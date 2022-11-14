ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Paul Finebaum 'doubling down' on upset alert for one Playoff contender in Week 12

Paul Finebaum last week said that TCU’s historic undefeated season would be coming to a close in Austin against then-No.18 Texas. A week later, little has changed. Finebaum said on ESPN’s “Get Up” Wednesday that the No. 4 Horned Frogs should be on upset watch this weekend against Baylor in Waco. TCU (10-0, 7-0 Big 12) likely will need to win its last two games, plus the Big 12 title to guarantee its spot in the College Football Playoff.
FORT WORTH, TX
4 B1G linemen listed as 2022 Outland Trophy semifinalists

The Outland Trophy is given to the top interior lineman in the country each season and the semifinalists for 2022 were announced Wednesday night. An astounding 4 of the 7 named semifinalists hail from B1G programs, including Northwestern’s Peter Soronski, Michigan’s Olusegun Oluwatimi, Minnesota’s John Michael Schmitz and Ohio State’s PAri Johnson Jr.
GEORGIA STATE
Iowa hoops lands commitment from 3-star PF to 2023 recruiting class

Iowa basketball is putting together a strong recruiting class for 2023, and the Hawkeyes landed another piece on Wednesday. This time, the commitment (and signing) comes from Ladji Dembele. Dembele is a 6-foot-8 power forward out of New Jersey with offers from around the country, including Pitt, Wake Forest, Rutgers, Seton Hall and Xavier.
IOWA CITY, IA
Michigan State vs. Penn State: The 10 biggest blowouts in rivalry history

Blowout victories over Penn State have highlighted Michigan State’s most recent national championship season and its most recent Big Ten championship season. Another MSU rout featured one of the greatest running game efforts in program history. Turn it around, and Penn State pummeled the Spartans during its most recent...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Mark Whipple provides encouraging update on starting QB Casey Thompson

Mark Whipple is dealing with an injured foot and hopes Nebraska’s quarterback role is the least concern for the team this weekend. During a Wednesday afternoon press conference, Whipple added how he is gearing up for Saturday’s showdown against Wisconsin. With more interest around the chances of seeing quarterback Casey Thompson potentially starting on Saturday after dealing with an elbow injury, Whipple provided his thoughts on the situation.
LINCOLN, NE
Ohio State football: Why this weekend's UM might be scary ... and why it might not

The old adage is that fans can look ahead on the schedule, but players can’t. That would certainly be the case for Ohio State, a week ahead of the annual tilt with Michigan. The Buckeyes have to face Maryland first, and that could be scary … or not. At first glimpse, there are plenty of reasons for the Buckeyes to be concerned by the Terrapins, maybe even on upset alert. But a second look says OSU should be fine. Here’s the breakdown.
COLUMBUS, OH
Bret Bielema, Illinois athletics announce passing of coach's mother

Bret Bielema will be leading his team with a heavy heart this week. On Thursday, Illinois athletics announced the passing of Marilyn, Bielema’s mother. Bielema’s Thursday media availability was canceled while he deals with the news, and the Illini athletics department has asked for privacy for the family.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
7 B1G assistants named nominees for 2022 Broyles Award

The B1G is well represented when it comes to candidates for the Broyles Award. The Broyles Award is presented annually to the top assistant coach in college football. The complete list of nominees was released on Twitter Tuesday. Among those assistant coaches nominated were B1G standouts Ryan Walters DC at Illinois, Iowa DC Phil Parker, Michigan DC Jesse Minter, Minnesota DC Joe Rossi, Ohio State DC Jim Knowles, Penn State DC Manny Diaz, and Rutgers DC Joe Harasymiak.
IOWA STATE

