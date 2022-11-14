Read full article on original website
Related
How to watch Senegal vs Netherlands on TV & live stream
Senegal and the Netherlands square off on Monday on the second day of World Cup 2022 action. Here's how you can watch the game.
How to watch the World Cup on TV and live stream in Wales
A comprehensive guide of how to watch the 2022 World Cup in Wales on TV and live streaming platforms.
2022 World Cup fantasy football: Everything you need to know
All the details regarding the fantasy football game for the 2022 World Cup.
Belgium World Cup 2022 guide: Key players, injuries, tactics & tournament prediction
Belgium's key players, injuries, tactics & tournament prediction for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
Every Liverpool player going to the 2022 World Cup
Every Liverpool player going to the 2022 World Cup and when you can watch them during the group stage.
How many people are expected to watch the World Cup?
The World Cup tends to break its own viewing figures every four years and the 2022 Qatar World Cup is not set to be any different.
The winner of the PFA Vertu Motors Premier League Fans' Player of the Month - October
Newcastle United winger Miguel Almiron has been voted the PFA Vertu Motors Premier League Fans' Player of the Month for October.
90min
1K+
Followers
12K+
Post
90K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0