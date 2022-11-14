Effective: 2022-11-18 04:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Please allow extra time if travel is necessary. Target Area: Southwestern St. Lawrence LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches north of Route 68, and 12 to 24 inches south with isolated amounts over 2 feet possible south of Route 58. * WHERE...Southwestern St. Lawrence County. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions will impact the Friday morning and evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The majority of the heavy snowfall with rates in excess of 2 inches per hour is expected to occur through Saturday morning. Patchy blowing snow will further reduce visibility.

SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY ・ 2 HOURS AGO