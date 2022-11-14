ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston 25 News WFXT

Canada police charge Hydro-Québec employee with China spying

By ROB GILLIES
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago

TORONTO — (AP) — Canadian police charged a Hydro-Québec employee on Monday with espionage for allegedly sending trade secrets to China.

Yuesheng Wang, 35, will appear in court in Longueuil, Quebec, Tuesday to face charges of obtaining trade secrets, using a computer without authorization, and with fraud and breach of trust by a public officer.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said its national security enforcement team began an investigation in August after receiving a complaint from Hydro-Québec’s corporate security branch.

RCMP Inspector David Beaudoin said it is alleged while employed with Hydro-Québec Wang allegedly used his position to conduct research for a Chinese university and other Chinese research centers. Beaudoin said he reportedly published scientific articles and submitted patents in “association this foreign actor rather than with Hydro Quebec.”

“He obtained this information to benefit the Peoples Republic of China to the detriment of Canada’s economic interest,” Beaudoin said.

Beaudoin said he used the information without the knowledge or prior approval of his employer. The alleged crimes took place between Feb. 2018 and Oct. 2022.

Wang, a resident of Candiac, Quebec, south of Montreal, allegedly had access to the relevant information as part of his job at the provincial utility, police said.

In a statement, Hydro-Québec said Wang was a researcher who worked on battery materials with the Center of Excellence in Transportation Electrification and Energy Storage, known as CETEES. The utility said its security team launched its own investigation before quickly flagging authorities.

“Our detection and intervention mechanisms allowed our investigators to bring this matter to the attention of the RCMP, with whom we have worked closely ever since,” said Dominic Roy, senior director responsible for corporate security.

“No organization is safe from a situation like this one, which is why we must always remain vigilant and transparent, and we must not tolerate violations of the company’s code of ethics.”

The former employee did not have access to information related to Hydro-Québec’s “core mission,” and his accesses were revoked when suspicions arose, the company added. It said the center where he worked develops technology for electric vehicles and energy storage systems.

Hydro-Québec is Quebec’s public utility that manages the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in the Canadian province, as well as the export of power to portions of the northeast U.S.

The RCMP said foreign interference has emerged as a priority for law enforcement, adding that it is working with at-risk sectors to improve Canada’s response and resiliency.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

North Korea test-fires ICBM with range to strike entire US

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile that landed near Japanese waters Friday in its second major weapons test this month that showed a potential ability to launch nuclear strikes on all of the U.S. mainland. While it’s unclear whether North Korea possesses functioning nuclear-armed missiles, some experts say Friday’s launch involved its longest-range missile, which is still under development and is designed to carry multiple nuclear warheads to overcome U.S. missile defense systems. North Korea’s recent torrid run of weapons tests aims to advance its nuclear arsenal and win greater concessions in future diplomacy. It comes as China and Russia have opposed U.S. moves to toughen U.N. sanctions aimed at curbing North Korea’s nuclear program. The United States quickly condemned the launch and vowed to take “all necessary measures” to guarantee the safety of its territory and its allies South Korea and Japan. Vice President Kamala Harris met with the leaders of those countries and of Australia, Canada and New Zealand who are attending a regional forum in Bangkok to discuss the launch.
Boston 25 News WFXT

3 get life sentences for 2014 downing of jet over Ukraine

SCHIPHOL, Netherlands — (AP) — A Dutch court on Thursday convicted two Russians and a pro-Moscow Ukrainian separatist in absentia of the murders of 298 people who died in the 2014 downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 over Ukraine and sentenced them to life imprisonment. One Russian was acquitted because of a lack of evidence.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Kuwait puts to death 7 inmates in rare mass execution

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — Kuwait on Wednesday put to death seven prisoners in a rare mass execution in the small, oil-rich nation despite facing international criticism over its plans. The state-run KUNA news agency described those executed as all being convicted of premeditated murder and...
Boston 25 News WFXT

20 killed in van accident as record floods haunt Pakistan

KARACHI, Pakistan — (AP) — A van fell into a water-filled ditch in Pakistan's flood-hit south, killing 20 passengers — mostly women and children — and injuring 13 others overnight, police said Friday. The incident on a flood-weakened highway took place in Sindh province on Indus...
Boston 25 News WFXT

NKorea fires suspected long-range missile designed to hit US

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — North Korea fired a suspected long-range missile designed to strike the mainland U.S. on Friday, its neighbors said, a day after the North resumed its testing activities in an apparent protest over U.S. moves to solidify its alliances with South Korea and Japan.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Where's Putin? Leader leaves bad news on Ukraine to others

TALLINN, Estonia — (AP) — When Russia's top military brass announced in a televised appearance that they were pulling troops out of the key city of Kherson in southern Ukraine, one man missing from the room was President Vladimir Putin. As Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Gen. Sergei...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Death toll from gas tank explosion in Iraq rises to 15

BAGHDAD — (AP) — The death toll from a heating gas tank that exploded in a residential complex in northern Iraq has risen to 15, an civil defense official said Friday. The explosion a night earlier in the city of Sulimaniyah destroyed three homes and also injured 16 people. On Thursday night, Kurdish officials and local media reports said that an unknown number of people were trapped under the rubble.
Boston 25 News WFXT

UN: West Africa next in line for tied-up Russian fertilizer

GENEVA — (AP) — A top U.N. official said Friday that West Africa is next in line to receive crucial Russian fertilizer that has been prevented from being exported from European ports to needy countries, largely over private-sector concerns about financing and insurance for such deliveries. Rebeca Grynspan,...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Russian strikes force Ukraine to face hours-long power cuts

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Ukraine's electricity grid operator warned of hours-long power outages Friday as Russia zeroed in on Ukraine's energy infrastructure with renewed artillery and missile attacks that have interrupted supply to as much as 40% of the population at the onset of winter. Grid operator...
Boston 25 News WFXT

High energy prices lead to coal revival in Czech Republic

OSTRAVA, Czech Republic — (AP) — In this part of northeastern Czech Republic, huge piles of coal are stacked up ready to sell to eager buyers and smoke belches from coal-fired plants that are ramping up instead of winding down. Ostrava has been working for decades to end...
Boston 25 News WFXT

War, North Korea missile tests loom over Asia-Pacific summit

BANGKOK — (AP) — Threats to peace and stability burst onto the agenda at a summit of Pacific Rim leaders Friday in Bangkok after North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile that landed near Japanese territorial waters. The missile test was a stark reminder of persisting risks of...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Barbados spearheads push on climate disaster financing

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — At the U.N. climate summit in Egypt, leaders of developing nations have repeatedly said it's not fair to expect them to cover the costs of rebuilding from devastating weather events in a warming world, plus invest in cleaner industry while they also pay much higher interest rates on loans than rich nations.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
133K+
Followers
141K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy