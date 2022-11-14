Rickayla Jackson has been our postmaster since June of 2022. She is excited to be sitting in the top seat of our local postal service. Rickayla sees the postmaster as being a “esteemed and trusted position” within the Untied State Postal Service. She should know, she has been with the USPS since 2015, where she started as an assistant to carriers. She sees herself coming “full circle” as she started the assistantship in Americus, and she now returns as our postmaster. On the in-between, she has served as a clerk in Blakely, a supervisor in Columbus and a postmaster in Georgetown. Since last being an assistant to carriers, she has come a long way.

AMERICUS, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO