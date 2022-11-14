ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
saturdaytradition.com

Paul Finebaum 'doubling down' on upset alert for one Playoff contender in Week 12

Paul Finebaum last week said that TCU’s historic undefeated season would be coming to a close in Austin against then-No.18 Texas. A week later, little has changed. Finebaum said on ESPN’s “Get Up” Wednesday that the No. 4 Horned Frogs should be on upset watch this weekend against Baylor in Waco. TCU (10-0, 7-0 Big 12) likely will need to win its last two games, plus the Big 12 title to guarantee its spot in the College Football Playoff.
FORT WORTH, TX
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan football: Precise predictions for Wolverines vs. Illinois

Predicting Michigan football has become predictable. It’s easy to say that the No. 3 Wolverines will run well and play great defense. It’s easy to say that the Wolverines will win by a lot of points, due to their having the second-largest scoring margin in college football. They’re 10-0 for the first time since 2006 and 22-2 during the past 2 seasons, so it’s easy to predict victories.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Mark Whipple provides encouraging update on starting QB Casey Thompson

Mark Whipple is dealing with an injured foot and hopes Nebraska’s quarterback role is the least concern for the team this weekend. During a Wednesday afternoon press conference, Whipple added how he is gearing up for Saturday’s showdown against Wisconsin. With more interest around the chances of seeing quarterback Casey Thompson potentially starting on Saturday after dealing with an elbow injury, Whipple provided his thoughts on the situation.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Brandon Inniss, 5-star Ohio State commit, reaffirms pledge on social media

Brandon Inniss is trying to clear the air following the decision of a recent teammate. Wednesday night, 4-star running back Mark Fletcher backed off his pledge to Ohio State and decided to reopen his recruitment. Fletcher and Inniss are both highly-rated prospects out of Florida for the 2023 recruiting class and are teammates at American Heritage High School in Fort Lauderdale.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State loses a commitment from talented 4-star RB

Ohio State has lost a commitment from one of the top running backs in the Class of 2023. Mark Fletcher announced his intent to open up his recruitment following a unofficial visit to Florida. The Fort Lauderdale native may or may not have liked what he saw on that visit from Billy Napier’s program.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska football: 100 years at Memorial Stadium -- top 5 games in the modern era

Enough of the negativity, Huskers’ fans. You’ve been put through abundant misery of late. Instead, let’s take a stroll down memory lane. On Saturday, Nebraska will finish its 100th season of playing in iconic Memorial Stadium as it hosts Wisconsin. So many outstanding games played in the old venue over the years. Numerous legends have graced the playing surface and left a legacy to remember.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Virginia football cancels final home game of 2022

The Virginia football team will not be playing in its final home game, following a shooting that left three dead. On Wednesday morning, the Virginia athletics department announced the Cavaliers’ game vs. Coastal Carolina game scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 19 game will be canceled. The decision to cancel comes...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
saturdaytradition.com

Marvin Harrison Jr. leads Power 5 WRs in multiple single-coverage stats

Ohio State has always had an embarrassment of riches at the wide receiver position, including Marvin Harrison Jr., this season has 60 catches for 969 yards and 11 touchdowns. According to PFF College, he is the best in the country against single coverage highlighted here:. 658 yards. 11 touchdowns. 32...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Ryan Day admits 'sobering' aspect of Ohio State's hot start to the season

Ohio State heads into the last two weeks of the season still as heavy favorites to win the conference title and return to the College Football Playoff. But according to head coach Ryan Day, all of that is in the rearview mirror until they take care of business these next few weeks and that starts with Maryland.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Mike Locksley shares high praise for CJ Stroud

The No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes will hit the road for the final time this season as they face divisional opponent Maryland. The Buckeyes are coming off a 56-14 drubbing of Indiana this past Saturday, while the Terrapins were shut out by Penn State 30-0. Maryland is on a 2-game...
COLUMBUS, OH

