Columbia, SC

First look: Tennessee at South Carolina odds and lines

By Skip Snow
 3 days ago
The No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers (9-1, 5-1 SEC) and South Carolina Gamecocks (6-4, 3-4) clash Saturday. Kickoff at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET (ESPN). Below, we look at Tennessee vs. South Carolina from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our college football picks and predictions.

Tennessee bounced back from its Nov. 5 loss to now-No. 1 Georgia with a Saturday win over Missouri. The Volunteers covered an 18.5-point spread in a 66-24 rout of the Tigers. The Vols — the No. 5 team in last week’s College Football Playoff rankings — cranked out a program-record 724 total yards in the home-field triumph.

The Gamecocks are back in Columbia after 2 road games. On Saturday, 9-point underdog South Carolina fell to Florida 38-6. USC was outgained 374 yards to 44 on the ground and has lost 2 of its last 3 games.

Tennessee at South Carolina odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Monday at 2:05 p.m. ET.

  • Moneyline: Off the board
  • Against the spread (ATS): Tennessee -26.5 (-110) | South Carolina +26.5 (-110)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 65.5 (O: -116 | U: -104)

2022 betting stats

  • ML: Tennessee 9-1 | South Carolina 6-4
  • ATS: Tennessee 8-2 | South Carolina 5-5
  • O/U: Tennessee 6-4 | South Carolina 5-5

Tennessee vs. South Carolina head-to-head

The Vols are 28-10-2 across 40 all-time meetings with South Carolina. The 2 sides have traded 3-game win streaks over the last 6 years, with UT winning each of the last 3 meetings.

Over the last 4 games, Tennessee is 3-0-1 ATS and the Over is 3-1.

