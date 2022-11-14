ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanSided

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys face biggest test of fortitude, character and ability

To say the Dallas Cowboys performance in Green Bay was a disappointment, is a bit of an understatement. It was a team loss where all parties carry a portion of the blame. The effort, focus and execution were all poor and it proved to me more than enough to cause a loss to an inferior opponent.
FanSided

Eagles thin out Chiefs’ free agent options for defensive line help

The Kansas City Chiefs showed an interest in adding talent to the defensive line, but the Philadelphia Eagles have been thinning their choices. There’s no way of knowing if the Kansas City Chiefs were ever going to come around to shopping in the defensive line aisle of the NFL free agency store (we had to carry that analogy all the way through). What is known at this point is that the pickings are even slimmer than they were a week ago thanks to the recent signings by the Philadelphia Eagles.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

FanSided

295K+
Followers
569K+
Post
150M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy