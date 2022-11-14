ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Americus, GA

Americus Times-Recorder

Four Lady Hurricanes score in double figures in GSW rout of MGS

AMERICUS – Approximately 1,800 Sumter County elementary school students were treated to a powerful display of the potency of the 14th-nationally ranked Georgia Southwestern State University women’s basketball team (GSW) Tuesday morning at the Storm Dome. Led by the double figure scoring of Destiny Garrett (15 points), Jolicia Williams (12 points), Jacquelyn Levay (12 points) and Skyler Christmas (12 points), the Lady Hurricanes routed the Middle Georgia State (MGS) Lady Knights 83-40 on Sumter County Schools Day at GSW.
AMERICUS, GA
Americus Times-Recorder

Sumter County boys start season on right note with win over Randolph-Clay

AMERICUS – The Sumter County High School boys basketball team (SCHS) got the 2022-23 season off to a good start with a 51-35 victory over the Red Devils of Randolph-Clay (RC) on Thursday, November 17 at the Panther Den. The Panthers did it the way they’ve done it for the past several years. They used their high-pressure defense to create their offense by forcing turnovers and scoring points off turnovers. Though they got off to a slow start in the first quarter, the Panthers found their energy in the second quarter and went on a 7-0 run that would eventually give them a double-digit lead, which they were able to maintain for the rest of the contest.
SUMTER COUNTY, GA
Americus Times-Recorder

Rough season opener for Lady Panthers against Randolph-Clay

AMERICUS – The Sumter County Lady Panthers basketball team (SCHS) came into Thursday night’s season opener against Randolph-Clay (RC) expecting to start the 2022-23 season on a positive note with a win over the Lady Red Devils. However, the Lady Panthers struggled all night with turnovers, cold shooting from the field and poor foul shooting. Those things contributed to a 36-30 loss to RC at the Panther Den to open the season.
SUMTER COUNTY, GA
Americus Times-Recorder

Second half defensive effort aids Hurricanes in victory over Fort Valley State

AMERICUS – During the first 20 minutes of the men’s basketball game between Georgia Southwestern State (GSW) and Fort Valley State (FVS), it was a hotly-contested affair, but in the second half, the Hurricanes increased their intensity on the defensive end of the floor. They held the Wildcats to 26.7 percent shooting and shot 51.9 percent from the field in the second half. That combination of defensive pressure and offensive efficiency led GSW to go on a 30-16 run during the latter minutes of the game and it propelled the Hurricanes to a 72-52 victory over FVS on Wednesday, November 16 at the Storm Dome.
AMERICUS, GA
The Albany Herald

Georgia Southwestern announces outstanding alumni

AMERICUS — Georgia Southwestern State University has announced its most outstanding alumni for their professional and personal achievements as well as their contributions to the University. These individuals will be recognized Jan. 21 during the inaugural Gold Force Gala in the GSW Storm Dome. “It is indeed an honor...
AMERICUS, GA
Americus Times-Recorder

Rickayla Jackson: Holding to a gold standard

Rickayla Jackson has been our postmaster since June of 2022. She is excited to be sitting in the top seat of our local postal service. Rickayla sees the postmaster as being a “esteemed and trusted position” within the Untied State Postal Service. She should know, she has been with the USPS since 2015, where she started as an assistant to carriers. She sees herself coming “full circle” as she started the assistantship in Americus, and she now returns as our postmaster. On the in-between, she has served as a clerk in Blakely, a supervisor in Columbus and a postmaster in Georgetown. Since last being an assistant to carriers, she has come a long way.
AMERICUS, GA
WRBL News 3

High school friends start holiday light installation business

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – Two Harris County High School seniors, Reese Bowden, 17, and Damian Cosby, 18, have started their own holiday light installation business to help pay for college and other future expenses. They call it R&D Holiday Decor, which is based on their first names. The friends started the business about a […]
HARRIS COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Fort Valley church to 'Feed the City' for Thanksgiving

FORT VALLEY, Ga. — One Houston County church is giving thanks by giving to people in need. Hope Church of Fort Valley will have their annual "Feed the City" event on Saturday, November 19. The church will give frozen turkeys to families, along with stuffing, canned goods, mac &...
FORT VALLEY, GA
wrbl.com

A wet commute Tuesday; continued cool in the extended forecast

Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- Ahead of our next system moving through early Tuesday, we will begin to see our clouds increase throughout the rest of the evening and through the night. This system will bring showers starting overnight and lasting well into Tuesday. We will see widespread showers for our morning and evening commutes, but our rain will taper off by Tuesday night. Winds will begin to pick up tonight, gusting up to 20 mph tomorrow and into Wednesday.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Feeding the Valley receives $225K donation including mobile food pantry

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On November 16, Feeding the Valley Food Bank received a total of $225,000 in donations for 2022. The donation also includes $175,000 for the purchase of a mobile food pantry. The mobile food pantry will help provide more nutritious, healthy, fresh fruits and vegetables to the families served.
COLUMBUS, GA
Americus Times-Recorder

SGTC Provides Mental Health Workshop for Students

AMERICUS – Dr. Michelle Seay, Psychology Instructor at South Georgia Technical College (SGTC), recently conducted a workshop for students on the topic of dealing with depression and mental health issues during a pandemic. The COVID-19 pandemic led to rising rates of depression, anxiety, and suicide among college students. Mental...
AMERICUS, GA

