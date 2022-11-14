ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Kiva Sales and Service Secures Distribution Partnership with Seed Junky

LOS ANGELES — , one of the most premier breeders both in California and globally, today announced an exclusive partnership with Kiva Sales and Service (KSS), the industry-leading sales and distribution platform offering dispensaries a complete suite of curated best in class brands, acting as their exclusive distributor to further the brand’s goal in becoming completely California customer accessible.
Goodness Growth Holdings Extends Expungement Efforts with Three Free Clinics

MINNEAPOLIS — Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. (“Goodness Growth” or the “Company”) (CSE: GDNS; OTCQX: GDNSF), a physician-led, science-focused cannabis company and IP developer, today announced that it has continued its efforts to help individuals impacted by non-violent cannabis convictions with three free expungement clinics. During...
Sanctuary Cannabis Opens its Second Jacksonville Dispensary, the Company’s Fifteenth Location in the State of Florida

APOPKA, Fla. — Building off the momentum from the opening of its first Jacksonville dispensary in mid-October, Sanctuary Medicinals is pleased to announce the opening of its second Jacksonville location in the Murray Hill neighborhood. Located on Edgewood Ave S between I-10 and Highway 17, the second Sanctuary Jacksonville...
