Beckley, WV

WOWK 13 News

6 arrested in West Virginia drug trafficking bust

WILLIAMSON, WV (WOWK)—Six people were arrested during a drug bust on Wednesday night. According to the US Marshals Southern District of West Virginia, they, along with Cops United Felony Fugitive Enforcement Division (CUFFED), and the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office made the arrests during a drug trafficking investigation that they say had been taking place over […]
WILLIAMSON, WV
WVNS

Raleigh County woman sentenced to prison for selling 4 grams of meth

HARPER, WV (WVNS) — According to the Department of Justice, on November 17, 2022, a Raleigh County woman was sentenced to prison for distribution of methamphetamine. Brenda, Crewey, 49, of Harper, was sentenced to four years and nine months in prison followed by three years of supervised release. On February 21, 2020, Crewey sold 4 […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Woman’s body discovered in Nicholas County

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A woman’s body was discovered Monday, November 14, according to the Nicholas County Sheriff. Court documents identify the woman as JoAnn Riffle, 52, of Sylvester in Boone County, West Virginia. The Nicholas County Sheriff’s Office reports officers discovered Riffle’s body on Deepwell Road...
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia man allegedly stabbed brother in argument about cats

UPDATE (3:33 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17): The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office has released new information about a stabbing that took place in Sissonville Thursday afternoon. According to a criminal complaint, KCSO was called to the 200 block of Casdorph Rd. regarding a stabbing. Upon arrival, deputies detained a suspect and found a kitchen knife […]
SISSONVILLE, WV
lootpress.com

Man arrested after assaulting EMS personnel

DANVILLE, (LOOTPRESS) – Charges been issued in relation to the obstruction of EMS personnel on the scene of an emergency situation last week. According to reports from the Boone County Sheriff’s Department which were confirmed Thursday morning, on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, Deputies with the department responded to the Danville area to investigate a situation regarding an unresponsive person.
DANVILLE, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia man sentenced for shooting woman in face

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man who pleaded guilty to an unlawful wounding charge for shooting a woman in the face has been sentenced to prison. According to the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s office, Brett Peters, 40, was sentenced to one to five years in prison. The prosecutor’s office says the sentence was suspended […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Man sentenced for shooting woman in the head

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man was sentenced Tuesday to one to five years in jail for a shooting that seriously injured a woman last year, the Kanawha County Prosecutor’s Office said. Brett Peters, who’s in his early 40s, also was ordered to complete a treatment program in...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Prison escapee captured in southern W.Va.

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man convicted of drug charges who escaped from a southern West Virginia prison has been caught, the U.S. Marshals Service said Monday night. Kevin Davis was captured around 7 p.m. Monday by members of the U.S. Marshals CUFFED Task Force. Investigators say he was hiding in a wooded area not far from the prison grounds.
BECKLEY, WV

