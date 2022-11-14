Read full article on original website
CZ Binance Issues Another Warning Directed At Exchanges Crypto.Com And Gate.Io
Binance’s CEO CZ issues a warning directed at Crypto Exchanges Crypto.Com and Gate.IO, “Stay Away, Stay SAFU” he says. The warning comes after the recent SBF FTX and Alameda collapse, which has shaken the crypto industry. Crypto.com’s CEO confirms that the exchange of funds, approx $400M was...
Coinbase Q3 Report: Coin Stock Tanks 4% As Exchange Misses Revenue Estimates
Coinbase has posted a net revenue of $576 million for Q3, missing estimates by 9%. Increasing interest in foreign exchanges and declining trading volume have led to a decrease in revenue. Retail participation has dropped by 56% YoY, while the percentage of Bitcoin holdings has decreased by 11% QoQ. The...
Leading Stablecoin Issuers Paxos and Circle Secure Regulatory Approvals To Offer Crypto-Related Services In Singapore
Circle and Paxos have received regulatory approval to operate in Singapore. The approvals will allow both of these companies to offer crypto-related services in the region. Stablecoin issuers Circle and Paxos have won approvals for their respective licences from the Monetary Authority of Singapore. The approvals received will help these firms offer crypto-related services in Singapore, which has lately been emerging as one of the leading financial hubs of the world.
$Gala Games Self-Attack Argument On $4.4M Exploit Failing: Token Bleeds As Community Grows Skeptical
Gala Games is attempting to soothe investors after it was alleged that the platform suffered an attack. The team said that no such attack or hack took place. The P2E games company explained to the community that it had conducted a self-attack with the help of pNetwork to fix an issue, but the crypto community does not seem convinced.
Sam Bankman-Fried Hints That FTX Could Launch a Stablecoin
FTX CEO was interviewed by The Big Whale, in which he spoke on a variety of subjects, including a potential stablecoin launch, the market’s near-term momentum, and the possibility of buying Robinhood. Bankman-FRied said that the public would soon hear about any efforts on a stablecoin. He did not...
The Collapse Of One Of The Largest Crypto Platforms Shows How Much Of The Industry Appears To Be “Smoke And Mirrors”: Senator Elizabeth Warren
Senator Warren has called for a strict regulatory framework to be established in the crypto industry. Coinbase’s Brian Armstrong and Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse have also blamed a lack of regulatory clarity in the US as the main reason compelling exchanges to settle abroad. Senator Elizabeth Warren has once...
Genesis Global Capital Hit By FTX Contagion, Withdrawals Suspended Till Further Notice
Another crypto firm announced changes to operations due to FTX’s contagion. The lending department of Genesis Global Trading “temporarily suspended” customer withdrawals and new loan originations on Wednesday, CoinDesk reported. Interim CEO Cerar Islim delivered the update during a client call. The operational change did not affect...
Binance To Sell Off $500M $FTT Holdings Following Insolvency Rumors, CEO Of Alameda Fights Back
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao took to Twitter to announce that the exchange will liquidate his company’s FTT holdings following recent relevations. The exchange’s FTT holdings are estimated to be worth $500 million. CZ has cited “recent revelations” regarding the FTT token as the reason for this move...
Did Alameda Really Collapse Along With Three Arrows Capital?
On-chain data shows some unusual transactions relating to FTT. Some analysts say the nature of these could indicate that FTX bailed Alameda out. The basic premise of the speculation is that Alameda collapsed alongside Three Arrows Capital and others, only to be bailed out by FTX. It survived by securing funding and sending tokens back as repayment.
Binance Might Not Buy FTX After Reviewing The Exchange’s Balance Sheet: CoinDesk
Changpeng Zhao’s Binance may pull out of the deal to buy FTX, CoinDesk reported citing sources close to the matter. Zhao previously said the acquisition was “non-binding” and subject to due diligence. Sam Bankman-Fried sought help from silicon valley billionaires and other large exchanges before turning to...
Robinhood’s $HOOD Stock Price Plunges 10% As Alameda-FTX Insolvency Rumors Gain Further Momentum
Robinhood’s $HOOD stock is down 10% at press time. The FTX-Alameda insolvency rumours have negatively impacted the prices of $HOOD. SBF owns nearly $600 million’s worth of $HOOD shares. Crypto Twitter is flooded with rumours about whether SBF will be compelled to sell his $HOOD stock in order...
Cyprus Regulators To Suspend FTX EU Crypto License
FTX stands to lose its crypto license issued by financial regulators in Cyprus, Bloomberg said on Friday. The license allowed Sam Bankman-Fried’s exchange digital asset services across European markets and jurisdictions. Friday’s suspension joined several shocking developments that have emerged since FTX’s sudden collapse rocked crypto investors and institutions...
FTX Reportedly Pulling Out Funds From DeFi Is Causing Volatility Across the Space
Analysts are highlighting large withdrawals placed from FTX, which is causing volatility. They are pondering whether FTX might be having trouble with its reserves. These analysts also pointed to FTX pulling funds out of the Wormhole bridge, saying that these transactions are being made to ensure liquidity remains. FTX has...
MAS Invites Feedback On Crypto Leverage Ban And Stablecoin Policy In Singapore
The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) published two consultation papers with proposed cryptocurrency regulations geared toward mitigating trading risks and providing efficient oversight for locally issued stablecoins. Singapore’s central bank wants the public to provide feedback on the measures up until December 21, 2022. Wednesday’s announcement comes as the...
Breaking: FTX And Binance Reach Strategic Agreement, CZ Buys Out Sam’s Exchange
Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX and Changpeng Zhao’s exchanges have reached a resolution per tweets from SBF himself. SBF said the two entities agreed on a strategic transaction. Binance will fully acquire FTX, per CZ’s tweets. FTX and Alameda Research CEO Sam Bankman-Fried tweeted that his exchange and Changpeng...
The FTX-Alameda Implosion Has Shaken User Confidence In The Industry: Binance’s CEO Changpeng Zhao
Changpeng Zhao, CEO of Binance, shared how user confidence in the sector has declined as a result of the near collapse of FTX. CZ later added that Binance’s acquisition of FTX should not be viewed as a victory. Binance’s CEO, Changpeng Zhao, took to Twitter to share a note...
Deribit Hot Wallet Hacked For $28 Million In Bitcoin And Ether
Crypto exchange Deribit was attacked and the hacker made off with $28 million in digital assets. The trading platform said the exploiter targeted one of its hot wallets. Security startup Supremacy said roughly $14 million in Bitcoin and Ether was stolen from the hot wallet. Deribit paused withdrawals temporarily but...
FTX Hacker Becomes 35th Largest Holder Of Ethereum After Panic Purchasing Approx. $50M of $ETH
FTX hacker reportedly swapped around $50M of $Dai to $Ethereum in a state of “panic” according to intelligence firm Arkham. It is rumored that this hack is an inside job, with Kraken CEO Nick Percoco confirming that they know the identity of the attacker. According to security firm...
USDD Stablecoin Users Increased by 500% in Q3
TRON’s USDD stablecoin has seen a 500% increase in users between Q2 and Q3 2022. The percentage of TRX deposits grew by 9.7%. The number of transactions hit a stable value, while transaction sizes dropped. The average number of USDD holders is 120,000, while the average value held is 6000 USDD.
Solana’s Price Plummets Amid FTX-Binance Controversy
Solana’s price has dropped 14% in the last 24 hours. At the time of writing, SOL is trading at $27.93. The price of Solana has taken a direct hit amid the ongoing Binance-FTX spat. Solana Drops 14% As Founders of FTX and Binance Continue To Engage In A Heated...
