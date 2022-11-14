Read full article on original website
Mickey Joseph addresses possibility of staying at Nebraska under new head coach
The Nebraska football coaching search has seemed like it’s gone on for an absolute eternity. Interim head coach Mickey Joseph has done a great job navigating the challenging situation in Lincoln. Nebraska seems to be closing in on finding its next head coach. Joseph, on Monday during his weekly...
Paul Finebaum 'doubling down' on upset alert for one Playoff contender in Week 12
Paul Finebaum last week said that TCU’s historic undefeated season would be coming to a close in Austin against then-No.18 Texas. A week later, little has changed. Finebaum said on ESPN’s “Get Up” Wednesday that the No. 4 Horned Frogs should be on upset watch this weekend against Baylor in Waco. TCU (10-0, 7-0 Big 12) likely will need to win its last two games, plus the Big 12 title to guarantee its spot in the College Football Playoff.
Minnesota football: Now is the time for PJ Fleck to break through against Iowa, Kirk Ferentz
Minnesota head coach PJ Fleck has beaten each of his B1G West opponents except one. That one? You guessed it, the Iowa Hawkeyes. Since arriving in Dinkytown as the Gophers’ head coach in 2017, Fleck has compiled an overall record of 42-26. But none of those wins has come in the battle for the Floyd of Rosedale trophy.
Oregon WR blatantly admits he faked injury in Washington loss
Oregon wide receiver Kris Hutson openly admitted to faking an injury against Washington while also revealing Bo Nix’s injury status. Oregon head coach Dan Lanning needs to have a long chat with wide receiver Kris Hutson about how to talk to the media. It’s pretty clear he has no clue.
Michigan football: Precise predictions for Wolverines vs. Illinois
Predicting Michigan football has become predictable. It’s easy to say that the No. 3 Wolverines will run well and play great defense. It’s easy to say that the Wolverines will win by a lot of points, due to their having the second-largest scoring margin in college football. They’re 10-0 for the first time since 2006 and 22-2 during the past 2 seasons, so it’s easy to predict victories.
Big Ten quarterback rankings entering Week 12: It's slim pickings after CJ Stroud
CJ Stroud is back atop the FBS list for touchdown passes this season, tied for the No. 1 spot at 34 after connecting for 5 scores against woeful Indiana. Purdue senior Aidan O’Connell struck for 3 scores in a road upset of Illinois that further muddled the Big Ten West.
Mark Whipple provides encouraging update on starting QB Casey Thompson
Mark Whipple is dealing with an injured foot and hopes Nebraska’s quarterback role is the least concern for the team this weekend. During a Wednesday afternoon press conference, Whipple added how he is gearing up for Saturday’s showdown against Wisconsin. With more interest around the chances of seeing quarterback Casey Thompson potentially starting on Saturday after dealing with an elbow injury, Whipple provided his thoughts on the situation.
Brandon Inniss, 5-star Ohio State commit, reaffirms pledge on social media
Brandon Inniss is trying to clear the air following the decision of a recent teammate. Wednesday night, 4-star running back Mark Fletcher backed off his pledge to Ohio State and decided to reopen his recruitment. Fletcher and Inniss are both highly-rated prospects out of Florida for the 2023 recruiting class and are teammates at American Heritage High School in Fort Lauderdale.
Heather Dinich puts Michigan on upset alert heading into Week 12 matchup vs. Illinois
Heather Dinich provided her thoughts on Michigan’s mentality heading into this week’s Illinois game. Running back Blake Corum is a key part of the Wolverines’ offense and could be a contender for the Heisman, while Illinois has the top pass defense and No. 3 rush defense. This will be an interesting game that should not be written off, yet.
Iowa WR returns to practice, could potentially return to action in Week 12 vs. Minnesota
In his Wednesday news conference, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz addressed the status of wide receiver Arland Bruce IV. Bruce has been one of the few bright spots for this Hawkeye offense which has struggled all season. Bruce was injured recently but it appears he may play against Minnesota Saturday.
Ohio State loses a commitment from talented 4-star RB
Ohio State has lost a commitment from one of the top running backs in the Class of 2023. Mark Fletcher announced his intent to open up his recruitment following a unofficial visit to Florida. The Fort Lauderdale native may or may not have liked what he saw on that visit from Billy Napier’s program.
Nebraska football: 100 years at Memorial Stadium -- top 5 games in the modern era
Enough of the negativity, Huskers’ fans. You’ve been put through abundant misery of late. Instead, let’s take a stroll down memory lane. On Saturday, Nebraska will finish its 100th season of playing in iconic Memorial Stadium as it hosts Wisconsin. So many outstanding games played in the old venue over the years. Numerous legends have graced the playing surface and left a legacy to remember.
Virginia football cancels final home game of 2022
The Virginia football team will not be playing in its final home game, following a shooting that left three dead. On Wednesday morning, the Virginia athletics department announced the Cavaliers’ game vs. Coastal Carolina game scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 19 game will be canceled. The decision to cancel comes...
Marvin Harrison Jr. leads Power 5 WRs in multiple single-coverage stats
Ohio State has always had an embarrassment of riches at the wide receiver position, including Marvin Harrison Jr., this season has 60 catches for 969 yards and 11 touchdowns. According to PFF College, he is the best in the country against single coverage highlighted here:. 658 yards. 11 touchdowns. 32...
Ryan Day admits 'sobering' aspect of Ohio State's hot start to the season
Ohio State heads into the last two weeks of the season still as heavy favorites to win the conference title and return to the College Football Playoff. But according to head coach Ryan Day, all of that is in the rearview mirror until they take care of business these next few weeks and that starts with Maryland.
CFP chair Boo Corrigan explains impact of injuries on Ohio State's evaluation
Ohio State checked in at No. 2 on the latest edition of the College Football Playoff Rankings. The Buckeyes trail only defending national champion Georgia in the rankings and are just ahead of Michigan and TCU among the group of remaining undefeated teams. While the ranking is just fine, the...
James Franklin reveals one piece to Penn State's offensive game plan that will keep getting utilized moving forward
James Franklin addressed one aspect of his offensive game plan that isn’t going away anytime soon on Tuesday. The Penn State Nittany Lions’ success on offense can be attributed to several things, one of them being use of the T-formation. The T-formation is when the offensive team uses...
Illinois flips in-state prospect, lands commitment from 3-star OL for 2023 recruiting class
The Illinois offensive line just got a big boost, both literally and figuratively. The Illini received a commitment from 6-foot-5, 330-pound 3-star in-state recruit Brandon Henderson. The OL was previously committed to Iowa State but flipped to Illinois on Tuesday. Henderson announced his commitment on Twitter, saying “Thank you to...
Mike Locksley shares high praise for CJ Stroud
The No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes will hit the road for the final time this season as they face divisional opponent Maryland. The Buckeyes are coming off a 56-14 drubbing of Indiana this past Saturday, while the Terrapins were shut out by Penn State 30-0. Maryland is on a 2-game...
