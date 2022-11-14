Read full article on original website
Freeze Warning issued for Brantley, Clinch, Inland Camden, Inland Glynn by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-18 03:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-18 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Appropriate action should be taken to ensure tender vegetation and outdoor pets have adequate protection from the cold temperatures. Young children, the elderly and the homeless are especially vulnerable to the cold. Take measures to protect them. Target Area: Brantley; Clinch; Inland Camden; Inland Glynn; Northeastern Charlton; Southern Ware; Western Charlton FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 32 expected. * WHERE...Brantley, Inland Glynn, Clinch, Inland Camden, Northeastern Charlton, Southern Ware and Western Charlton Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 8 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
Frost Advisory issued for Inland McIntosh by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-18 02:53:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-18 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Inland McIntosh FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Georgia, Inland McIntosh County. In South Carolina, Beaufort, Coastal Colleton, Charleston, Coastal Jasper and Tidal Berkeley Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Freeze Warning issued for Bulloch, Candler, Effingham, Evans, Inland Bryan by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-18 02:53:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-18 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Bulloch; Candler; Effingham; Evans; Inland Bryan; Inland Chatham; Inland Liberty; Jenkins; Long; Screven; Tattnall FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Georgia and southeast South Carolina. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Freeze Warning issued for Appling, Atkinson, Bacon, Coffee, Jeff Davis, Northern Ware by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-18 03:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-18 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Appropriate action should be taken to ensure tender vegetation and outdoor pets have adequate protection from the cold temperatures. Young children, the elderly and the homeless are especially vulnerable to the cold. Take measures to protect them. Target Area: Appling; Atkinson; Bacon; Coffee; Jeff Davis; Northern Ware; Pierce; Wayne FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected. * WHERE...Coffee, Jeff Davis, Bacon, Appling, Wayne, Atkinson, Pierce and Northern Ware Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 8 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
