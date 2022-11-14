Read full article on original website
As Planned, Costco Store Closed This Week Has Been ReplacedJoel EisenbergSpringdale, OH
3 Places To Get Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Kentucky man composed one of the most popular Christmas songs covered and recordedAmarie M.Covington, KY
T.J. Maxx's Sierra Store Opened Cincinnati AreaBryan DijkhuizenCincinnati, OH
4 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Related
linknky.com
Vote for the LINK nky Team of the Week – Nov. 7 – 13
The nominations are in for the next LINK nky Team of the Week competition. To be the winning team, fan votes play a heavy role, along with consideration from our sports team here at LINK. Nominations are reader-submitted or recommended by our sports team. Our Team of the Week program...
linknky.com
Big crowd, even bigger moment for NKU basketball in beating UC Bearcats in cross-river rivalry
The band kept playing until the very end. Just the way the Norse men’s basketball team did. And the fans, almost every one of the record Truist Arena crowd of 8,305 — just 100 below a sellout — stayed well past the end. Who could blame them?...
linknky.com
8th Region/32nd District girls basketball preview: Simon Kenton, Walton-Verona seek deeper postseason runs
The Anderson County Bearcats led by last year’s Kentucky Miss Basketball Amyia Jenkins have won the last three 8th Region titles. But now that Jenkins graduated and took her talents to the University of Kentucky, consensus is the region is wide open. The Simon Kenton Pioneers and Walton-Verona Bearcats hope to make it back to the region tournament while the Grant County Braves could battle both for a spot in it.
CBS Sports
Northern Kentucky vs. Cincinnati: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
Current Records: Cincinnati 3-0; Northern Kentucky 1-1 The Cincinnati Bearcats have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Northern Kentucky Norse at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Truist Arena. Cincinnati will be hoping to build upon the 78-65 win they picked up against NKU when they previously played in December of 2018.
linknky.com
NKU announces President Ashish Vaidya’s departure: ‘A very logical time to do it’
Northern Kentucky University and President Ashish Vaidya aren’t parting ways because of the university’s recent budget troubles. That’s according to Rich Boehne, chair of NKU’s Board of Regents. The announcement that Vaidya and the university are parting ways came Thursday during a special Board of Regents...
eaglecountryonline.com
OrthoCincy Welcomes Three New Doctors with Tri-State Ties
See bios for all three doctors. Shankar Narayanan, Benjamin Valley and Scott Jolson. Photos provided. (Edgewood, Ky.) - OrthoCincy Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine is proud to announce the arrival of three new doctors to the OrthoCincy Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine team of physicians. Shankar Narayanan, MD is a St. Xavier...
linknky.com
NKU wraps up most successful fundraising campaign in school history
Northern Kentucky University just ended its most successful campaign in school history after eight years of fundraising. Further, Faster: The Campaign for NKU raised $84,831,967, exceeding the campaign’s initial goal of $75 million. The university will use the money raised to fund 137 new endowments, 197 scholarships, 15 new...
3 Cincinnati public schools threatened in 'swatting incidents' Wednesday
Cincinnati Public Schools received false threats against Withrow High School, Dater High School and Western Hills High School Wednesday morning, the district said in a press release.
linknky.com
Three Spirits Tavern bartender crowned winner of inaugural Northern Kentucky Cocktail Classic
Bartender Ray Perryman of Three Spirits Tavern in Bellevue took home some hardware from the inaugural Northern Kentucky Cocktail Classic. His cocktail, the ‘Harvest Season,’ featured Four Roses Small Batch Bourbon, pear and apple juice, a touch of lemon juice, ginger liqueurs, house-made spiced simple syrup, sweet ginger bitters and a smoked rosemary garnish.
Longtime local meteorologist is retiring
Michael Lewis has reached many people and left a lasting legacy at the National Weather Service Northern Indiana office.
First National Bank of Kentucky opens second NKY location in Florence
First National Bank of Kentucky (FNBKY) opened its second Northern Kentucky banking center located at 8545 US-42 in Florence. This is the community bank’s sixth retail operation in Kentucky with physical locations ranging from Crestwood to Fort Wright. “I am very happy to open our second Northern Kentucky Location...
Bengals neighbor seeks city's help for move to Sedamsville
Hilltop Basic Resources agreed to leave the central riverfront in 2019. It may need the city's help to finance its next home.
star64.tv
'He punched me in the face': Video released after UC dorm hall attack on 3 students
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – Newly-released body camera footage shows the violent aftermath of an attack on three University of Cincinnati students inside a dorm hall. One of the victims was riding in an elevator in Daniels Hall with fellow student Christopher Campbell, 18, on November 5. The victim said she...
Fox 19
Police: Hamilton Avenue closed after College Hill crash
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A crash has closed Hamilton Avenue late Tuesday night. Cincinnati police say the road will be shut down in both directions between South Ridge Drive and Rockford Place. An ambulance appears to have been involved in the crash, though it’s unknown what jurisdiction the ambulance is from...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Dry Fork Road in Harrison
HARRISON, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Dry Fork Road in Harrison. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
WLWT 5
Surveillance video captures two men stealing Bengals banner from Paycor Stadium
Cincinnati police are searching for two men seen stealing a Bengals banner stolen from Paycor Stadium. Cincinnati police posted surveillance video from that night showing two men walking into the Paycor Stadium parking garage and stealing the 20-foot-by-8-foot banner, and running away with it. Police are asking anyone with information...
4 Great Burger Places in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you also love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kentucky that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati bar transforming into immersive holiday experience this season
CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati bar is transforming into a holiday-themed bar to get you into the holiday spirit. Tiki Tiki Bang Bang is transforming into Sippin' Santa, where they will serve holiday-themed cocktails along with some special events. No cover or tickets are required. The bar will feature a...
Cincinnati Children’s to open Centerville location
The hospital's new medical building, named Cincinnati Children's Centerville, is located on Clyo Road, according to a release.
