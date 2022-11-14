Read full article on original website
Kiva Sales and Service Secures Distribution Partnership with Seed Junky
LOS ANGELES — , one of the most premier breeders both in California and globally, today announced an exclusive partnership with Kiva Sales and Service (KSS), the industry-leading sales and distribution platform offering dispensaries a complete suite of curated best in class brands, acting as their exclusive distributor to further the brand’s goal in becoming completely California customer accessible.
Goodness Growth Holdings Extends Expungement Efforts with Three Free Clinics
MINNEAPOLIS — Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. (“Goodness Growth” or the “Company”) (CSE: GDNS; OTCQX: GDNSF), a physician-led, science-focused cannabis company and IP developer, today announced that it has continued its efforts to help individuals impacted by non-violent cannabis convictions with three free expungement clinics. During...
Green Sentry Holdings Launches Sunburn Cannabis Brand and Dispensaries in Florida
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Green Sentry Holdings, LLC (“Green Sentry” or “the Company”), a Florida-based private cannabis operator, today announced that it has rebranded three of its retail locations across Florida as Sunburn Cannabis (“Sunburn”), where it will exclusively offer Sunburn products. Sunburn...
Sanctuary Cannabis Opens its Second Jacksonville Dispensary, the Company’s Fifteenth Location in the State of Florida
APOPKA, Fla. — Building off the momentum from the opening of its first Jacksonville dispensary in mid-October, Sanctuary Medicinals is pleased to announce the opening of its second Jacksonville location in the Murray Hill neighborhood. Located on Edgewood Ave S between I-10 and Highway 17, the second Sanctuary Jacksonville...
