Boveda® Inc. Advances Cannabis Packaging Solutions
Launches “Boveda Closure” System with Pharmaceutical Collaboration. In partnership with Drug Plastics & Glass Co., Inc. (“Drug Plastics”), the Boveda Closure system utilizes Original Terpene Shield™ technology for retailers and brands to safeguard their cannabis flower products. MINNETONKA, Minn. — Boveda Inc., (“Boveda” or the...
Terrapin launches first-of-its-kind automated cannabis vending solution, ACE, at MJBizCon 2022
BOULDER, Colo. — Terrapin, a national cannabis company with operations in Colorado and Pennsylvania, today announced at MJBizCon 2022 the launch of ACE, or Automated Cannabis Experience, a first-of-its-kind cannabis digital vending kiosk that provides a fully automated experience without the need of human administration. Developed in partnership with...
Organigram and Intercure (dba : Canndoc) Sign New International Strategic Agreement Representing Largest Such Deal to Date for Both Companies
Organigram to supply Israeli pharmaceutical grade cannabis leader InterCure with up to 20,000 kg of dried flower over multiple years. TORONTO and HERZILA — Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) (TSX: OGI), ( “Organigram”), a leading Canadian licensed producer of cannabis, and Canndoc Ltd. (“Canndoc”), a subsidiary of InterCure Ltd. (NASDAQ: INCR) (TSX:INCR.U) (TASE:INCR) (dba Canndoc) Israel’s largest and most established pharmaceutical cannabis producer, today jointly announced that they have entered into a new multi-year agreement (the “New Strategic Agreement”) for Organigram to continue supply of dried flower to InterCure.
Terps Cannabis Announces Third Dispensary Opening in Charlton with Danksgiving Grand Opening Event
Revealing an upcoming 4-day event in partnership with Chip-In-Food Pantry, Terps Cannabis celebrates a new location and grand opening on November 18th to November 21st. CHARLTON, Mass. — Terps Cannabis, the cannabis dispensary committed to offering distinctive and quality product in the Massachusetts region, is announcing Danksgiving – the 4-day, pre-Thanksgiving event to celebrate the opening of their new location in Charlton, Massachusetts. Hosted in partnership with the local food pantry, Chip-In-Food-Pantry, the event will encourage guest food donations (canned goods), which will be distributed locally to those in need.
SESHBUDDIES Launches a New Era of Cannabis Social Media Where Enthusiasts, Insiders, and Brands Come Together
LOS ANGELES — SESHBUDDIES is a new cannabis-centric social media platform focusing on empowering rather than restricting marijuana and hemp-related content. The application was developed by a team of passionate cannabis enthusiasts with decades of combined experience in sales, product testing, marketing, digital advertising, and E-commerce who feel the community needs a digital haven free from big tech censorship and demonetization.
springbig Ranks No. 84 on the Deloitte Fast 500 Annual List
Annual List Honors Companies Making Advancements in Technology, Media, Life Sciences, Fintech and Energy Tech. BOCA RATON, Fla. — springbig (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SBIG), a leading provider of SaaS-based marketing solutions, consumer mobile app experiences, and omnichannel loyalty programs to the cannabis industry, today celebrated its placement on Deloitte’s list of the 500 most innovative, fastest-growing companies in North America. The annual list highlights companies that redefine business, combine technological innovation and entrepreneurship and disrupt the technology industry. Ranked 84th out of 500 companies, springbig was recognized for its ability to help cannabis companies work smarter and more efficiently, paving the way to continued economic growth.
Pure Extracts Receives Approval from Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries to list Pure Pulls Vapes and Pure Chews Edibles
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Pure Extracts Technologies Corp. (CSE: PULL) (OTC: PRXTF) (XFRA: A2QJAJ) (“Pure Extracts” or the “Company”), a plant-based extraction company focused on cannabis, hemp and functional mushrooms, is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Pure Extracts Manufacturing Corp., has received approval from Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries to list 9 SKUs in the their product catalogue. This will allow all the licensed retailers in Manitoba to order and purchase these products through Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries and deliver directly from Pure Extracts.
Cova Adds Cannabis eCommerce to Award-Winning Dispensary Software Lineup
DENVER — Cova Software (“Cova” or “the Company”), announced today the addition of eCommerce to its award-winning suite of cannabis retail solutions. Cova eCommerce will enable dispensaries across the United States and cannabis stores in Canada to quickly and easily launch a full eCommerce website to boost their presence and earn more customers with the convenience of online sales.
Women-Owned Red Moon to Make Impact on Period Wellness
LOS ANGELES — The launch of Red Moon’s innovative period wellness product promises to bring a new option for tackling period symptoms while delivering an all-natural, organic period experience. Their mission is to offer holistic reproductive health to all. Never before has there been a period pad that...
Kiva Sales and Service Secures Distribution Partnership with Seed Junky
LOS ANGELES — , one of the most premier breeders both in California and globally, today announced an exclusive partnership with Kiva Sales and Service (KSS), the industry-leading sales and distribution platform offering dispensaries a complete suite of curated best in class brands, acting as their exclusive distributor to further the brand’s goal in becoming completely California customer accessible.
TILT Holdings’ Subsidiary Jupiter Research Enters Into Agreement with House of Blends Inc. to Bring Blend Pen™ to the U.S. and Canada
Previews at MJBizCon; First-of-its-kind, Dual-cartridge Vaporizer to Create New Generation of Personal Cannabis Concentrate Mixologists. PHOENIX — TILT Holdings Inc. (“TILT” or the “Company”) (NEO: TILT) (OTCQX: TLLTF), a global provider of cannabis business solutions that include inhalation technologies, cultivation, manufacturing, processing, brand development and retail, today announced that its subsidiary Jupiter Research, LLC (“Jupiter”) has entered into an agreement with House of Blends Inc. (dba as “Aiden”) to distribute the Blend Pen™ by Aiden™ in the United States and Canada.
Botany Scientifics Releases Sleep Gummy
SAN ANTONIO — Botany Scientifics, a Texas hemp company, has introduced a best in class CBN Sleep Gummy product, which include some potent natural herb and powerful amino acid’s. A few key ingredients include Chamomile, Passion Flower, Valerian Root, Magnesium and Lavender Oil. Botany Scientifics is on a mission with this gummy, so we can introduce Texas to a Kosher, Non-GMO and all natural gummy.
MariMed Supports Giving At Thanksgiving
NORWOOD, Mass. — MariMed, Inc. (“MariMed” or the “Company”) (CSE: MRMD) (OTCQX: MRMD), a leading multi-state cannabis operator focused on improving lives every day, wants people to focus on enjoying the Thanksgiving Holiday and not on the cost of their turkey. That is why the Company for the second consecutive year is donating free turkeys to worthy community organizations, as part of in-store giveaways for customers and patients at its dispensaries, and to all Company employees in states where MariMed operates.
AROYA Extends Utility of Cannabis Production Platform
PULLMAN, Wash. — via InvestorWire – AROYA, a METER Group Company, today announced new integrations that extend the utility of its Cannabis Production Platform. “Enabling integrations with third-party systems solidifies AROYA’s unrivaled position as the cannabis industry’s most intuitive platform, providing growers with the control, flexibility, visibility, and data-driven insights to manage every stage of cultivation,” said AROYA CEO, Scott Campbell.
ENTEXS Corporation Launches the CWE-Series of Cold-Water Extraction Systems at MJBizCon, Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS — ENTEXS Corporation, a California-based extraction technology and equipment manufacturer for the hemp and cannabis industries, expands its line of innovative and efficient extraction systems with the CWE-Series, officially debuting at the MJBIZCON Expo in Las Vegas today. At MJBIZCON, the #1 global cannabis business conference and...
Cannabis Now Launches Inaugural “40 Under 40” Special Issue at MJBizCon in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS — Cannabis Now, the premier cannabis magazine in the country, announces the inaugural issue of the “40 Under 40,” featuring major celebrities, entrepreneurs and power players who are positively influencing the booming cannabis industry in significant ways. The illustrious lineup includes hip-hop superstar Wiz Khalifa; NFL hall of famer Calvin “Megatron” Johnson; and the issue’s cover star, the cannabis and musical mogul, Berner. Cannapreneur honorees include Brett Stevens, CEO of FOHSE, Karson Humiston, founder & CEO at Vangst; Alexander Farnsworth, CEO of Farnsworth Fine Cannabis Store and many more. Significant stakeholders from coast-to-coast round out the impressive list.
Goodness Growth Holdings Extends Expungement Efforts with Three Free Clinics
MINNEAPOLIS — Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. (“Goodness Growth” or the “Company”) (CSE: GDNS; OTCQX: GDNSF), a physician-led, science-focused cannabis company and IP developer, today announced that it has continued its efforts to help individuals impacted by non-violent cannabis convictions with three free expungement clinics. During...
Trulieve Opens First Rebranded Dispensary in Glendale, Arizona
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) (“Trulieve” or “the Company”), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States, today announced the opening of its first rebranded dispensary in Glendale, AZ. Located at 13631 N 59th Ave, the dispensary is now open, with ongoing hours of 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.
Sanctuary Cannabis Opens its Second Jacksonville Dispensary, the Company’s Fifteenth Location in the State of Florida
APOPKA, Fla. — Building off the momentum from the opening of its first Jacksonville dispensary in mid-October, Sanctuary Medicinals is pleased to announce the opening of its second Jacksonville location in the Murray Hill neighborhood. Located on Edgewood Ave S between I-10 and Highway 17, the second Sanctuary Jacksonville...
