2016 and, as such, Stefani said she really had no interest in dating immediately after.

During her appearance, she admitted, “I was like, ‘I’m gonna wake up every day. I’m gonna have a coffee. I’m gonna take care of my kids, and then I’m gonna go to bed.’ Like I’m never gonna kiss anyone. I thought my life was over, and then Blake Shelton was like, ‘Hey, I’m Blake Shelton.'”

The Daily Mail reports that after initially meeting while working on The Voice, the two singers began dating in 2015. In 2020, the two were engaged, with their wedding taking place in Oklahoma that next year.

Aside from their romantic relationship, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have collaborated on a number of musical projects outside of The Voice, putting out hits like “Nobody But You” and “Happy Anywhere.”

