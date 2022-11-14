Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
‘Older’ Gang Suspects Sought by KPD on Multiple Warrants
The Kennewick Police Department is looking for these two 'older' gang members. According to the KPD, their CAT, or Criminal Apprehension Team, is seeking to locate these two. The man is 48-year-old Christopher Oak, who goes by the gang nickname "Casper," and the woman is 42-year-old Yesenia Guillen, who goes by the gang name of "Babydoll."
610KONA
2nd 14-Year-Old Arrested for Murder in Kennewick
(Kennewick, WA) -- The Kennewick Police Department says they have made a second arrest in the murder case of 19-year-old Julian Chavez. Authorities say Chavez was gunned down in his car back on October 29th in the 1100 Block of West 5th Ave around 9:15pm. Authorities working the case had originally arrested a 14-year-old in connection with Chavez' death back on November 2nd. It was this Thursday afternoon that KPD detectives working on developed probable cause for the arrest of a second 14-year-old juvenile male for his involvement, made the arrest inside a vehicle. He has been booked into the Benton-Franklin Juvenile Justice Center for the alleged crime of First Degree Murder. Officers are also serving a search warrant is currently being completed at a home in the 800 block of E 6th Ave where the juvenile left from.
kpq.com
Othello Man Sentenced for Moses Lake Arson
An Othello man has been sentenced to 20 months in prison for setting a fire that damaged a Moses Lake business in May. KPQ news partner iFiber One News reports 28-year-old Brandon Keith Lopez pled guilty to second degree arson charges in Grant County Superior Court this week. Lopez, who...
kpq.com
Police Looking for Suspects in Othello Convenience Store Shooting
Police are looking for suspects in a shooting that took place at a mini-mart in Othello early Wednesday morning. Officers were dispatched to the Pik-A-Pop store in the 1200 block of South First Avenue at 12:45 a.m. after receiving reports a person being shot at the location. Investigators found several...
Drugged Driver Hits 100 MPH on Clearwater Before Kennewick Crash
Kennewick Police say fortunately no other vehicles were involved, and no one else was injured. Errant Benton City driver hits 100 MPH on Clearwater Ave. Monday evening, Kennewick Police were able to corral a dangerous driver who led them on a multi-stage chase. Around 11:05 PM an officer on patrol...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Transient arrested for felony hit and run
HERMISTON – Daniel Henry Wilson, 58, was arrested by Hermiston police after he allegedly rammed the vehicle of a Hermiston man and then tried to strike the man when he was out of the car assessing the damage. Hermiston Police Chief Jason Edmiston says Wilson fled the scene and...
Cops On A Call Rescue Unrelated Person Heard Calling for Help
Kennewick Police rescue woman who'd fallen in the shower. In the early morning hours of Wednesday, November 16th, Kennewick Police were responding to a call at an apartment complex in the 900 block of West 5th. As they were returning to their patrol cars, around 12:15 AM, they were heading...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Infant drowns in hotel bathtub, father arrested
RICHLAND, Washington – An Oregon man was arrested Nov. 3 and charged with manslaughter after his 1-year-old son drowned in a hotel bathtub last month in Richland. On Friday, Oct. 28, medics from the Richland Fire Department and officers from the Richland Police Department were dispatched to the WoodSpring Suites hotel, 1370 Tapteal Drive, for a possible bathtub drowning of a child.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Trial date set for man accused of identity theft and other crimes
WALLA WALLA – A trial date has been set for Dec. 28 for a Walla Walla man who pleaded not guilty Monday to felony charges of possession of a stolen motor vehicle, second-degree identity theft and second-degree theft. Cody Ryan Gore, 28, allegedly made a fraudulent trade of a...
Zillah man identified as victim in homicide investigation in Wapato
WAPATO, Wash. – Yakima County authorities have identified a Zillah man in a homicide investigation in Wapato. Jordan Torres, 30, was found dead on Sunday, November 13. Authorities said they were called to 80 McKinley Road in Wapato for a report of a dead body. Investigators on the scene said Torres is a victim of a homicide, however, they said...
Cellphone Distraction Sends Driver Into Large Rock Garden
Monday evening, cellphone use behind the wheel claimed another victim. The Benton County Sheriff's Department reports a car full of teens plowed off a road and into a large "rock garden" Monday night. The BCSO says the crash occurred on Clearview Loop, which is about two miles west from the...
kpq.com
One in Custody Following Drive-By Shooting in Moses Lake
One man is in custody as Moses Lake Police continue their investigation into an apparent drive-by shooting Sunday night. Officers responded to a report of shots fired on State Route 17 near its intersection with Interstate 90 just south of East Kittleson Road at around 8:20. “When officers arrived, they...
FOX 11 and 41
Person in Richland dies while headed to hospital
RICHLAND, Wash. — A person being driven to the hospital for a “serious medical problem” called for emergency assistance around Tapteal Drive on the afternoon of November 16, according to Richland Police Commander Jon Schwarder. The fire department responded to assist, but the person died at the...
Woman’s vehicle stolen at gunpoint near Columbia Center Mall
KENNEWICK, Wash. — An Arkansas man has been arrested for allegedly using a gun to steal a vehicle. Kennewick Police were called out to the 1300 block of N Columbia Center Blvd on Sunday evening, Nov 13, for a vehicle theft in progress. According to the victim, a man had taken her vehicle by force, using a handgun....
ifiberone.com
18-year-old arrested in Sunday night shooting in Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE — An 18-year-old man is in custody in connection to a shooting Sunday night in Moses Lake. Moses Lake police responded about 8:20 p.m. to reports of shots fired on state Route 17 near Interstate 90. Officers recovered shell casings from three different firearms along southbound SR 17, just south of East Kittleson Road.
Sheriff’s Deputies Investigate 2 Mysterious Deaths in Warden
The Grant County Sheriff's Office called the two deaths, "suspicious" so did Warden Police. The investigation continues into the late-night discovery of two younger men inside a home in Warden, about 60 miles north and west of Tri-Cities, not far from Moses Lake. The Grant County Sheriff's Office sent deputies...
Yakima Police Following Leads But Still No Sign of Missing Boy
He's been missing since September 10 and still no sign whatsoever about what happened to a 5 year old boy from Yakima. Yakima Police say Lucian Mungia was last seen by his father in the play area at Sarge Hubbard Park. Police say as the search continues there's still no sign of any foul play and they have no answer as to what happened to the boy.
nbcrightnow.com
Family escapes garage fire in Pasco
PASCO, Wash. - The Pasco Fire Department responded to a garage fire on the corner of E Parkview Blvd. and Elm Ave. around 5:00 p.m., Ben Shearer of the Pasco Fire Department said in a Facebook livestream on November 15. According to Shearer, the fire began in the garage and...
Fire Destroys Trailer in Same Park Where Girl Died 4 Days Ago
For the second time in four days, Kennewick Fire crews responded to the Tri-Cities RV Park for a report of a fire. According to Kennewick Fire Chief Chad Michael, around 9:39 PM multiple engines were dispatched to the RV and trailer park located at 7322 West Bonnie Ave. Upon arrival,...
KIMA TV
Yakima County sheriffs investigating homicide in Toppenish
TOPPENISH—Deputies say they're investigating a recent homicide in Toppenish. Yesterday afternoon, sheriff officials say they responded to an area near Highway 97 and Progressive Rd. There is still crime scene tape entangled in trees around a property that seems to be abandoned. Although deputies confirmed there was a homicide,...
