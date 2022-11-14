Read full article on original website
KDRV
Groundbreaking ceremony for manufactured home park destroyed in Almeda Fire, rebuilding begins
MEDFORD, Ore. – The rebuilding process has begun for the Royal Oaks Mobile Manor community, a manufactured home park that was destroyed in the 2020 Almeda Fire. Thursday afternoon, a groundbreaking and shovel ceremony took place along South Pacific Highway in Medford. State, county and city officials joined community members in celebrating the first steps towards rebuilding.
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Thursday 11/17 – Bear Alert Issued in South Medford, Groundbreaking at Royal Oaks in Medford Today
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY ISSUED: 4:43 AM NOV. 17, 2022 – NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. ...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM...
kezi.com
Roseburg Fire Department goes inside burning home to put out fire
ROSEBURG, Ore. -- The Roseburg Fire Department is investigating the cause of a house fire they say they were able to put out just after noon on Thursday. According to RFD, firefighters responded to a reported structure fire at 827 northeast Garden Valley Boulevard just before noon on November 17. Firefighters said the person who reported the fire told them smoke was blowing out of the structure, and that they didn’t know if the house was occupied. Firefighters said 20 firefighting personnel showed up to find a one-story house with smoke blowing out of the back of the building.
kezi.com
Roseburg encourages flood insurance ahead of cold, wet winter
ROSEBURG, Ore. -- The city of Roseburg is encouraging homeowners to invest in flood insurance to protect their homes ahead of a winter that is predicted to be colder and wetter than usual. The city of Roseburg says flooding can happen anywhere rain or snow falls, not just in floodplains...
kqennewsradio.com
LARGE CONTINGENT OF LAW ENFORCEMENT RESPONDS TO DOWNTOWN ROSEBURG, MAN ARRESTED
A large contingent of law enforcement officials descended into downtown Roseburg late Wednesday morning, and eventually arrested a man, though few details are available regarding the situation, at this time. The suspect went into a business in the 600 block of Southeast Jackson Street, made some brief comments, displayed a...
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Tuesday 11/15 – NBC’s DATELINE Does Story on Ashland Murder of David Grubbs, Adult-In-Custody Death at Jackson County Jail
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY ISSUED: 5:03 AM NOV. 15, 2022 – NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. ...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM...
KTVL
New gun control enforcement measure not supported by some Oregon sheriffs
SOUTHERN OREGON — Sheriffs across Oregon and the Rogue Valley are calling into question their ability to enforce some of the new gun control regulations voters approved last week in Measure 114. Among other requirements, the measure will prohibit magazines of more than 10 rounds. Already, sheriffs in Southern...
kqennewsradio.com
FOUR HOSPITALIZED AFTER VEHICLE GOES INTO ROSEBURG RESTAURANT
Four people were hospitalized after a vehicle crashed into a Roseburg restaurant on Tuesday afternoon. A Roseburg Police report said at 3:30 p.m. officers responded to Seven Thai Restaurant in the 700 block of Northeast Garden Valley Boulevard where a minivan had crashed through a large window and gone all the way into the dining area of the business.
kezi.com
Roseburg man arrested after pointing gun at another, deputies say
ROSEBURG, Ore. -- A man was arrested Wednesday after pointing a gun at his boss over a dispute about pay, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said. According to the DCSO, at about 11 a.m. on November 17, 911 dispatchers heard a call from a business on Old Highway 99 South alleging that a man had pointed a gun at the site manager after a dispute about non-payment for services. The DCSO said the caller told them the man, Don Wesley Hartline, 77, had left in a vehicle. The DCSO said deputies responded to the area and started searching for Hartline.
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Monday 11/14 – Fire Sweeps Through Import Parts in Medford, Jackson County One Of Only Two Counties That Voted For Psilocybin Centers
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. The Medford Fire Department responded to a structure fire at Import Parts Center Sunday. North Pacific Highway was closed between Hazel Street and Elm Avenue. Reports of the fire came in at 11:21 a.m.
kqennewsradio.com
CITY COUNCIL APPROVES ALL AGENDA ITEMS
The Roseburg City Council approved all items on its agenda during a Monday night meeting. Councilors authorized an agreement with Umpqua Valley Development Corporation for its work on the Southern Oregon Medical Workforce Center in the amount of $300,460 for the current fiscal year. The council authorized an amendment to...
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 62 Fatal, Jackson Co., Nov. 15
On November 5th, at approximately 6:29PM, a green Ford F250, operated by Kenn Alan Biando (37) of Shady Cove, was traveling west on Hwy 62 near MP 31, when it lost control, resulting in a roll-over crash. The driver of the vehicle was in critical condition and life-flighted to Rogue Regional Medical Center. The driver later died at the hospital on Nov 8th.
roguevalleymagazine.com
KDRV
Local business recovering after weekend fire
MEDFORD, Ore. – Import Parts Center is recovering after its repair shop was destroyed in a fire on Sunday. The owner says the fire started in a car while he was working on it but the Medford Fire Department says the exact cause is still under investigation. Owner Larry...
nbc16.com
Coffee Creek Correctional Facility announces death of inmate from Coos County
WILSONVILLE, Ore. — The Oregon Departments of Corrections (DOC) has announced the death of an adult in custody, 39-year-old Alishae Dawne Kohl. Kohl entered DOC custody on September 18, 2018 from Coos County with an earliest release date of October 9, 2023. According to the DOC, Kohl was incarcerated...
KDRV
Rise in RSV cases in Southern Oregon
JACKSON COUNTY - Southern Oregon is seeing a rise in Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) in infants and adults over 65. Today the Oregon Health Authority released the numbers of positive tests I Southern Oregon. There are now 29 positive cases from the weeks of November 6th, 2022 to November 12, 2022.
oregontoday.net
Coos Bay City Council, Nov. 15
The Coos Bay City Council will meet on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 – 7:00 PM, Council Chambers – 500 Central Avenue, Coos Bay, Oregon. All citizens addressing the City Council under regular agenda items or public comments are required by City Council Rule 2.9.4 to sign-in on the forms provided on the agenda table. If you require a listening enhancement device, please contact the City Recorder. Please silence electronic devices – Thank you. Microsoft Teams Remote Attendance Link; Meeting Live Link/Video. Agenda: 1. Flag Salute; 2. Public Comments: a. Public Comment Form; 3. Consent Calendar: a. Acceptance of October 2022 Financial Reports and Check Registers; b. Acceptance of October 2022 Financial Reports and Check Registers; 4. Report by Marshfield High School Key Club Members; 5. Presentation by Coquille Tribe Board Chair Brenda Meade; 6. Consideration of Support Request from Oregon Mayors Association for State Funding Request Addressing Homelessness Emergency; 7. Public Hearing to Consider Enactment of Ordinance Amending Transient Tax Regulations Providing for Third Party Administration through Oregon Department of Revenue; 8. City Manager’s Report; 9. Council Comments; 10. Adjourn.
Oregon coastal town ranked among 50 best places to travel: Report
An Oregon coastal town is getting world wide attention after being named as one hidden gem around the world.
klcc.org
Oregon woman faces fraud charges after enrolling her dead spouse in three colleges and universities
A federal grand jury in Medford has returned a nine-count indictment against a Central Point woman for fraudulently obtaining over $36,000 in federal student aid…by enrolling her dead spouse in three different colleges and universities. Between September 2017 and April 2019, 55-year-old Cynthia Pickering allegedly signed up her late...
focushillsboro.com
Voter Suppression And Fraud Allegations Brought Against The Oregon Secretary Of State And County Officials
Voter Suppression And Fraud: Clackamas, Washington, Multnomah, Lane, Linn, Marion, Jackson, Deschutes, Yamhill, Douglas, Coos, and Klamath counties, as well as the Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan, are the targets of a lawsuit alleging voter suppression and failure to investigate charges of voter fraud. Voter Suppression And Fraud Allegations...
