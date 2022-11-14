First look: Los Angeles Rams at New Orleans Saints odds and lines

The Los Angeles Rams (3-6) and New Orleans Saints (3-7) will square off in Week 11 as both teams try to right the ship this season. Kickoff from the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans will be at 1 p.m. ET (FOX) Sunday. Below, we look at Rams vs. Saints odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions.

The Rams are coming off a loss to the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, their 3rd-straight loss since their bye week. Los Angeles is now 3 games below .500 and sits in last place in the NFC West, the first time either has happened under head coach Sean McVay. In their last 3 games, the Rams have scored a total of 44 points and now rank 31st in total yards on offense. Most of this is due to injuries to QB Matthew Stafford (concussion) and now WR Cooper Kupp (ankle) is in jeopardy of missing time.

The Saints lost each of their last 2 games by at least 10 points. They fell to the Pittsburgh Steelers, 20-10, Sunday afternoon after getting crushed by the Baltimore Ravens, 27-13, the week before. The Saints have the 10th-most yards in the NFL but the defense has failed them, ranking 25th in scoring defense. They, too, are missing key cogs in WR Michael Thomas (toe) and RB Mark Ingram (knee).

Rams at Saints odds

Moneyline (ML): Rams +145 (bet $100 to win $145) | Saints -170 (bet $170 to win $100)

Rams +145 (bet $100 to win $145) | Saints -170 (bet $170 to win $100) Against the spread (ATS): Rams +3 (-102) | Saints -3 (-118)

Rams +3 (-102) | Saints -3 (-118) Over/Under (O/U): 39 (O: -110 | U: -110)

2022 betting stats

ML : Rams 3-6 | Saints 3-7

: Rams 3-6 | Saints 3-7 ATS : Rams 2-6-1 | Saints 3-7

: Rams 2-6-1 | Saints 3-7 O/U: Rams 3-6 | Saints 5-5

Rams vs. Saints head-to-head

The Rams and Saints have met 77 times in their history, with the Rams leading the all-time series, 43-34. The Rams have won each of the last 2 matchups, including the NFC title game following the 2018 season to propel them to the Super Bowl.

Since McVay took over in 2017, the Rams and Saints have faced each other 4 times, with Los Angeles winning 3 of those games. The Rams covered the spread 3 times in the last 4 meetings, and the Under is 3-1 in those games.

