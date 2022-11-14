Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal Indian River, Coastal Martin, Coastal St. Lucie by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-18 02:33:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-19 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Indian River; Coastal Martin; Coastal St. Lucie; Coastal Volusia; Mainland Northern Brevard; Mainland Southern Brevard; Northern Brevard Barrier Islands; Southern Brevard Barrier Islands BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...A southward flowing longshore current and a moderate risk of rip currents are expected. * WHERE...Coastal Volusia, Coastal Indian River, Coastal Saint Lucie, Coastal Martin, Mainland Northern Brevard, Northern Brevard Barrier Islands, Mainland Southern Brevard and Southern Brevard Barrier Islands Counties. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Northerly to north-northeasterly winds will produce a strong southward flowing longshore current today, which can knock swimmers off their feet or into deeper water, making them more susceptible to dangerous rip currents. The longshore current will also increase the risk of rip currents near piers and jetties.
weather.gov
Freeze Warning issued for Brantley, Clinch, Inland Camden, Inland Glynn by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-18 03:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-18 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Appropriate action should be taken to ensure tender vegetation and outdoor pets have adequate protection from the cold temperatures. Young children, the elderly and the homeless are especially vulnerable to the cold. Take measures to protect them. Target Area: Brantley; Clinch; Inland Camden; Inland Glynn; Northeastern Charlton; Southern Ware; Western Charlton FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 32 expected. * WHERE...Brantley, Inland Glynn, Clinch, Inland Camden, Northeastern Charlton, Southern Ware and Western Charlton Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 8 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
weather.gov
Freeze Warning issued for Appling, Atkinson, Bacon, Coffee, Jeff Davis, Northern Ware by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-18 03:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-18 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Appropriate action should be taken to ensure tender vegetation and outdoor pets have adequate protection from the cold temperatures. Young children, the elderly and the homeless are especially vulnerable to the cold. Take measures to protect them. Target Area: Appling; Atkinson; Bacon; Coffee; Jeff Davis; Northern Ware; Pierce; Wayne FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected. * WHERE...Coffee, Jeff Davis, Bacon, Appling, Wayne, Atkinson, Pierce and Northern Ware Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 8 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
weather.gov
Lake Effect Snow Warning issued for Southwestern St. Lawrence by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-18 04:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Please allow extra time if travel is necessary. Target Area: Southwestern St. Lawrence LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches north of Route 68, and 12 to 24 inches south with isolated amounts over 2 feet possible south of Route 58. * WHERE...Southwestern St. Lawrence County. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions will impact the Friday morning and evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The majority of the heavy snowfall with rates in excess of 2 inches per hour is expected to occur through Saturday morning. Patchy blowing snow will further reduce visibility.
Comments / 0