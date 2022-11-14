Read full article on original website
payer
8d ago
It's looking like a 💩 show out there. They throw flags when they shouldn't. They don't throw flags when they should.
Ray Ray
8d ago
I watched this game hoping the bills would lose. I think it's apparent to almost everyone at this point that the refs have an agenda before the games start. If I can see it the rest of you should be able to see it.
sam alkas
8d ago
look at the call missed on Monday night football facemask and ref was standing right there and no flag would have changed the fumble call
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
