KC Chiefs turn into road warriors for next few weeks
The Kansas City Chiefs are ready to head out for a long string of road games that will test them away from Arrowhead. As the old saying goes, “There is no place like home.” That saying rings all the more true in sports. There is nothing quite like...
Dallas Cowboys face biggest test of fortitude, character and ability
To say the Dallas Cowboys performance in Green Bay was a disappointment, is a bit of an understatement. It was a team loss where all parties carry a portion of the blame. The effort, focus and execution were all poor and it proved to me more than enough to cause a loss to an inferior opponent.
Eagles thin out Chiefs’ free agent options for defensive line help
The Kansas City Chiefs showed an interest in adding talent to the defensive line, but the Philadelphia Eagles have been thinning their choices. There’s no way of knowing if the Kansas City Chiefs were ever going to come around to shopping in the defensive line aisle of the NFL free agency store (we had to carry that analogy all the way through). What is known at this point is that the pickings are even slimmer than they were a week ago thanks to the recent signings by the Philadelphia Eagles.
