county17.com
C17 Crime Clips for Thursday, Nov.17
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Crash, Nov. 16, 4-J Road, GPD. Officers cited a 16-year-old boy for driving...
county17.com
Man arrested for assaulting residents, impersonating police
GILLETTE, Wyo. – A 20-year-old man has been charged with battery and impersonating a peace officer after he allegedly assaulted three women and a man early this morning, Gillette Deputy Police Chief Brent Wasson said Thursday. Officers were called to an address on Mercantile Drive around 12:38 a.m. after...
county17.com
C17 Crime Clips for Monday, Nov. 14
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). DUI, Nov. 11, Highway 50 and Lakeway Road, CCSO. Police responded...
county17.com
Campbell County Fire Dept. Report (11/16/2022)
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Fire Department responded to the following incidents on Wednesday, Nov. 16:. At 7:04 a.m. to Raymond Street for an emergency medical response. At 7:25 a.m. to Sandcreek Court for an emergency medical response. At 10:58 a.m. to the 1100 block of East Boxelder...
county17.com
North Highway 59 fatal crash survivor charged with vehicular homicide
GILLETTE, Wyo. – Prosecutors have charged the survivor of a head-on collision that killed 33-year-old Casper resident Aaron Foster last week with vehicle homicide, Campbell County court records say. Nicholas L. Alvarez, 37, is charged with causing Foster’s death after the investigation revealed he crossed the center line on...
county17.com
Obituaries: Davis; Bannister; Schlup;
Funeral service for Tom F. Davis, 85, of Moorcroft will be held 2 p.m., Thursday, November 17, 2022 at First Presbyterian Church in Moorcroft, with Voy Cox officiating. Interment will follow in the Moorcroft Cemetery. Mr Davis died at his home Thursday, November 10, 2022. Tom was born August 15,...
county17.com
Wasson: ‘no known threat’ to the public following shooting at Howard Johnson today
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Gillette Police Department Deputy Chief Brent Wasson said at about 10 a.m. in a meeting with media that while an individual is still at large after shooting a man this morning at Howard Johnson by Wyndham Gillette, there is no known threat to the public. Wasson...
Wyoming Man Dead After Box Truck, Pickup Collide Head-On
A 33-year-old Wyoming man is dead following a head-on collision in Campbell County last Wednesday, Nov. 9, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. near mile marker 138.5 on Wyoming 59 north of Gillette. According to a crash summary, a commercial box truck was headed south...
county17.com
Hot on the trail: Tracking, cadaver dogs join effort to find missing Gillette woman
GILLETTE, Wyo. – Boots thumped against the pavement, and snow crunched underfoot in the cold mid-morning hours on Nov. 12 as the search for 32-year-old Irene Gakwa, who went missing from the Gillette area earlier this year, continued. This time, the search was led by teams of K9s and...
capcity.news
Casper man dies in head-on collision Wednesday near Gillette
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A Casper man died following a head-on collision on North Highway 59 on Wednesday evening, according to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Aaron Foster, 33, was reportedly operating a 2018 Ford Raptor F-150 on North Highway 59 when his vehicle collided head-on with a large box truck, driven by a 37-year-old man, around milepost 138 shortly before 7:36 p.m., according to Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds and Campbell County Coroner Paul Wallem.
county17.com
Campbell County school board authorizes lawsuit against State of Wyoming
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County School District Board of Trustees unanimously approved a motion tonight to take legal action against the State of Wyoming. Board Chair Anne Ochs addressed the public for about 6 minutes after a closed executive session meeting Nov. 15. Ochs said the board has been...
county17.com
UW community outreach event planned for Nov. 29 at Gillette College
GILLETTE, Wyo. – University of Wyoming representatives will be at Gillette College next week during a free public event to speak on collaborative efforts between the two institutions and initiatives to boost entrepreneurism and the economy. On Nov. 29, the public is invited to the Gillette College Pronghorn Center...
county17.com
Campbell teachers’ Jeans Week raises $3,116 for Blessings in a Backpack
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Through a district-wide “Jeans Week” fundraiser, Campbell County School District raised $3,116 for Blessings in a Backpack, Board Chair Anne Ochs announced at the Nov. 15 school board meeting. Blessings in a Backpack local coordinator Zach Poitra made a presentation regarding the organization before...
county17.com
Campbell school board to discuss recruitment and retention tonight
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County School District Board of Trustees will hold a dinner meeting at 5 p.m. to discuss recruitment and retention. The meeting will be held in the Rocky Point Room at the Educational Services Center, 1000 W. Eighth St., Gillette. The 6 p.m. regular meeting will...
capcity.news
Bighorns could see 9 inches of snow by Tuesday; Arctic Front bringing minus-20-degree windchills to Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — Areas of northern and northeastern Wyoming are seeing some snow on Monday with more possible into Tuesday, according to the forecast from National Weather Service offices covering the region. The northeast Bighorn Mountains could see some of the highest snow accumulations, with 5–9 inches possible by...
county17.com
Conservation groups petition BLM to raise oil and gas bonding rates
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Western Organization of Resource Councils, Taxpayers for Common Sense and the Natural Resources Defense Council this morning petitioned the Department of the Interior and the Bureau of Land Management to update the bonding requirements for federal onshore oil and gas leasing and development. In the...
county17.com
Thanksgiving Baskets for the needy still need food donations, outreach director says
GILLETTE, Wyo. — St. Matthew’s Catholic Church, which is putting together Thanksgiving baskets for needy families, still needs potatoes, rolls, butter and whipped topping. As of 4:45 p.m. today, the church still could use cooked dinner rolls, either salted or unsalted dairy butter, 5-pound bags of potatoes and frozen whipped topping, the church’s Outreach Director Nancy Anderson said.
