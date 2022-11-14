Read full article on original website
Oregon City woman charged for identity theft ring role, victims lost $120k
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - An Oregon City woman was indicted for her alleged role in an identity theft and fraud ring, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Oregon announced on Thursday. According to court documents, 40-year-old Mary Phoenix Nguyen and her associates used stolen identities and personal information to...
Deputy shot woman in self-defense after she pointed gun at him in NE Portland, prosecutors find
A Multnomah County sheriff’s deputy who shot a woman after she pointed a gun at him last month in Northeast Portland’s Lloyd District was justified in firing his gun and wounding her, authorities said. Portland police and prosecutors determined Deputy Rory McPherson shot 26-year-old Erin Marie Juge in...
‘Armed, dangerous’ felon taken into custody following days-long manhunt
The search for a loose felon in Columbia County has ended after he was taken in, according to the Clatsop County Sheriff's Office.
Attempted murder suspect arrested by SWAT team in Marion County
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office reportedly engaged their SWAT team on Wednesday to arrest a suspect accused of attempted murder.
Linn County deputies seek person of interest in multiple stolen vehicle cases
LINN COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Linn County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a person of interest in multiple stolen vehicle cases. Billy Raymond Edge, 32, has multiple warrants for his arrest and is the suspect in numerous, recent stolen vehicle investigations. The sheriff’s office said he is also suspected of eluding deputies in a stolen vehicle in Lyons.
Oregon City woman indicted on federal charges for alleged role in fraud ring
An Oregon woman was indicted on federal charges Thursday for allegedly coordinating a fraud ring that used stolen identities to open bank accounts and credit cards, buy cars, and make false documents. Mary Phoenix Nguyen, 40, of Oregon City, is facing aggravated identity theft, social security fraud, and several other...
Local woman faces federal charges for alleged role in national fraud ring
A Portland federal grand jury is charging a local woman for an alleged role in a fraud ring that used stolen identities to open fraudulent accounts and produce false documents.
Officials: 3 dead in Washington County murder-suicide
Officials say that a man shot and killed two people before committing suicide at a home in unincorporated Washington County on Wednesday night.
Carjacking suspect crashes stolen vehicle after chase on Hwy 18, McMinnville Police said.
MCMINNVILLE, Ore. — An Arkansas man is accused of carjacking a woman outside of a McMinnville, Oregon medical clinic on Wednesday before crashing her car on Highway 18 while trying to evade police. McMinnville Police said the incident started shortly before 11 a.m. with reports of a man running...
Officials: Suspect dies after double-homicide in Washington County
The Washington County Sheriff's Office said the suspect accused of killing two people Wednesday night died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Just married, couple gets car broken into during stop in Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Abby Paterson and her new husband were on their way back to British Columbia after a wedding in California’s wine country. “It was perfect, a dream come true, everything went well,” said Paterson. But after a night in Portland, she and her husband didn’t...
Suspect in deadly Vancouver drive-by shooting appears in court
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A man accused in a deadly drive-by shooting in Vancouver was in court on Wednesday. Yana Cook, 24, was arrested in Raymond, Washington on Tuesday. Cook is the suspect in a November 6 shooting on Northeast Fourth Plain Boulevard. PAST COVERAGE | Vancouver police make arrest...
Man shot and killed in Vancouver drive-by identified
The identity of the man who was shot and killed in Vancouver on Nov. 6 after a car crash report has been identified by the Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office, according to Clark County Communications.
Bullets hit McMinnville High School in early morning shooting
Authorities are investigating a shooting near McMinnville High School early Wednesday morning.
Arrest made in Brooks-Hopmere area
Marion County Sheriff's Office deploys SWAT squad at Quinaby Road residence southwest of BrooksThe Marion County Sheriff's Office activated its SWAT Team Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 16, at a Quinaby Road residence near River Road in the general area of the Hitchin' Post Bar & Grill. MCSO Sgt. Don Parise said the deployment was made to help arrest Zachariah Phillips who had a warrant for his arrest on a charge of attempted murder. Law enforcement personnel arrived around 3:20 p.m. and were on the scene until nearly midnight, as motorists were advised to avoid the area and residents were advised to...
Vancouver man arrested after fleeing traffic stop, says he ‘panicked’ when he saw police lights
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A man was arrested Tuesday evening after he fled a traffic stop at high speeds, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said Ashveer Sandhu, 18, performed a U-turn on Northeast 119th Street near BiZi Farms, then spun the tires on his Cadillac ATS-V right in front of a patrol vehicle. Sandhu was then seen driving over 90 mph in a 35 mph zone, southbound on Northeast 87th Avenue.
Police identify man they shot after he set fire to car in SE Portland
Portland police have identified the man they shot and injured in Southeast Portland last week as 33-year-old Antoine Young. Young left the hospital Sunday, and police booked him at the Multnomah County Detention Center on an outstanding warrant and violating parole, Portland police said in a statement Monday. Police and...
Surveillance video shows thieves stealing $25K in merchandise from Old Town business
PORTLAND, Oregon — Orox Leather Co., a family owned business in Portland's Old Town, suffered thousands of dollars in losses after a break-in Tuesday morning. At around 4 a.m., security cameras recorded three thieves breaking into Orox at 450 Northwest Couch Street between Northwest 4th and 5th Avenue. Surveillance footage shows the three suspects stuffing a sleeping bag with most of the merchandise on display — including leather purses and wallets.
Search suspended for ‘armed, dangerous’ felon near Rainier
A manhunt for "a wanted felon" was suspended after about 7 hours in an area west of Rainier the Columbia County Sheriff's Office said.
Crime Briefs - Gresham officer kicked in groin during arrest
MAX Station altercation leads to painful moment for officer; woman sparks arson fire in motel room- A man allegedly assaulted a TriMet employee and kicked an arresting Gresham officer in the groin during an altercation Wednesday, Nov. 9, at the Cleveland Avenue MAX Station. A person awaiting a train physically assaulted a TriMet supervisor, leading to several employees holding the man down while calling police. The incident had escalated to the suspect biting a TriMet employee, and when police took him into custody a struggle led to an officer being kicked. He allegedly also started a fight with Multnomah...
