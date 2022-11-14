Read full article on original website
Rebel Wilson Welcomes Baby Girl Via Surrogate
Rebel Wilson surprised fans with the announcement, which also included the baby’s name and her first public photo. The Pitch Perfect star, 42, surprised fans when she announced on Instagram that she’s welcomed a baby girl, her first child, via a surrogate. Videos From Tinybeans. “Beyond proud to...
A ‘Twister’ Sequel Is Coming
If you love cheesy natural disaster movies, your year is looking up. Deadline has reported that a Twister sequel is finally in the works. The website is reporting that Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment are meeting with directors to film a follow up to the 1996 blockbuster. Though the film doesn’t have a director yet, it sounds as if Frank Marshall is producing it, with a screenplay written by Mark L. Smith.
‘The Princess Diaries 3’ Is in the Works at Disney
Get ready to head back to Genovia — sources say The Princess Diaries 3 is officially in the works!. If there’s anything we need right now, it’s a return to our roots. Our Genovian roots. And Disney has apparently heard our prayers, because it seems that a long-awaited third installment in the Princess Diaries franchise is finally on the way.
Mandy Moore Shares Adorable Pics of Her New Baby Boy, Ozzie
The Moore-Goldsmith family is now a party of four! The This Is Us star announced that her second child with husband Taylor Goldsmith has arrived. Baby number two is Oscar Bennett Goldsmith, and he’s already going by a sweet nickname, Ozzie. He “arrived a little late but with much aplomb (and an easier/speedier delivery than his big brother, much to the delight of his parents),” reads her Instagram post. “Every adage is true: our hearts have doubled in size and the immediacy of the love is astounding. He is beyond words and we are so grateful for our family of four! 💓💓💓💓”
Dad Shuts Down Adults Criticizing His Daughters’ Homecoming Dresses
The Florida news anchor took to TikTok to address other people commenting on his daughters. Matt Austin just wanted to share a photo of his two daughters dressed to the nines before heading off to Homecoming. The dad of two and a Florida news anchor posted a picture standing with his teens, captioning the image, “My daughters look a little too good on homecoming night. Believe it or not, they’re even more beautiful on the inside.” But apparently, viewers didn’t care about his kids inside beauty, they were too caught up in what the girls were wearing.
Kenan Thompson & Kel Mitchell Confirm ‘Good Burger 2’ Is Happening
We do, we do, we do-oooooo want to see a Good Burger sequel finally come to life. Bust out the orange soda, it’s time for a celebration! Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell have officially confirmed something ’90s kids have been waiting almost their whole lives for: A Good Burger sequel!
Jonah Hill’s Giving Us All Access to the Therapist Who ‘Changed His Life’ in New Netflix Doc
“You can’t move forward without being vulnerable.”. Jonah Hill has been making movies for quite some time, but his newest endeavor is perhaps the most personal project he will ever do. For his upcoming film, Stutz, the actor is taking viewers inside his therapy sessions with friend and psychiatrist, Phil Stutz.
Disney+ Brings Tim Allen’s Beloved Character Back in ‘The Santa Clauses’
It’s been almost 30 years since the OG The Santa Clause movie debuted starring Tim Allen, and now he’s making a comeback. Disney+ has just debuted a new trailer for a brand new series, The Santa Clauses!. For 90’s kids, the series is the nostalgic throwback we need...
So Many of Us Grew up with an ‘Almond Mom’—and the Recovery Is Hard
The term “Almond Mom” comes from a controversial comment one reality star made to her child. If you’re a fan of the Bravo Real Housewives franchise, you’re probably familiar with Yolanda Hadid—and how serious she was about making sure her daughters, Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid, would follow in her supermodel footsteps. The show followed Hadid as her daughters, both teenagers at the time, were starting to branch into the world of modeling. Yolanda’s behavior toward Gigi was questionable at best, ingraining hard-core body issues at worst, as she was repeatedly shown pressuring Gigi to diet and think about the way her body appeared, and consistently judging her daughter for the choices she made.
Spice Girls Reunite & Take to the Dance Floor to Celebrate Geri’s 50th Birthday
The Spice Girls got back together to celebrate Geri Halliwell’s 50th birthday—and seeing them dance to “Say You’ll Be There” will take you right back to the ’90s. Any time the Spice Girls get back together these days—for any reason—it’s cause for millennials of a certain age to drop everything to see exactly what’s going on. This week is no exception, after Geri Halliwell’s 50th birthday served as a mini Spice Girls reunion, complete with some dancing to one of the famous girl group’s most nostalgic hits.
Neil Patrick Harris & Family Win Halloween… Again
Neil Patrick Harris, his husband, and their 2 kids won Halloween yet again with a delicious set of themed costumes. If you know anything about Neil Patrick Harris, you know that the man takes Halloween very seriously. The How I Met Your Mother star is known for creating elaborate themed...
Christina Aguilera Releases Powerful New ‘Beautiful’ Music Video
The release marks the 20th anniversary of Aguilera’s Stripped album. It’s hard to believe it’s been two decades since we started listening to Christina Aguilera’s Beautiful, but the ballad continues to speak to millions. Now, the singer is re-releasing a video that brings the song to the current generation––and it’s beyond powerful.
JoJo Siwa as Malfoy and Other Great Celeb Halloween Costumes of 2022
As usual, celebrities slayed the Halloween costume game in 2022. Here are some of our favorite fits from around the web. The grand finale of Spooky Season has arrived! Halloween is finally here, and with it, all the pumpkins, candy, spooky decor, and jaw-dropping costumes we’ve come to expect from the holiday. Some of the best costumes are designed and worn by celebrities, of course, and this year has been no exception. Famous revelers have been showing us how costumes are done (and giving us plenty of inspo for next year’s fits).
Jennifer Aniston Secretly Went Through IVF for Years: ‘I Was Throwing Everything at It’
“It was a challenging road for me, the baby-making road,” Jennifer Aniston said in a candid new interview where she revealed she secretly underwent IVF. Jennifer Aniston has been the subject of public scrutiny over whether she would have children (and why she hadn’t already) for her entire career. Throughout her two marriages (first to Brad Pitt, and later to Justin Theroux), tabloids ran headline after headline: “Finally a Baby for Jen,” “Yes, I’m Pregnant,” and more. Now, in a candid new interview, Aniston is discussing the impact all that speculation had on her—and revealing that for a time, she was secretly going through IVF.
Baseball Movies for Kids That They’ll Love
Got a restless baseball enthusiast at home? Check out a few good kid movies about America’s pastime. If you have a baseball fan in your family and are seeking a good film to watch on the weekend, these top 20 best baseball movies for kids should cover all the bases. From historical documentaries about baseball icons like Babe Ruth to timeless comedies like The Sandlot and A League of Their Own, one of these terrific PG movies for ages 12 and younger is sure to be a home run. Pop some popcorn, round up the kids, and start planning the perfect family movie night that’ll soon have everyone asking “have you seen my baseball?”
Jesse Tyler Ferguson & Husband Welcome 2nd Child via Surrogate
Jesse Tyler Ferguson now has a family of four after welcoming a newborn son via surrogate with husband Justin Mikita. Congratulations are in order for Modern Family star Jesse Tyler Ferguson and his family! Ferguson and his husband, Justin Mikita, just publicly announced that they welcomed a baby boy, their second child together, via surrogate.
Apple TV Renews ‘Bad Sisters’ for a Second Season
Bad Sisters is coming back for a second season that’s sure to be filled with just as much mystery, murder, and dark humor. Apple TV’s Bad Sisters isn’t the best known show on the streamer (Ted Lasso and Severance are hard to beat). But fans know that the dark comedy, which has been widely praised by critics, is one of the best series Apple TV+ has produced yet — and now they have news to celebrate, since Bad Sisters has been officially renewed for a second season.
