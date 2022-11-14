ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Linn, OR

kptv.com

Linn County deputies seek person of interest in multiple stolen vehicle cases

LINN COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Linn County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a person of interest in multiple stolen vehicle cases. Billy Raymond Edge, 32, has multiple warrants for his arrest and is the suspect in numerous, recent stolen vehicle investigations. The sheriff’s office said he is also suspected of eluding deputies in a stolen vehicle in Lyons.
LINN COUNTY, OR
KATU.com

Just married, couple gets car broken into during stop in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Abby Paterson and her new husband were on their way back to British Columbia after a wedding in California’s wine country. “It was perfect, a dream come true, everything went well,” said Paterson. But after a night in Portland, she and her husband didn’t...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Suspect in deadly Vancouver drive-by shooting appears in court

VANCOUVER, Wash. — A man accused in a deadly drive-by shooting in Vancouver was in court on Wednesday. Yana Cook, 24, was arrested in Raymond, Washington on Tuesday. Cook is the suspect in a November 6 shooting on Northeast Fourth Plain Boulevard. PAST COVERAGE | Vancouver police make arrest...
VANCOUVER, WA
Woodburn Independent

Arrest made in Brooks-Hopmere area

Marion County Sheriff's Office deploys SWAT squad at Quinaby Road residence southwest of BrooksThe Marion County Sheriff's Office activated its SWAT Team Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 16, at a Quinaby Road residence near River Road in the general area of the Hitchin' Post Bar & Grill. MCSO Sgt. Don Parise said the deployment was made to help arrest Zachariah Phillips who had a warrant for his arrest on a charge of attempted murder. Law enforcement personnel arrived around 3:20 p.m. and were on the scene until nearly midnight, as motorists were advised to avoid the area and residents were advised to...
MARION COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Vancouver man arrested after fleeing traffic stop, says he ‘panicked’ when he saw police lights

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A man was arrested Tuesday evening after he fled a traffic stop at high speeds, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said Ashveer Sandhu, 18, performed a U-turn on Northeast 119th Street near BiZi Farms, then spun the tires on his Cadillac ATS-V right in front of a patrol vehicle. Sandhu was then seen driving over 90 mph in a 35 mph zone, southbound on Northeast 87th Avenue.
VANCOUVER, WA
KGW

Surveillance video shows thieves stealing $25K in merchandise from Old Town business

PORTLAND, Oregon — Orox Leather Co., a family owned business in Portland's Old Town, suffered thousands of dollars in losses after a break-in Tuesday morning. At around 4 a.m., security cameras recorded three thieves breaking into Orox at 450 Northwest Couch Street between Northwest 4th and 5th Avenue. Surveillance footage shows the three suspects stuffing a sleeping bag with most of the merchandise on display — including leather purses and wallets.
PORTLAND, OR
Gresham Outlook

Crime Briefs - Gresham officer kicked in groin during arrest

MAX Station altercation leads to painful moment for officer; woman sparks arson fire in motel room- A man allegedly assaulted a TriMet employee and kicked an arresting Gresham officer in the groin during an altercation Wednesday, Nov. 9, at the Cleveland Avenue MAX Station. A person awaiting a train physically assaulted a TriMet supervisor, leading to several employees holding the man down while calling police. The incident had escalated to the suspect biting a TriMet employee, and when police took him into custody a struggle led to an officer being kicked. He allegedly also started a fight with Multnomah...
GRESHAM, OR

