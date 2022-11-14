Current Records: Cincinnati 3-0; Northern Kentucky 1-1 The Cincinnati Bearcats have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Northern Kentucky Norse at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Truist Arena. Cincinnati will be hoping to build upon the 78-65 win they picked up against NKU when they previously played in December of 2018.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO