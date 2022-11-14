ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Video: Thieves on scooter drag 12-year-old while stealing necklace, police say

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YCIjc_0jAT8xTn00

NEW YORK — Police said two men who were seen dragging a young girl while stealing her necklace, are behind at least six similar crimes.

The New York Police Department shared a video on social media showing a girl walking down the street as she is approached from behind by two people on a moped. The video shows them reaching out to grab the girl, and dragging her as she struggles against them.

Police told WABC the victim was walking home from school on Oct. 24 in Queens when the men violently ripped a necklace from her neck and took off down the sidewalk.

Days after the robbery, police said the same thieves robbed four other people in just six hours, with two crimes occurring within just 10 minutes of each other, WNBC reported.

Police said they believe the pair also targeted a 70-year-old woman the next day, coming up from behind her and grabbing a necklace from around her neck, WABC reported.

Investigators said that the two men are suspects in the thefts of seven necklaces in Queens, with the latest robbery happening Nov. 7, WABC reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Shore News Network

Decomposed bodies of woman, son found in Manhattan apartment

NEW YORK – Police in New York City are investigating after the decomposed bodies of an elderly woman, and her 56-year-old son were found inside a Lower East Side apartment building on Wednesday. Investigators said the mother, 91, died after the death of her 56-year-old son, unable to care for herself after his death. On Wednesday, at around 6:30 pm, the bodies were found during an NYPD wellness check inside an apartment on Rivington Street. Police said the bodies were both badly decomposed. At this time, it is not certain when the deaths occurred. Police do not suspect foul play. The post Decomposed bodies of woman, son found in Manhattan apartment appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Suspected gunman sought in fatal Brooklyn shooting: NYPD

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — The NYPD released surveillance photos late Tuesday of the alleged gunman in a fatal East New York shooting, asking for help from the public. The suspect was last seen wearing a dark-colored hooded jacket and ripped jeans. He’s accused by police of opening fire near Hendrix Street and New […]
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Community remembers victim in deadly Bronx shooting

NEW YORK - Dozens of people returned to the scene where a 21-year-old was shot and killed in the Bronx to demand an end to gun violence Wednesday.The victim's mentor and a witness both told CBS2's Tim McNicholas they're perplexed by the senseless shooting.Anti-violence activists are outraged, and a basketball coach is heartbroken. All of it was sparked by the killing of 21-year-old Jayden Goodridge. He was a former basketball player at Archbishop Stepinac High School in White Plains and with the Riverside Hawks program. "I still can't believe it," Riverside Coach Andre Thomas said. "The exact message was,...
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man found unconscious on Bronx street without ID identified: NYPD

BRONX, NY (PIX11) — The man found unconscious on a Bronx street last week has been identified as Carlos Nieves, the NYPD announced early Tuesday. Nieves, 40, has a distinctive tattoo with the name “Sarah” in large, black letters on his abdomen, which police released a photo of in a bid to help identify him. […]
BRONX, NY
Newsing the States

NYC Subway rider robbed and slashed in broad daylight.

Friday afternoon around 3 pm, a 27-year-old man was robbed and slashed in the face inside the 14th Street Union Square subway station on the N/Q/R train platform. According to the NYPD, The suspect grabbed the victim’s bag and ran as soon as the doors on an N train opened. The victim started pursuing the suspect to the platform, where he got slashed in the face by a knife. The victim was not seriously injured and upon being treated at the scene, he refused further medical treatment. The suspect ran away with the victim’s bag, which contained construction tools worth around $420 and a pair of boots.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

'A Horrific Incident': Police ID Son Arrested After Mother Found Fatally Stabbed In Deer Park

Police released the identity of a 33-year-old man who was arrested after his mother was found fatally stabbed at her Long Island residence. Gabriel Cabral, of Brooklyn, was arrested on the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 16, after officers responded to a report of a domestic dispute between Cabral and his mother in Deer Park, the Suffolk County Police Department said.
DEER PARK, NY
Shore News Network

Argument turns into shootout in front of Bronx deli

NEW YORK, NY – An argument between two men inside a Bronx deli at 975 Walton Avenue in the Bronx turned into a street gunfight last Wednesday. On Tuesday, detectives with the New York City Police Department released photos of the two suspects in an attempt to solicit help from the public to identify them. At around 5:59 pm, the two men got into a verbal argument. Once outside, the two men pulled guns on each other and began shooting. Police did not report any injuries. The two suspects fled the scene. At this time, no arrests have been made. The post Argument turns into shootout in front of Bronx deli appeared first on Shore News Network.
BRONX, NY
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
133K+
Followers
141K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy