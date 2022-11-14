Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Americus Times-Recorder
Four Lady Hurricanes score in double figures in GSW rout of MGS
AMERICUS – Approximately 1,800 Sumter County elementary school students were treated to a powerful display of the potency of the 14th-nationally ranked Georgia Southwestern State University women’s basketball team (GSW) Tuesday morning at the Storm Dome. Led by the double figure scoring of Destiny Garrett (15 points), Jolicia Williams (12 points), Jacquelyn Levay (12 points) and Skyler Christmas (12 points), the Lady Hurricanes routed the Middle Georgia State (MGS) Lady Knights 83-40 on Sumter County Schools Day at GSW.
Americus Times-Recorder
Sumter County boys start season on right note with win over Randolph-Clay
AMERICUS – The Sumter County High School boys basketball team (SCHS) got the 2022-23 season off to a good start with a 51-35 victory over the Red Devils of Randolph-Clay (RC) on Thursday, November 17 at the Panther Den. The Panthers did it the way they’ve done it for the past several years. They used their high-pressure defense to create their offense by forcing turnovers and scoring points off turnovers. Though they got off to a slow start in the first quarter, the Panthers found their energy in the second quarter and went on a 7-0 run that would eventually give them a double-digit lead, which they were able to maintain for the rest of the contest.
Americus Times-Recorder
Rough season opener for Lady Panthers against Randolph-Clay
AMERICUS – The Sumter County Lady Panthers basketball team (SCHS) came into Thursday night’s season opener against Randolph-Clay (RC) expecting to start the 2022-23 season on a positive note with a win over the Lady Red Devils. However, the Lady Panthers struggled all night with turnovers, cold shooting from the field and poor foul shooting. Those things contributed to a 36-30 loss to RC at the Panther Den to open the season.
Americus Times-Recorder
Second half defensive effort aids Hurricanes in victory over Fort Valley State
AMERICUS – During the first 20 minutes of the men’s basketball game between Georgia Southwestern State (GSW) and Fort Valley State (FVS), it was a hotly-contested affair, but in the second half, the Hurricanes increased their intensity on the defensive end of the floor. They held the Wildcats to 26.7 percent shooting and shot 51.9 percent from the field in the second half. That combination of defensive pressure and offensive efficiency led GSW to go on a 30-16 run during the latter minutes of the game and it propelled the Hurricanes to a 72-52 victory over FVS on Wednesday, November 16 at the Storm Dome.
Georgia Southwestern announces outstanding alumni
AMERICUS — Georgia Southwestern State University has announced its most outstanding alumni for their professional and personal achievements as well as their contributions to the University. These individuals will be recognized Jan. 21 during the inaugural Gold Force Gala in the GSW Storm Dome. “It is indeed an honor...
The Extra Point: Enterprise vs. Central Phenix City
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WDHN) — The Enterprise Wildcats for round two taking on the Central Phenix City Red Devils. The Red Devils beat the Wildcats 27-7 in regular season play. Central beats Enterprise 45-14.
Albany Civic Center to present 'An Evening With Gladys Knight'
ALBANY — One of America’s great singers, Gladys Knight, is taking the midnight train to Albany, Georgia on Feb. 26 for a performance at the Albany Civic Center. The Civic Center show begins at 7 p.m.
$65 million development featuring shops and entertainment to join north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— More opportunities for dining and entertainment are coming to north Columbus this upcoming new year. Phase one of the $65 million development is set to be complete in Feb. 2023. Nestled between U.S. Hwy. 80 and Georgia 85, Midland Commons is estimated to bring more than 800 jobs and generate upwards of $88 […]
Georgia Department of Human Services blames SNAP benefits delay on inflation, worker shortage
MACON, Ga. — The Georgia department of human services says if you've yet to see your snap benefits, it’s because they're dealing with an increase of renewals, inflation, and a worker shortage. Some say it's crippling thousands of Georgians just before the holidays as they try to feed their families.
Chattahoochee assistant principal suspended after allegation of involvement with student
JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A Fulton County assistant principal is under investigation after allegations of “inappropriate involvement” with a student. Chattahoochee High School principal Dr. Michael Todd confirmed in a letter to parents that the school has suspended Assistant Principal Jonathan Adel. “This allegation is disturbing. Be...
Americus Times-Recorder
Rickayla Jackson: Holding to a gold standard
Rickayla Jackson has been our postmaster since June of 2022. She is excited to be sitting in the top seat of our local postal service. Rickayla sees the postmaster as being a “esteemed and trusted position” within the Untied State Postal Service. She should know, she has been with the USPS since 2015, where she started as an assistant to carriers. She sees herself coming “full circle” as she started the assistantship in Americus, and she now returns as our postmaster. On the in-between, she has served as a clerk in Blakely, a supervisor in Columbus and a postmaster in Georgetown. Since last being an assistant to carriers, she has come a long way.
Columbus: Local government announces Thanksgiving holiday hours
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Thanksgiving 2022 is coming up on Nov. 24. Here’s a look at how Columbus’ government services will operate during the Holiday period. For more information, visit https://www.columbusga.gov/.
High school friends start holiday light installation business
HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – Two Harris County High School seniors, Reese Bowden, 17, and Damian Cosby, 18, have started their own holiday light installation business to help pay for college and other future expenses. They call it R&D Holiday Decor, which is based on their first names. The friends started the business about a […]
Columbus shooting left one man with thigh and abdomen injuries
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A shooting in the 900 block of 32nd Ave. left one victim with two gunshot wounds, according to the Columbus Police Department. Police say they were called out to the scene at around 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 15. A male victim was found suffering from one gunshot wound to the thigh […]
Fort Valley church to 'Feed the City' for Thanksgiving
FORT VALLEY, Ga. — One Houston County church is giving thanks by giving to people in need. Hope Church of Fort Valley will have their annual "Feed the City" event on Saturday, November 19. The church will give frozen turkeys to families, along with stuffing, canned goods, mac &...
wrbl.com
A wet commute Tuesday; continued cool in the extended forecast
Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- Ahead of our next system moving through early Tuesday, we will begin to see our clouds increase throughout the rest of the evening and through the night. This system will bring showers starting overnight and lasting well into Tuesday. We will see widespread showers for our morning and evening commutes, but our rain will taper off by Tuesday night. Winds will begin to pick up tonight, gusting up to 20 mph tomorrow and into Wednesday.
WTVM
Feeding the Valley receives $225K donation including mobile food pantry
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On November 16, Feeding the Valley Food Bank received a total of $225,000 in donations for 2022. The donation also includes $175,000 for the purchase of a mobile food pantry. The mobile food pantry will help provide more nutritious, healthy, fresh fruits and vegetables to the families served.
Americus Times-Recorder
SGTC Provides Mental Health Workshop for Students
AMERICUS – Dr. Michelle Seay, Psychology Instructor at South Georgia Technical College (SGTC), recently conducted a workshop for students on the topic of dealing with depression and mental health issues during a pandemic. The COVID-19 pandemic led to rising rates of depression, anxiety, and suicide among college students. Mental...
41nbc.com
Campus police officer spots gun in vehicle during school carpool at Westside High School
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Two schools were placed on lockdown this afternoon after a Bibb County Schools Campus Police officer saw a firearm in a vehicle in the carpool line at Westside High School. According to the school district, when the officer went toward the vehicle, a male got out with...
Georgia city council member arrested on charges of impersonating police officer
LUMPKIN, Ga. (WRBL) — A city council member of Lumpkin, Georgia, is facing charges relating to impersonation of a police officer, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). The GBI began investigating this case on Sept. 30 at the Lumpkin Police Department’s request. Lumpkin City Council Member Nikita Seay was arrested on Oct. 28 […]
Comments / 0