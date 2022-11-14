ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crestview Hills, KY

linknky.com

Vote for the LINK nky Team of the Week – Nov. 7 – 13

The nominations are in for the next LINK nky Team of the Week competition. To be the winning team, fan votes play a heavy role, along with consideration from our sports team here at LINK. Nominations are reader-submitted or recommended by our sports team. Our Team of the Week program...
NEWPORT, KY
linknky.com

8th Region/32nd District girls basketball preview: Simon Kenton, Walton-Verona seek deeper postseason runs

The Anderson County Bearcats led by last year’s Kentucky Miss Basketball Amyia Jenkins have won the last three 8th Region titles. But now that Jenkins graduated and took her talents to the University of Kentucky, consensus is the region is wide open. The Simon Kenton Pioneers and Walton-Verona Bearcats hope to make it back to the region tournament while the Grant County Braves could battle both for a spot in it.
WALTON, KY
CBS Sports

Northern Kentucky vs. Cincinnati: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Current Records: Cincinnati 3-0; Northern Kentucky 1-1 The Cincinnati Bearcats have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Northern Kentucky Norse at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Truist Arena. Cincinnati will be hoping to build upon the 78-65 win they picked up against NKU when they previously played in December of 2018.
CINCINNATI, OH
eaglecountryonline.com

OrthoCincy Welcomes Three New Doctors with Tri-State Ties

See bios for all three doctors. Shankar Narayanan, Benjamin Valley and Scott Jolson. Photos provided. (Edgewood, Ky.) - OrthoCincy Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine is proud to announce the arrival of three new doctors to the OrthoCincy Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine team of physicians. Shankar Narayanan, MD is a St. Xavier...
EDGEWOOD, KY
linknky.com

NKU wraps up most successful fundraising campaign in school history

Northern Kentucky University just ended its most successful campaign in school history after eight years of fundraising. Further, Faster: The Campaign for NKU raised $84,831,967, exceeding the campaign’s initial goal of $75 million. The university will use the money raised to fund 137 new endowments, 197 scholarships, 15 new...
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY
linknky.com

Three Spirits Tavern bartender crowned winner of inaugural Northern Kentucky Cocktail Classic

Bartender Ray Perryman of Three Spirits Tavern in Bellevue took home some hardware from the inaugural Northern Kentucky Cocktail Classic. His cocktail, the ‘Harvest Season,’ featured Four Roses Small Batch Bourbon, pear and apple juice, a touch of lemon juice, ginger liqueurs, house-made spiced simple syrup, sweet ginger bitters and a smoked rosemary garnish.
BELLEVUE, KY
Fox 19

Police: Hamilton Avenue closed after College Hill crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A crash has closed Hamilton Avenue late Tuesday night. Cincinnati police say the road will be shut down in both directions between South Ridge Drive and Rockford Place. An ambulance appears to have been involved in the crash, though it’s unknown what jurisdiction the ambulance is from...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Dry Fork Road in Harrison

HARRISON, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Dry Fork Road in Harrison. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
HARRISON, OH

