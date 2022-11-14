Read full article on original website
Cristiano Ronaldo tips Man Utd youngster for long career
Cristiano Ronaldo slams attitude of young players in TalkTV interview but picks out one Man Utd talent he expects to go far.
Raphael Varane reveals impact of Cristiano Ronaldo interview on Man Utd teammates
Raphael Varane reacts to Cristiano Ronaldo's controversial interview.
Cristiano Ronaldo admits it is 'difficult' to tell if he will still be Man Utd player after World Cup
Cristiano Ronaldo has opened up on his future at Manchester United.
Lionel Messi delivers major blow to Barcelona's hopes of re-signing him
Lionel Messi gives an interview about his exit from Barcelona and settling at PSG.
Cristiano Ronaldo explains why he turned down Saudi Arabia offer
Cristiano Ronaldo has explained why he rejected a lucrative offer to leave Man Utd in the summer.
Man Utd release new statement regarding Cristiano Ronaldo interview
Manchester United have confirmed that they will take 'appropriate steps' following the conclusion of Cristiano Ronaldo's staggered interview with Piers Morgan.
Cristiano Ronaldo explains why he 'would be happy' to see Arsenal win Premier League
Cristiano Ronaldo has admitted he would be happy to see Arsenal win the Premier League.
Manchester United want to rip up Cristiano Ronaldo's contract
Manchester United looking to terminate Cristiano Ronaldo's employment.
Cristiano Ronaldo claims Ole Gunnar Solskjaer deserved more time at Man Utd
Cristiano Ronaldo speaks about Ole Gunnar Solskjaer being sacked by Man Utd.
Paul Pogba discusses Cristiano Ronaldo's mentality
Paul Pogba speaks about Cristiano Ronaldo in the wake of shock TalkTV interview.
Cristiano Ronaldo: Who is to blame?
The 30 main things to blame for Cristiano Ronaldo's demise and recent melting of his mind - ranked.
Bayern Munich maintain stance on Cristiano Ronaldo transfer
Bayern Munich will not be making a move for wantaway Man Utd superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, 90min understands.
Man City deny Cristiano Ronaldo's claims of 'close' 2021 transfer
Manchester City have denied suggestions from Cristiano Ronaldo that he came 'close' to signing for them in the summer of 2021.
Bruno Fernandes wades in on Cristiano Ronaldo interview & explains handshake snub
Bruno says he has no issue with Cristiano Ronaldo following the 37-year-old's interview with Piers Morgan.
Gary Neville responds to Cristiano Ronaldo jibe during Piers Morgan interview
Gary Neville has responded to Cristiano Ronaldo after claiming the Sky Sports pundit was no longer his 'friend' during his revealing interview with Piers Morgan.
Joan Laporta admits Barcelona were interested in signing Liverpool star
Joan Laporta speaks about Barcelona's failed attempts to sign Luis Diaz in January 2022.
Cristiano Ronaldo's former coach calls out Erik ten Hag in interview aftermath
Cristiano Ronaldo's former coach has questioned Erik ten Hag in the aftermath of his interview.
Erling Haaland: Agent confirms Man City star's career is already 'planned' out
Agent Rafaela Pimenta gives an interview to Marca discussing Erling Haaland's career path.
Transfer rumours: Man Utd turn to Mbappe; Inter Miami target Ronaldo
The latest transfer rumours, including news on Kylian Mbappe, Cristiano Ronaldo, Eden Hazard, Youri Tielemans and more.
Man Utd receive boost as key target could be sold in January
PSV Eindhoven ready to sell prized asset Cody Gakpo in January.
