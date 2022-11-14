Read full article on original website
WALB 10
APD: 15-year-old wanted for murder
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is asking for the community’s help in finding a 15-year-old murder suspect. Alexander Holman is wanted for murder, aggravated assault and other pending charges, according to APD. The murder is alleged to have happened in the 700 block of West...
WALB 10
Suspect wanted for breaking into an Albany construction company
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man is wanted by Albany Police Department (APD) after allegedly breaking into a construction business. Bryan Frantz, 33, is wanted for burglary. APD officials said he broke into The Lamon Company. Frantz is described as being 6′2, 250 pounds with brown eyes. Anyone with...
wfxl.com
Suspect wanted for questioning flees and attempts to elude an Albany officer
Albany police are looking for a man who refused to stop during a traffic violation. Officers say, while patrolling the intersection of N. Madison St/W. Broad Ave, a vehicle ran a red light. Dispatch was notified of location and vehicle description. Sirens and lights were activated and the vehicle refused...
wfxl.com
Warrants pending for Swift Street shooting that left three injured
Albany police announced Tuesday that warrants are pending following a shooting on Swift Street Friday. In a release to the media, police say a one-year-old suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his left arm after gunfire was exchanged between two men n the 500 block of Swift Street around 9:30 p.m. Friday.
wfxl.com
"I'll shoot you." Albany woman alleges boyfriend stole her car, threatened to shoot her
DOUGHERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WFXL) - The search is on for a man Albany Police say threatened to shoot his girlfriend while stealing her car. Officers with the Albany Police Department were called to the Lucile Street area Tuesday morning. Investigators say a woman and her boyfriend, later identified as 19-year-old Cedric Rollins, Jr. of Albany, were driving in her car, a blue Chrysler Sebring.
WALB 10
Alleged shooting near Monroe High leaves no reported injuries
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - No injuries have been reported after a witness said a man jumped on her car and shot at another vehicle near a high school, according to an Albany Police Department (APD) report. The incident happened at the intersection of South Harding Street and Lippitt Drive, near...
wfxl.com
Police: Woman told "this is the day you die" by attacker before being beaten in Albany
A woman is recovering after being assaulted over the weekend. Albany police responded to the 400 block of West Highland Avenue in reference to an aggravated assault just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, the victim told police that she was walking near the alleyway when an unknown black man...
WALB 10
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man is alleged to have hijacked a car from an Albany woman at gunpoint on Tuesday, per an Albany police report. The hijacking is reported to have happened on Tuesday around 8:45 a.m. on Lucille Street. The victim told APD that while she was riding...
wfxl.com
One injured in West Gordon shooting
A man is recovering following a shooting at an Albany apartment. Albany police responded to an apartment in the 500 block of West Gordon Avenue for a shooting just after 9 p.m. Friday. Upon arrival, police made contact with a woman holding an injured man on the living room floor.
WALB 10
4 uninjured after shooting at Albany home
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A homeowner and three others were uninjured after a Saturday night shooting in Albany, per the Albany Police Department (APD). The incident happened around 9 p.m. on the 600 block of West Society Avenue after four people were inside a home when they began to hear gunshots hit the home, according to an APD report.
WALB 10
WALB 10
Albany woman arrested in child assault incident involving knife, hammer
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany woman was arrested in connection to a child cruelty incident that involved a hammer and knife, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Laquessa Redding, 37, was charged with three counts of first-degree cruelty to children. On Monday, police responded to the 400 block...
wfxl.com
No injuries reported after shooting near Monroe High School Monday afternoon
No injuries reported after a shooting in the 900 block of Lippitt Drive Monday afternoon. Upon arrival, Albany police made contact with Dougherty County school police and a witness. The witness told police that there were four black males near the intersection of South Harding Street and Lippitt Drive. The...
It's ladies night ... Three women arrested by Albany police
ALBANY — Albany police said three women were arrested in separate incidents on charges ranging from child cruelty to assault to vehicle theft. The woman who was arrested on child cruelty charges is accused of swinging a knife and hammer at three juveniles.
WTVM
19-year-old faces over 20 charges following Lumpkin traffic stop
LUMPKIN, Ga. (WTVM) - A joint drug investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) and the Lumpkin Police Department (LPD) leads to a 19-year-old behind bars and facing various charges, including 14 counts of gang activity. According to the GBI, the investigation resulted from LPD’s attempt to conduct a...
wfxl.com
Police: Man stabbed during argument with girlfriend
A man is recovering after being stabbed Sunday evening. Albany police responded to the 800 block of 10th Avenue for a stabbing around 9:15 p.m. Sunday. FOX 31 News obtained the incident report that says upon arrival, police spoke with the victim who told police that a few days prior, a man told the victim that he had been messing around with his baby mama. When the victim confronted his baby mama about this allegation, an argument ensued and she took a knife from the kitchen and stabbed him in the chest. The victim told police that she also slashed the tire to his truck.
wfxl.com
Victim tells police she ran inside moments before house shot up in Albany
Albany police are investigating after a home in the 600 block of West Society was shot up Saturday. Just before 9 p.m., police responded to the area for a shooting. Victims tell police that they were inside when the shooting occurred and that the front living room window, living room wall, metal door jam in the kitchen, front bedroom wall and rear kitchen window were damaged.
WALB 10
Lumpkin City Councilman arrested for impersonating police offcer
LUMPKIN, Ga. (WALB) - A Lumpkin city official was arrested on a number of charges, including impersonating an officer and stalking, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). Nikita Seay, a Lumpkin City Council member, was charged with three counts of impersonating a public officer false imprisonment, three counts...
wfxl.com
Woman arrested after victim tracks phone that was inside their stolen vehicle
An Albany woman is behind bars after allegedly stealing a vehicle. Albany police responded to the 200 block of East Oglethorpe Boulevard in reference to a motor vehicle theft. The victim told police that 23-year-old Madison Lee took their vehicle. After tracking their phone, that was inside of the stolen...
