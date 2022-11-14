Read full article on original website
Paul Finebaum 'doubling down' on upset alert for one Playoff contender in Week 12
Paul Finebaum last week said that TCU’s historic undefeated season would be coming to a close in Austin against then-No.18 Texas. A week later, little has changed. Finebaum said on ESPN’s “Get Up” Wednesday that the No. 4 Horned Frogs should be on upset watch this weekend against Baylor in Waco. TCU (10-0, 7-0 Big 12) likely will need to win its last two games, plus the Big 12 title to guarantee its spot in the College Football Playoff.
Michigan vs. Ohio State lookahead: Wolverines QB JJ McCarthy has shot to become legendary
Michigan sophomore quarterback JJ McCarthy has already won over the Wolverines’ coaching staff and fan base. He is the QB that Jim Harbaugh will rely upon for the next 2 seasons. He is the one who can shatter the mold by becoming a true superstar, something that past Harbaugh-era QBs were never able to accomplish.
College Football Playoff Rankings: 3 B1G teams remain in top 25 entering Week 12
The College Football Playoff Rankings are getting a shakeup coming out of Week 11. Over the weekend, a pair of top-15 teams faltered. Near the top of the rankings, No. 6 Oregon was upset by Washington. Heading into Week 11, the Ducks were the second-highest-ranked team with one loss behind...
Mickey Joseph addresses idea of west coast recruiting for Nebraska ahead of B1G expansion
Mickey Joseph says that now that the B1G is about to expand and bring in UCLA and USC that Nebraska should focus on recruiting out on the West Coast. However, Joseph did put a key limit on the type of prospects the Huskers should focus for on the west coast.
Joe Moore Award: 2 B1G OL units included as semifinalists for 2022 honor
The Joe Moore Award was originally introduced in 2015. Now, it’s become a distinct and highly-sought after honor in college football. The award is unique in that it goes to a unit as opposed to an individual player. Each year, the award is given to an offensive line. On...
Jaxon Smolik, Penn State QB commit, makes recruiting pitch to recently available 4-star CB
Jaxon Smolik is a key quarterback recruit committed to Penn State via the 2023 recruiting class. Now, he’s trying to pitch the Nittany Lions to a key cornerback prospect that recently became available. On Tuesday, Smolik shared an image of the announcement from Daniel Harris. Previously committed to the...
Big Ten quarterback rankings entering Week 12: It's slim pickings after CJ Stroud
CJ Stroud is back atop the FBS list for touchdown passes this season, tied for the No. 1 spot at 34 after connecting for 5 scores against woeful Indiana. Purdue senior Aidan O’Connell struck for 3 scores in a road upset of Illinois that further muddled the Big Ten West.
Heather Dinich puts Michigan on upset alert heading into Week 12 matchup vs. Illinois
Heather Dinich provided her thoughts on Michigan’s mentality heading into this week’s Illinois game. Running back Blake Corum is a key part of the Wolverines’ offense and could be a contender for the Heisman, while Illinois has the top pass defense and No. 3 rush defense. This will be an interesting game that should not be written off, yet.
4 B1G linemen listed as 2022 Outland Trophy semifinalists
The Outland Trophy is given to the top interior lineman in the country each season and the semifinalists for 2022 were announced Wednesday night. An astounding 4 of the 7 named semifinalists hail from B1G programs, including Northwestern’s Peter Soronski, Michigan’s Olusegun Oluwatimi, Minnesota’s John Michael Schmitz and Ohio State’s PAri Johnson Jr.
Iowa WR returns to practice, could potentially return to action in Week 12 vs. Minnesota
In his Wednesday news conference, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz addressed the status of wide receiver Arland Bruce IV. Bruce has been one of the few bright spots for this Hawkeye offense which has struggled all season. Bruce was injured recently but it appears he may play against Minnesota Saturday.
Iowa hoops lands commitment from 3-star PF to 2023 recruiting class
Iowa basketball is putting together a strong recruiting class for 2023, and the Hawkeyes landed another piece on Wednesday. This time, the commitment (and signing) comes from Ladji Dembele. Dembele is a 6-foot-8 power forward out of New Jersey with offers from around the country, including Pitt, Wake Forest, Rutgers, Seton Hall and Xavier.
Michigan State vs. Penn State: The 10 biggest blowouts in rivalry history
Blowout victories over Penn State have highlighted Michigan State’s most recent national championship season and its most recent Big Ten championship season. Another MSU rout featured one of the greatest running game efforts in program history. Turn it around, and Penn State pummeled the Spartans during its most recent...
Mark Whipple provides encouraging update on starting QB Casey Thompson
Mark Whipple is dealing with an injured foot and hopes Nebraska’s quarterback role is the least concern for the team this weekend. During a Wednesday afternoon press conference, Whipple added how he is gearing up for Saturday’s showdown against Wisconsin. With more interest around the chances of seeing quarterback Casey Thompson potentially starting on Saturday after dealing with an elbow injury, Whipple provided his thoughts on the situation.
Iowa DC Phil Parker weighs in on Cooper DeJean's performance, versatility for Hawkeyes
Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker is creating a showstopping defense and one of the key players is Cooper DeJean. Parker provided his thoughts on sophomore defensive back DeJean’s performance lately during a press conference on Wednesday afternoon, ahead of its Week 12 match-up with Minnesota. Parker said in part...
Ohio State football: Why this weekend's UM might be scary ... and why it might not
The old adage is that fans can look ahead on the schedule, but players can’t. That would certainly be the case for Ohio State, a week ahead of the annual tilt with Michigan. The Buckeyes have to face Maryland first, and that could be scary … or not. At first glimpse, there are plenty of reasons for the Buckeyes to be concerned by the Terrapins, maybe even on upset alert. But a second look says OSU should be fine. Here’s the breakdown.
Bret Bielema, Illinois athletics announce passing of coach's mother
Bret Bielema will be leading his team with a heavy heart this week. On Thursday, Illinois athletics announced the passing of Marilyn, Bielema’s mother. Bielema’s Thursday media availability was canceled while he deals with the news, and the Illini athletics department has asked for privacy for the family.
Gene Smith reverses course on potential to host on-campus CFP games at Ohio Stadium
Gene Smith appears to have a change of heart. The Ohio State Athletic Director reversed previous comments on the potential of hosting a round-of-12 College Football Playoff game at Ohio Stadium. Smith’s initial grievances included a litany of concerns. Issues such as weather in Ohio in December and player safety...
Julian Pearl shares how Illinois offensive line bonded ahead of 2022 season
Illinois is coming off a disappointing 2 straight home losses after starting the season 7-1 and 4-1 in B1G play. However, the offensive line is still seen as one of the best in the nation. The group has been named as a semifinalist for the Joe Moore Award. The Illini...
James Franklin reveals one piece to Penn State's offensive game plan that will keep getting utilized moving forward
James Franklin addressed one aspect of his offensive game plan that isn’t going away anytime soon on Tuesday. The Penn State Nittany Lions’ success on offense can be attributed to several things, one of them being use of the T-formation. The T-formation is when the offensive team uses...
7 B1G assistants named nominees for 2022 Broyles Award
The B1G is well represented when it comes to candidates for the Broyles Award. The Broyles Award is presented annually to the top assistant coach in college football. The complete list of nominees was released on Twitter Tuesday. Among those assistant coaches nominated were B1G standouts Ryan Walters DC at Illinois, Iowa DC Phil Parker, Michigan DC Jesse Minter, Minnesota DC Joe Rossi, Ohio State DC Jim Knowles, Penn State DC Manny Diaz, and Rutgers DC Joe Harasymiak.
