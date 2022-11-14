ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Amarillo Police Department, Department of Public Safety seize drugs, guns in joint weekend operation

By Cat Keenan
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 3 days ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information on the results of a joint operation conducted over the weekend that involved 40 officers from multiple law enforcement agencies.

According to the APD, officers collaborated over the weekend with others from the APD Special Operations Division and the department’s Criminal Investigation Division, as well as the Department of Public Safety’s Criminal Investigation Division, Highway Patrol, Aircraft Operations Division, and Homeland Security. The joint investigations were, according to officials, meant to address recent violent crime trends in the city by focusing on violent and gun-related offenses.

During the weekend operations, officials said that the law enforcement offices conducted over 60 traffic stops in certain Amarillo neighborhoods. Officials reported that the results of these stops included eight arrests for “on-view charges” and five arrests for individuals with warrants.

Further, officials said that officers executed four search warrants for homes in Potter and Randall Counties within Amarillo city limits, in which officers reported finding and seizing:

  • Eight guns;
  • Four pounds of marijuana;
  • Two pounds of THC wax;
  • Cocaine;
  • Around $1,000 of “drug proceeds.”

APD officials spoke with MyHighPlains.com in August about an apparent rise in shootings, aggravated assaults, and deadly conduct cases in 2022. At the end of October, APD also spoke with MyHighPlains.com about a recent weekend in which there was an “abnormal” number of shootings in the city and encouraged mindfulness and responsibility regarding gun ownership and the access that younger adults and teenagers have to guns.

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

