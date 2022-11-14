ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ogden, UT

Weber State at Colorado State odds, picks and predictions

By Skip Snow
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pgsIY_0jAT8MGG00

The Weber State Wildcats (1-1) and Colorado State Rams (2-0) tussle in a Monday. Tip-off at Moby Arena in Fort Collins will be at 9 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Weber State vs. Colorado State odds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.

Weber State lost its opener at Washington last Monday (69-52) and then defeated DII Western Colorado Thursday (83-67). The Wildcats now meet the CSU Rams for the first time since 2013. A year ago, WSU went 21-12 overall and was 3rd in Big Sky play at 13-7.

The Rams took down Gardner-Webb last Monday (65-63) and SE Louisiana Thursday (80-69). CSU outshot their opponents 51.6% to 42.5%. The Rams were 13-1 at home in 2021-22 and are now playing their 3rd straight game at home.

: USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

Stream select live college basketball games and full replays: Get ESPN+

Weber State at Colorado State odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 12:30 p.m. ET.

  • Moneyline: Weber State +290 (bet $100 to win $290) | Colorado State -410 (bet $410 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Weber State +8.5 (-108) | Colorado State -8.5 (-112)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 139.5 (O: -108 | U: -117)

Claim your risk-free bet up to $350. Catch the excitement and start betting with Tipico Sportsbook! New customer offer in CO and NJ. 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. Bet now!

Weber State at Colorado State picks and predictions

Prediction

Colorado State 75, Weber State 64

Colorado State (-410) is the lean on what is a fair tag. However, the current price doesn’t really represent a value tag, and it takes a lofty bankroll to realize decent gains from a leverage figure like -400. PASS.

The Wildcats are 0-6 ATS in their last 6 games following a straight-up win.

A CSU five that ranked 39th in the nation in 3-point shooting at home last season (38.1%) is off to a good start (44.1% from distance) this season. Look for Weber State to yield a lot of solid looks from beyond the arc, and for the Rams to work themselves to a 3-possession lead by halftime or shortly thereafter.

The Wildcats figure as too loose with the ball and not strong enough on the glass to muster enough of a sustained comeback.

TAKE THE RAMS -8.5 (-112).

This total will not be hit on the nose, but there is not enough leverage on either side of this fast (WSU)-vs.-slow (CSU) match-up to warrant any action. AVOID.

Play our free daily Pick’em Challenge and win! Play now!

Want action on this basketball game or any other sports contest? Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, SportsbookWire’s official sportsbook partner in CO and NJ. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW, or try out our USA TODAY Parlay Calculator. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

College sports coverage from USA TODAY Sports Media Group:

Alabama / Arkansas / Auburn / Clemson / Colorado / Florida / Georgia / Iowa / LSU / Michigan / Michigan State / Nebraska / North Carolina / Notre Dame / Ohio State / Oklahoma / Oregon / Penn State / Rutgers / Tennessee / Texas / Texas A&M / USC / Wisconsin / College Football News

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
milehighcre.com

Heritage Golf Group Enters Colorado Market, Acquires 3 Colorado Golf Clubs

Heritage Golf Group, the fastest-growing owner and operator of golf and country clubs in the U.S., has acquired three semi-private golf clubs in the Denver area. Heritage purchased The Golf Club at Bear Dance, Colorado National Golf Club, and Plum Creek Golf Club from the Bruening, Bennett, and Kerr families and Southwest Green, LLC. The three clubs are Heritage Golf Group’s first locations in the Western U.S.
DENVER, CO
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Utah

If you live in Utah and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Utah that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike for their absolutely delicious food, so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
UTAH STATE
Westword

Lawsuit Time Bomb That Could Explode on Denver's Next Mayor

Fifteen people have filed paperwork to run for mayor of Denver in April 2023, and the winner will face myriad challenges — including more than twenty lawsuits that bring the potential of big-money payouts and more negative publicity for the city. At least 23 complaints are pending against the...
DENVER, CO
99.9 The Point

Colorado’s First El Pollo Loco Is Now Open And We’re Excited

Are you ready, Colorado? After years of waiting, the first El Pollo Loco location in Colorado is finally open and ready to serve up that tasty fire-grilled chicken!. Yes, El Pollo Loco used to have locations in Colorado but it's been over two decades since their last Colorado location closed down. Fast forward to the spring of 2022 when plans for a return to Colorado were announced for later in the year. Guess what? It's finally here!
COLORADO STATE
cpr.org

Colorado rejects private bid for toll lane expansion of I-25 between Denver and Fort Collins

The state of Colorado has rejected a bid from a private international firm to build and operate toll lanes on Interstate 25 between Denver and Fort Collins. The state has been slowly adding toll lanes to I-25 between the two cities for years, citing their ability to ease congestion, help fund construction and speed up public transit buses. Toll lanes exist or are under construction between downtown Denver and the northern suburbs, and from State Highway 56 near Loveland to Fort Collins.
FORT COLLINS, CO
The Denver Gazette

Gaps set to be filled along Colorado's big Front Range Trail

Work is underway to come closer to completing a long-envisioned commuter path connecting Colorado's biggest populations and beyond. Officials recently announced starting construction to fill three gaps along the larger Front Range Trail in Castle Rock. The town has called itself "a major crossroads" for the network between Denver and Colorado Springs.
CASTLE ROCK, CO
The Denver Gazette

Scottish ag company picks Loveland for North American headquarters

Intelligent Growth Solutions, a Scotland-based agricultural company that provides systems for fully automated, year-round growing, has chosen Loveland for its North American headquarters, Gov. Jared Polis and the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade announced Wednesday. Founded in 2013, IGS designs and produces high-tech Growth Towers — indoor...
LOVELAND, CO
CBS Denver

Denver area snow totals are in!

The snow totals on Tuesday morning in the Denver metro and in areas just outside it varied from 0.2 to 5.5 inches. In many areas roads are slick and snowpacked, so plan for extra time in your commute in the morning.The following are the snow totals as of 7 a.m.Erie 5.5" Boulder 4.3" Louisville 4.0" Lafayette 3.8" Westminster 3.8" Thornton 3.7" Broomfield 3.6" Ken Caryl 3.6" Nederland 3.3" Littleton 3.2" Arvada 3.1" Longmont 2.7" Denver (downtown) 2.5" Niwot 2.5" Golden 2.5" Pinecliffe 2.3" Longmont 2.2" Lyons 1.9" Brighton 1.8" Aurora 1.7" Highlands Ranch 1.6" Rollinsville 1.4" Jamestown 1.4" Lone Tree 1.1" Fort Lupton 1.0" Conifer 0.7" Castle Rock 0.6" The Pinery 0.4" Bailey 0.4" Floyd Hill 0.3" Black Forest 0.2" 
DENVER, CO
5280.com

It’s Not Too Late to Order Your Thanksgiving Pies at These 9 Bakeries

I’m a diehard pie guy. As executive director of the American Pie Council (yes, really) and spokesperson for Colorado-born National Pie Day, I’ve taught pie making, judged dozens of pie contests, and written about pie for decades. Whoever came up with the phrase “as easy as pie” clearly had never made a pie. Making pie—and especially the crust—is a craft that only gets “easy” when you’ve made dozens and dozens of pies. And even with a lot of practice, many experienced bakers end up serving undercooked soggy bottoms, cardboardlike top crusts, and runny fillings.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Arctic blast is coming with more snow, single digit temperatures Thursday

The snow and cold Tuesday morning is nothing compared to the First Alert Weather Day coming for ThursdayThe Denver and Boulder areas received 1-5 inches of snow Monday night into Tuesday morning which made for slick and slow travel. Most of the snow had ended by mid morning and clearly skies will allow for sunshine Tuesday afternoon. Despite the sun, temperatures will remain cold even for November with highs in the 30s.The highest snow totals Tuesday morning where generally across the northwest metro area and into Boulder County where Eire measured almost a half foot of snow.Other areas including downtown...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Boebert holds slight lead over Frisch in District 3 race

The last new drop came in on Friday and hasn’t changed over the weekend, but Boebert’s lead tightened slightly in the last two counts to 1,122. Carly Moore reports. Boebert holds slight lead over Frisch in District …. The last new drop came in on Friday and hasn’t...
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

171K+
Followers
230K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy