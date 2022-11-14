The Moore-Goldsmith family is now a party of four! The This Is Us star announced that her second child with husband Taylor Goldsmith has arrived. Baby number two is Oscar Bennett Goldsmith, and he’s already going by a sweet nickname, Ozzie. He “arrived a little late but with much aplomb (and an easier/speedier delivery than his big brother, much to the delight of his parents),” reads her Instagram post. “Every adage is true: our hearts have doubled in size and the immediacy of the love is astounding. He is beyond words and we are so grateful for our family of four! 💓💓💓💓”

24 DAYS AGO