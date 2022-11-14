Read full article on original website
Savannah Tribune
Four Savannah State Football Players Earn All-Conference Honors
Four Savannah State football players have been named to the 2022 Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) All-Conference teams, according to a press release from the conference office Monday morning. Chaii Bland, the No. 1 returner in the SIAC, was named to the All-SIAC First Team. Bland—who is ranked No. 10...
Recruiting Spotlight: Zo Smalls of Savannah Christian
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Christian’s offensive linemen singled out Zo Smalls as a potential breakout player before the season even started. The sophomore has proven his offensive line correct. Smalls has carried the ball 164 times for 1,288 yards and 18 touchdowns, good for a yards per carry average of 7.9. He’s become the […]
WSAV-TV
Georgia Southern deals with injuries but no excuses
Budweiser Clydesdales to make appearance in Statesboro
STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales are scheduled to make several appearances in the Statesboro area this weekend. The eight-horse hitch will be harnessed and hitched to the famous red beer wagon at the Georgia Southern University Bookstore on Nov. 19 from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. The world-renowned horses will participate in Georgia […]
allongeorgia.com
World-Famous Budweiser Clydesdales at Bulloch Ag Arena and Georgia Southern This Week
The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales, and their Dalmatian friend, will be making appearances in Statesboro this week. The first is at the Bulloch County Agricultural Complex Arena, which will be housing the beautiful giants, this Thursday, November 17, and Friday, November 18, 12:00 pm – 7:00 pm. Viewing is free and open to the public.
How title lenders trap poor Americans in debt with triple-digit interest rates
This story was originally published by ProPublica. When Robert Ball turned 63, he was looking forward to retirement in his wife’s hometown of Savannah, Georgia. The couple had a comfortable house with a lush garden, the certainty of his pension, and the hope of spending more time with their grandchildren. That dream shattered when Ball’s […] The post How title lenders trap poor Americans in debt with triple-digit interest rates appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
vanishinggeorgia.com
Savannah & Atlanta Railway Coaling Tower, Sardis
The text that follows is abridged from a plaque at this site, which was dedicated to the people of Sardis in 2017. To me, the most unusual thing about the tower is how modern it looks, even if it resembles an old frontier fort. Though the text doesn’t definitively say when it was built, I believe it was during the ownership of the Savannah & Atlanta Railway, circa 1917-1921.
WJCL
Coldest temperatures so far this fall season arrive Friday morning
Freezing temperatures are possible Friday morning as a winter-like airmass settles over southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry. The last time Savannah saw the temperature drop to 32° was March 14, 8 months ago. A Freeze Watch has been issued for inland locations in southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry for...
Georgia Southern Police on high alert after UVA shooting
STATESBORO, Ga (WSAV) — The recent tragedy on the University of Virginia campus has raised concerns about safety—we talked to Georgia Southern about security. “You know that’s everything that we dedicate our time and efforts to is keeping our students safe,” said Georgia Southern Chief of Police Laura McCullough. Georgia Southern says the well-being of […]
WJCL
Colder temperatures, frost likely this week
Colder temperatures and a winter-like chill are in the forecast for later this week. Low temperatures will be frosty by Friday morning in the low to mid 30s for inland locations. Savannah is likely to dip to the mid-30s to start Friday. Locations around Metter, Statesboro, Hampton, and Vidalia could...
Falling tree narrowly misses girl asleep inside Savannah home
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A family in the Benjamin Van Clark Park neighborhood is thankful they weren’t hurt when part of a giant live oak crashed into their home early Thursday morning. The massive tree is estimated to be at least 200 years old. The mom who lives in the home told WSAV that her […]
WSAV-TV
Statesboro native lands in top 13 of NBC's 'The Voice'
Statesboro's own Bryce Leatherwood made the cut for the top 13 in NBC's singing competition “The Voice." Statesboro native lands in top 13 of NBC’s ‘The Voice’. Statesboro's own Bryce Leatherwood made the cut for the top 13 in NBC's singing competition “The Voice." Full video:...
vanishinggeorgia.com
Christian Camphor Cottage, 1760s: The Oldest Building in Savannah
This saltbox cottage, built some time between 1760-1767 and raised in 1871, is believed to be the oldest surviving structure in the city of Savannah [Wild Heron Plantation, outside the city, is the oldest structure in Chatham County, dating to circa 1756]. The balcony was remodeled in 1907. I have not been able to locate any information about Christian Camphor, however.
Liberty County High School teacher wins nationwide Staple’s contest
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — Liberty County High School Special Education teacher Nakisia Sims has been selected as a winner of Staple’s nationwide 4th annual Thank A Teacher Contest. Sims was selected for her extraordinary work going above and beyond for her students as she spearheaded a Gala for the Special Needs students of three different […]
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best Jazz Clubs and Bars in Savannah Georgia
Jazz'd Tapas Bar is an industrial-chic cocktail bar with live music most nights. This bar has a diverse menu and offers unique, creative cocktails and tapas. The industrial-chic design of the bar is the perfect complement to the food and music. Jazz is one of the top tapas bars in...
wtoc.com
Lineup announced for 2023 Savannah Music Festival
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Music Festival announced the dates for the 2023 season. It will run from March 23 to April 8, 2023. Tickets will start at $31 dollars and will be available to purchase on Dec. 1 at 10 a.m. You can buy tickets at the Savannah Box Office on East Broughton Street or online.
valdostatoday.com
Apparel company invests $87M for new Georgia facility
ATLANTA – A global apparel company, Komar Brands, will invest $87 million in new facility in Bryan County, Georgia. Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that Komar Brands, a global apparel company, will create 294 new jobs and invest $87 million in a new manufacturing and distribution facility in Bryan County.
wtoc.com
5 injured in Bulloch Co. crash
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Five people were injured in a crash in Bulloch County on Thursday. The crash occurred near Highway 67 and Brooklet Denmark Road. Two people were flown to a Savannah hospital. Three others were taken by ambulance to East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro.
WJCL
Holiday parades in Savannah, Coastal Georgia, and the Lowcountry
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above file video: Rincon Lions Club sees impressive turnout for its 41st annual Christmas parade. We've created a list of all the holiday parades in the area. Did we miss any? Email us at news@wjcl.com. Holiday Parades. Savannah. Nov. 26: Boat Parade of Lights; Savannah’s Waterfront;...
WSAV-TV
Mayor Van Johnson weekly city update | Nov. 15, 2022
