NORWOOD, Mass. — MariMed, Inc. (“MariMed” or the “Company”) (CSE: MRMD) (OTCQX: MRMD), a leading multi-state cannabis operator focused on improving lives every day, wants people to focus on enjoying the Thanksgiving Holiday and not on the cost of their turkey. That is why the Company for the second consecutive year is donating free turkeys to worthy community organizations, as part of in-store giveaways for customers and patients at its dispensaries, and to all Company employees in states where MariMed operates.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO