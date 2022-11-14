Florida Man Arrested After Stealing 85 Pounds Of Shrimp And A GPS Unit

Felipe Fonseca, 52

A 52-year-old Florida man was arrested Sunday for stealing a GPS unit and approximately 85 pounds of shrimp among other items, according to deputies.

Felipe Fonseca, 52, of Stock Island, was charged with burglary, larceny, possession of burglary tools, and damage to property.

According to investigators, the owner contacted the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at approximately 10 a.m. after finding the lock to his storage facility on 5 th Avenue had been broken off.

A Garmin GPS unit, approximately 85 pounds of shrimp, a trim tilt unit for an outboard engine, and an air pump were stolen.

Deputies viewed security footage and identified Fonseca from previous encounters with law enforcement.

Fonseca was found shortly thereafter and taken to the Monroe County Jail and booked on a $20,000 bond.

Fonseca is no stranger to the sheriff’s office. Dating back to 2003 he has racked up multiple charges including DUI, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, theft, and battery. Even crimes against the elderly.

