Campbell County, WY

C17 Crime Clips for Thursday, Nov.17

GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Crash, Nov. 16, 4-J Road, GPD. Officers cited a 16-year-old boy for driving...
Man arrested for assaulting residents, impersonating police

GILLETTE, Wyo. – A 20-year-old man has been charged with battery and impersonating a peace officer after he allegedly assaulted three women and a man early this morning, Gillette Deputy Police Chief Brent Wasson said Thursday. Officers were called to an address on Mercantile Drive around 12:38 a.m. after...
C17 Crime Clips for Monday, Nov. 14

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). DUI, Nov. 11, Highway 50 and Lakeway Road, CCSO. Police responded...
Campbell County Fire Dept. Report (11/16/2022)

GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Fire Department responded to the following incidents on Wednesday, Nov. 16:. At 7:04 a.m. to Raymond Street for an emergency medical response. At 7:25 a.m. to Sandcreek Court for an emergency medical response. At 10:58 a.m. to the 1100 block of East Boxelder...
North Highway 59 fatal crash survivor charged with vehicular homicide

GILLETTE, Wyo. – Prosecutors have charged the survivor of a head-on collision that killed 33-year-old Casper resident Aaron Foster last week with vehicle homicide, Campbell County court records say. Nicholas L. Alvarez, 37, is charged with causing Foster’s death after the investigation revealed he crossed the center line on...
Obituaries: Davis; Bannister; Schlup;

Funeral service for Tom F. Davis, 85, of Moorcroft will be held 2 p.m., Thursday, November 17, 2022 at First Presbyterian Church in Moorcroft, with Voy Cox officiating. Interment will follow in the Moorcroft Cemetery. Mr Davis died at his home Thursday, November 10, 2022. Tom was born August 15,...
Casper man dies in head-on collision Wednesday near Gillette

GILLETTE, Wyo. — A Casper man died following a head-on collision on North Highway 59 on Wednesday evening, according to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Aaron Foster, 33, was reportedly operating a 2018 Ford Raptor F-150 on North Highway 59 when his vehicle collided head-on with a large box truck, driven by a 37-year-old man, around milepost 138 shortly before 7:36 p.m., according to Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds and Campbell County Coroner Paul Wallem.
UW community outreach event planned for Nov. 29 at Gillette College

GILLETTE, Wyo. – University of Wyoming representatives will be at Gillette College next week during a free public event to speak on collaborative efforts between the two institutions and initiatives to boost entrepreneurism and the economy. On Nov. 29, the public is invited to the Gillette College Pronghorn Center...
Campbell teachers’ Jeans Week raises $3,116 for Blessings in a Backpack

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Through a district-wide “Jeans Week” fundraiser, Campbell County School District raised $3,116 for Blessings in a Backpack, Board Chair Anne Ochs announced at the Nov. 15 school board meeting. Blessings in a Backpack local coordinator Zach Poitra made a presentation regarding the organization before...
Campbell school board to discuss recruitment and retention tonight

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County School District Board of Trustees will hold a dinner meeting at 5 p.m. to discuss recruitment and retention. The meeting will be held in the Rocky Point Room at the Educational Services Center, 1000 W. Eighth St., Gillette. The 6 p.m. regular meeting will...
Conservation groups petition BLM to raise oil and gas bonding rates

GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Western Organization of Resource Councils, Taxpayers for Common Sense and the Natural Resources Defense Council this morning petitioned the Department of the Interior and the Bureau of Land Management to update the bonding requirements for federal onshore oil and gas leasing and development. In the...
Thanksgiving Baskets for the needy still need food donations, outreach director says

GILLETTE, Wyo. — St. Matthew’s Catholic Church, which is putting together Thanksgiving baskets for needy families, still needs potatoes, rolls, butter and whipped topping. As of 4:45 p.m. today, the church still could use cooked dinner rolls, either salted or unsalted dairy butter, 5-pound bags of potatoes and frozen whipped topping, the church’s Outreach Director Nancy Anderson said.
