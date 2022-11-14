Read full article on original website
Inside the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department’s fight against opioids
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) – Our coverage of the major issues facing our local communities continues, as we turn our attention to Fayette County. Fayette County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Rod Perdue told 59News his department does not go a day without seeing the toll the opioid epidemic has taken on the area. In a CDC […]
6 arrested in West Virginia drug trafficking bust
WILLIAMSON, WV (WOWK)—Six people were arrested during a drug bust on Wednesday night. According to the US Marshals Southern District of West Virginia, they, along with Cops United Felony Fugitive Enforcement Division (CUFFED), and the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office made the arrests during a drug trafficking investigation that they say had been taking place over […]
Raleigh County woman sentenced to prison for selling 4 grams of meth
HARPER, WV (WVNS) — According to the Department of Justice, on November 17, 2022, a Raleigh County woman was sentenced to prison for distribution of methamphetamine. Brenda, Crewey, 49, of Harper, was sentenced to four years and nine months in prison followed by three years of supervised release. On February 21, 2020, Crewey sold 4 […]
West Virginia woman facing federal charges for fentanyl, heroin and cocaine
A Maryland man and a West Virginia woman have been charged for allegedly working together to sell fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine for nearly two years in Jefferson and Berkeley counties and elsewhere.
Woman’s body discovered in Nicholas County
NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A woman’s body was discovered Monday, November 14, according to the Nicholas County Sheriff. Court documents identify the woman as JoAnn Riffle, 52, of Sylvester in Boone County, West Virginia. The Nicholas County Sheriff’s Office reports officers discovered Riffle’s body on Deepwell Road...
Fayette County Sheriff’s Department reveals ‘Sheriff’s Giving Tree’
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — To kick off the Christmas season, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department revealed the ‘Sheriff’s Giving Tree’. ‘The Sheriff’s Giving Tree’ was dedicated to the men and women who put their lives on the line daily to keep everyone safe in Fayette County. The Department’s staff assembled the tree.
US Marshals and Mingo County Sheriff’s Office Take Down Drug Trafficking Organization
WILLIAMSON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – According to a press release from the Cops United Felony Fugitive Enforcement Division (CUFFED) Task Force, multiple people have been arrested in connection to drug trafficking. The U.S. Marshals Southern District of West Virginia, Cops United Felony Fugitive Enforcement Division (CUFFED) Task Force, and the...
Sheriff: Lengthy drug investigation leads to several arrests in Mingo County
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Several people were arrested in a drug raid in Mingo County that resulted from a lengthy investigation. Law enforcement at the scene said they hoped to make more arrests overnight. Several agencies, including the U.S. 119 Drug Task Force and the Mingo County Sheriff’s...
Murder investigation underway in West Virginia after early-morning shooting at mall
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — A murder investigation is underway after an early morning shooting on Thursday, November 17, 2022, left one man dead. According to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, at 2:34 AM on Thursday, November 17, deputies responded to ‘Sauced N Loaded’ at the Mercer Mall for a call of a man laying in […]
West Virginia man allegedly stabbed brother in argument about cats
UPDATE (3:33 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17): The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office has released new information about a stabbing that took place in Sissonville Thursday afternoon. According to a criminal complaint, KCSO was called to the 200 block of Casdorph Rd. regarding a stabbing. Upon arrival, deputies detained a suspect and found a kitchen knife […]
Indiana woman sent to prison for bank fraud and identity theft in Beckley and Beaver
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The US Department of Justice with the Southern District of WV reported today, November 16, 2022, an Indiana woman was sentenced to prison for bank fraud and aggravated identity theft in the Beckley and Beaver areas. Stefanie Marie Wells, 37, of Jasonville, Indiana, was sentenced to two years and six months […]
Man arrested after assaulting EMS personnel
DANVILLE, (LOOTPRESS) – Charges been issued in relation to the obstruction of EMS personnel on the scene of an emergency situation last week. According to reports from the Boone County Sheriff’s Department which were confirmed Thursday morning, on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, Deputies with the department responded to the Danville area to investigate a situation regarding an unresponsive person.
West Virginia man sentenced for shooting woman in face
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man who pleaded guilty to an unlawful wounding charge for shooting a woman in the face has been sentenced to prison. According to the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s office, Brett Peters, 40, was sentenced to one to five years in prison. The prosecutor’s office says the sentence was suspended […]
Man accused of Charleston, West Virginia, murder pleads not guilty
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man accused of murder in Kanawha County has pleaded not guilty in court. Meeko M. Harris, 23, of Beckley, West Virginia, appeared in Kanawha County Circuit Court on Wednesday, Nov. 16, pleading not guilty to charges of First Degree Murder and Use or Presentation of a Firearm During the […]
West Virginia State Police still searching for suspect in Mercer County shooting
PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– A suspect is on the run after a shooting in Glenwood on Thursday, November 10, 2022. Officers were dispatched to the Glenwood Haven Road area on Thursday, November 10, 2022, around 6:00 A.M. responding to a shots fired call. According to the West Virginia State Police Princeton Detachment, the alleged suspect William […]
Former VP of a private investigation firm pleads guilty to obtaining money by false pretenses
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)–The former vice-president of a private investigation firm in Beckley pleaded guilty on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, to obtaining money by false pretenses. Roger David Utt, the former vice-president of a private investigation firm in Beckley, made the plea by way of information, which means he will avoid prison time. According to special […]
USMS apprehend prison escapee near Beckley
The U.S. Marshals Service has released a report, stating that prison escapee Kevin Davis has been apprehended by the U.S. Marshals Southern District of West Virginia's Cops United Felony Fugitive Enforcement Division Task Force.
