WAMU
Excitement and jubilation as Metro opens the Silver Line extension to Dulles
Ribbon cutting ceremony at the Ashburn station. WMATAÕs Randy Clarke, 4th from left, and Loudoun County Board of Supervisors Chair Phyllis Randall, 5th from left, as confetti falls. It was a scene of jubilation, excitement, and relief. Decades after it was planned – and four years after it was...
Big Changes To North Capitol Street And I-295 Among Possible Projects With New Federal Infrastructure Funds
Below-grade portions of North Capitol Street could be decked over, parts of Interstate 295 that cleaved through neighborhoods east of the Anacostia River could be put underground, and broadband internet could reach further into low-income communities as part of a plan to spend an estimated $3 billion in federal funding from President Biden’s $1 trillion infrastructure bill.
The Dulles Metro station is finally here, what to know before you go
VIRGINIA (DC News Now) — It’s a day that’s 60 years in the making. And it’s finally here. At 1:54p.m., the Metro map will grow by 6 stations — ending a decades-long, multi-billion dollar mass transit project that, for the first time ever, links Dulles International Airport (IAD) to Washington D.C. via rail. The second […]
arlnow.com
Some see a restaurant boom in Arlington after D.C. voters end tipped minimum wage
D.C.’s new law that phases out tipped minimum wage could potentially have significant ramifications for Arlington, local restaurateurs say. Voters in the District last week approved Initiative 82, a measure that essentially ends an employer’s reliance on tips from customers to ensure paying minimum wage to workers. Currently,...
Meet Five People Who Could Ride The Silver Line Extension
Who will ride the new Silver Line extension? We interviewed a handful of people who told us how and why they’ll take it — and some of the concerns they have. The 11.5-mile extension with six new stations will serve a number of purposes — getting commuters to work in D.C., shoppers to Tysons, flyers to Dulles, and so much more.
Washingtonian.com
Best Things to Do in the DC Area 11/17-11/20: Downtown Holiday Market, Go-Go Preservation Week, and Alexandria Cider Festival
Holiday markets are opening up across town this weekend, and I’m looking forward to indulging in hot chocolate and shopping for ugly holiday sweaters. If you are ready to join the seasonal fun too, then check out one of the nearby pop-ups. Otherwise, there’s go-go music, and a cider festival to enjoy.
It Just Got Cheaper and Easier to Fly Out of IAD Airport
D.C. travelers can now easily take the metro to Washington Dulles International Airport.
In Montgomery County, Two New Councilmembers Look To Represent More Rural, Redder Areas ‘Upcounty’
Democrats dominating elections in Maryland as they did last week is not surprising; registered Democrats outnumber Republicans in the state two to one. The outcome is even less surprising in Montgomery County, where that margin grows to one Republican voter for every four Democrats. As expected, Democrats secured all four at-large county council seats as well as every district seat.
Good Food Markets Closes Ward 8 Grocery Store As It Pivots To Prepared Food
One of four grocery stores east of the Anacostia River, Good Food Markets, stopped selling produce and other groceries last Tuesday, leaving thousands of residents living in an area considered a food desert with one less option than before. But the café inside the store, located in D.C.’s Bellevue neighborhood,...
I-66 HOV lanes to change from two occupant minimum to three
FAIRFAX, Va. — Starting Monday, Dec. 5 High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) lanes for a portion of the Interstate 66 Express Lanes will require a minimum of three occupants instead of two. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), drivers from the I-66 East general purpose lanes to the...
loudounnow.com
Dulles Toll Road Rates Increase Jan. 1
One day after joining the celebration of the Silver Line extension, the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority board of directors voted Wednesday to increase rates on the Dulles Toll Road, which help pay for the Metrorail project. Starting Jan. 1, fees for two-axle vehicles will increase from $3.25 to $4 at...
restonnow.com
With opening day tomorrow, here’s what you need to know about Silver Line Phase II
After years of anticipation and upwards of $3.1 billion in investments, phase two of the Silver Line will officially open to customers tomorrow. Here’s a breakdown of everything you need to know about the 11.4-mile extension, which brings six new stations into Loudoun County. Notably, the extension provides a direct connection to Dulles International Airport, with its terminus in Ashburn.
NBC Washington
Toys R Us Reopens in Macy's Stores: Where to Shop in DC, Maryland & Virginia
Toys "R" Us is back in the brick and mortar business just as parents begin their rush to get the hottest toys for the holidays. The iconic toy store chain that had to shut down all of its U.S. stores after filing bankruptcy in 2017 now has hundreds of small toy shops inside Macy's stores throughout the country, including many locations in the Washington, D.C., region.
Former Metro Transit Police Officer Found Guilty Of Unnecessary Use Of Force
A former D.C. Metro Transit Police officer was found guilty of a civil rights violation after a week-long jury trial at the U.S. District Court for D.C. that ended on Wednesday. The officer, Andra Vance, was found guilty of beating an unarmed resident with a metal baton in 2018. Vance...
As First Freezes Hit The Region, D.C.’s Winter Shelter Plan Goes Into Effect
Hypothermia season has just begun, meaning that D.C. is now legally required to make shelter available and that its annual winter shelter plan is now in effect. The Interagency Council on Homelessness (ICH) issued this year’s winter plan last week, just before the first alert of the season went out late Sunday. The winter plan outlines how the city will protect people experiencing homelessness during the hypothermia season, which typically begins in early November and ends in late March.
Where To Watch The World Cup Around The D.C. Region
It’s that time again: on Nov. 20, the 2022 FIFA World Cup begins (this is the men’s soccer World Cup; the women’s World Cup is scheduled for next summer), and venues across the D.C. region are opening their doors at all hours for fans to tune into the games. The U.S. Men’s National Team (USMNT) — it’s kind of like the U.S. Women’s National Team (USWNT), but for dudes — have three scheduled games so far.
WTOP
Manassas baseball league could get new home at Kline Farm in Prince William Co.
More than a year after the long-running Greater Manassas Baseball League learned the city planned to sell the land its fields sit upon, a future home could soon be finalized. Developer Stanley Martin Homes, which has been seeking to build homes on the former 92-acre Kline Dairy Farm, has amended its plans to include a new baseball and softball complex.
Residents asked to shelter in place after Lorton stabbing
LORTON, Va. (DC News Now) — Police were working to contact a man and take him into custody on Wednesday evening after they believe he stabbed a woman in Lorton. Police said they were first called to the 9600 block of Hagel Circle. The woman was taken to the hospital with injuries, but they expected […]
The Daily South
Why Loudoun County, Virginia, Is The Perfect Fall Escape For Foodies And Wine Lovers
With postcard-worthy vineyard views, a slew of charming small towns, and a burgeoning food and wine scene, it’s easy to forget that Loudoun County, Virginia is just one hour from our nation’s bustling capital. While Loudoun County offers plenty to do year-round—be it shopping or savoring farm-to-table cuisine—fall...
Twelve Injured In Explosion At Montgomery County Apartment Complex
At least twelve people have been injured in an explosion at an apartment complex in Gaithersburg, Maryland, according to Montgomery County Fire Chief Scott Goldstein. Of the twelve injured, two have been transported to a hospital with injuries. Two of those individuals were taken to trauma centers with critical injuries. Of the eight with mild or moderate injuries, four were children, according to Goldstein.
DCist
