Historic San Antonio building damaged by earthquake
SAN ANTONIO — The Robert B. Green historical building downtown has been determined "unsafe" by structural engineers after an earthquake occurred in west Texas Wednesday, according to a University Health press release. The release states the building has been closed off and a safety zone has been established around...
Annual Cowboy Breakfast in jeopardy due to financial shortfalls
SAN ANTONIO — After 44 years, the annual Cowboy Breakfast – serving as an unofficial kickoff to the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo that typically draws thousands – may not be happening next year due to financial constraints, according to organizers. The breakfast, currently scheduled for...
Downtown San Antonio preparing for another eventful Saturday
SAN ANTONIO — Three weeks after a flood of complaints about heavy traffic congestion and long lines on a day when several major events were unfolding simultaneously downtown, the area is preparing for another busy Saturday. And San Antonio officials have one message: Plan ahead. "Another great weekend of...
204-acre pirate-themed play park breaking ground in north San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — A massive pirate-themed park is breaking ground in north San Antonio on Sunday afternoon. The new park, called Mitchell's Landing, will open in April 2023. It's named after Mitchell Chang, a three-year-old boy who drowned at Love to Swim school in 2018. A foundation was set up in his honor.
10 of the best spots in San Antonio to get delicious pies this holiday season
These pies will be the talk of your holiday parties.
sanantoniomag.com
9 Fun Things to Do in San Antonio This Weekend
Luminaria returns downtown this weekend with fine art installations, film, poetry, dance, spoken word, sculpture and much more on display between the Tobin Center and Travis Park. Featured work was created by more than 200 artists who come from San Antonio and beyond. Admission is free. Saturday, 6 p.m.-midnight. 100 Auditorium Circle to 301 E. Travis St.
Downtown San Antonio Starbucks workers join more than 100 stores striking this Thursday
Red Cup Day, when the coffee giant gives out limited-edition holiday reusable cups, is one of the company's busiest days.
San Antonio residents feel the ground shake due to third-largest earthquake in Texas history
The number of Texas earthquakes — many of which originate in Permian Basin — doubled between 2020 and 2021.
Local comedian dies after contracting RSV
An Odem man, well known in the comedy community, died on November 11 at a San Antonio hospital after contracting RSV.
San Antonio's El Mirasol expands with first restaurant in Boerne
The restaurant announced the move over the summer.
5.3 magnitude earthquake felt in San Antonio; SAC students evacuate building
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio College has canceled classes after students felt the Moody Learning Center building shaking. This comes after The United States Geological Survey reported that a magnitude 5.3 earthquake shook much of West Texas around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. It was followed by two aftershocks, one a...
San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo announces final lineup for 2023
SAN ANTONIO — The final lineup for the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo is here and it's packed with an amazing group of talented musicians with something for everyone!. The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo will be held February 9-26, 2023, at the AT&T Center/Freeman Coliseum fairgrounds.
La Gloria founder opens first Tex-Mex concept at the San Antonio airport
Chef Johnny Hernandez says the new concept is inspired by 'home.'
Rollover accident reported at Loop 1604 and Kyle Seale Parkway
SAN ANTONIO — A rollover accident was reported Tuesday afternoon on the northwest side of San Antonio. The accident happened just before 12:30 p.m. at Kyle Seale Parkway and Loop 1604. Traffic cameras from the scene show an overturned SUV and one other car that appears to be damaged.
Where to see the biggest and brightest Christmas light displays in San Antonio
It's the most wonderful time of year!
iheart.com
6 years ago this month, George Strait returned to play Gruene Hall
November 2016 George Strait returned to play a small private show at the historic Gruene Hall in New Braunfels, Texas and I was there! Check this video out.
San Antonio reacts to Texas' 5.3 earthquake, downtown tremors
The earthquake occurred in West Texas.
Did you win? $25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in San Antonio
Having some extra cash around the holiday season is always a blessing, whether you're looking to buy some extra presents or make sure the Thanksgiving spread is nice and healthy, one lucky Texan is going to see a big boost this season once they claim this top-prize they scored.
San Antonio airport to launch Spirit routes to Las Vegas, Orlando this week
The launch will have some help from "Star Wars" characters.
2 $25,000 winning Texas Lottery tickets near San Antonio, outside of College Station
Two is better than one and while only one Texas-based college football team is up for the College Football Playoff, there were two recent winners in the state thanks to the Texas Lottery.
