Read full article on original website
JS
3d ago
Luckily Landlords will always find a way to deny the lower income voucher holders a rental. We don’t want these people in our neighborhoods.
Reply
5
DISRESPECTFULLY ME
3d ago
the vouchers are not the issue because they're there ..its landlords that refuse to accept them.
Reply(1)
12
Patricia Walsh
3d ago
good luck getting any landlords to accept these programs! Noone wants them
Reply(11)
10
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2-year-old and Father Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attackjustpene50New York City, NY
New York City households to get payments up to $1,050R.A. HeimNew York City, NY
Deadline nears for Brooklyn rents of $473, $563, even $0 per monthBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
Increased In Arrests of NY Citizens Recording Videos of NYPDAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Woman Who Throws a Molotov Cocktail Bottle Into NYPD Van During 2020 George Floyd Protest Was Sentenced For 6 YearsAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
Related
CityLimits.org
City’s Immigrant Families Saw Higher Rates of Rent Burden, Overcrowded Homes in 2021: Report
Among immigrant-headed households with children, 52 percent experienced rent burden in 2021, a new study describes, compared to 48 percent of households with kids headed by native-born New Yorkers. Non-citizen immigrants specifically saw the highest rates of rent burdened households: 55 percent for those without children and 59 percent of those with children.
Park Hill Apartments tenants protest poor living conditions: ‘We have had enough’
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- “We have had enough” were words echoed by numerous Park Hill tenants during a protest against poor living conditions, which they said have been ongoing for several years. The tenants, along with members of grassroots organization Citizen Action of New York, gathered outside the...
Gotham Gazette
Facing Depleted Agencies, New York City Government Plans to Add 25,000 More Employees by June 2023
New York City’s municipal workforce dropped by more than 19,000 full-time employees over the last two years, according to a report released this week by State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli’s office, and there are currently more than 21,000 vacancies as city agencies struggle to retain workers and maintain city services.
Mayor Adams addresses housing for homeless and low-income families
NEW YORK -- Facing both a housing crisis and a homeless crisis, Mayor Eric Adams announced a series of reforms on Monday to help New Yorkers find permanent homes all over the city, including in higher-income neighborhoods that have not welcomed the indigent. As CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported, the mayor is going to go after brokers and apartment owners who think it's okay to turn low income New Yorkers away.READ MORE: Hochul, Adams break ground on affordable housing project in the BronxAdams is not saying the owners of posh Park Avenue apartment buildings have to open their doors to the homeless,...
Arguments begin in lawsuit against NYC over homeless move from hotel to shelters
Dozens of people held a rally on Tuesday as oral arguments are set to begin in a lawsuit against the city over the end of a pandemic-spurred initiative that moved homeless people out of hotels and back into shelters. Dozens of homeless New Yorkers sued the city for lost wages and belongings over the end of a pandemic-era policy that placed homeless people in hotels instead of shelters. [ more › ]
NYC won’t expand prekindergarten for 3-year-olds next year
Mayor Eric Adams is not planning to expand New York City’s free prekindergarten program for 3-year-olds next year, as city agencies are facing calls to cut back on spending, education department officials confirmed Wednesday. City officials are planning to divert $568 million in federal COVID relief money that had been earmarked for 3-K expansion over the next two fiscal years to use elsewhere for the education department, Emma Vadehra, the school system’s...
bkreader.com
A Free Resource Event For Newly Arrived Immigrants, Asylum Seekers Taking Place Nov. 19 in East NY
This upcoming Saturday, Nov. 19, a free resource event for newly arrived immigrants and asylum seekers will take place at the United Community Centers in Brooklyn. The event will be offering an extensive range of various services to in-need immigrants and asylum seekers that recently arrived in the borough. Among...
The Jewish Press
New York City Mayor Adams Announces Across-the-Board Cuts
New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Tuesday announced that plans to make across-the-board cuts to help the city ride out a possible recession. Adams cited increased pension contributions combined with expiring labor contracts, rising health care expenses and diminishing Wall Street returns as the main factors in “significant economic headwinds that pose real threats to [the city’s] fiscal stability.
PLANetizen
New York’s Small Landlords Protest for the Right to Exclude
An increasingly vocal new political identity is emerging among New York City property owners, writes Molly Osberg in Curbed: the “underdog landlord,” the small-scale property owners who feel cheated by renter protections and ignored by the city. “In the nearly three years since the start of the COVID-19...
Hanks leads tour of stalled North Shore waterfront projects for NYC commissioners
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – North Shore Councilwoman Kamillah Hanks is working to fulfill her campaign promise of revitalizing the North Shore waterfront, making it a destination for Staten Island residents and tourists alike. Hanks (D-North Shore) brought nine city agency commissioners to Staten Island for a walkthrough of the...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
How will Hochul respond to New York’s housing crisis?
While running for reelection, Gov. Kathy Hochul pledged to jumpstart the construction of 500,000 to 1 million new homes to deal with a housing crisis that stretches from New York City to the suburbs, and even upstate. But first, in the two months before she’ll lay out her priorities in...
Major NYC climate law in jeopardy as 400 people virtually crash buildings meeting
The sun rises behind Hudson Yards and the Empire State Building on November 3, 2022, as seen from Weehawken, New Jersey. Draft rules proposed by the Adams administration include loopholes that could allow wealthy building owners to pay their way out of making the necessary retrofits for energy efficiency. [ more › ]
News 12 breaks down the 2022 election with Kings County Democratic chair
Some local elected officials point to a lack of help from the county’s party machine for losses that impacted both the local and federal government balance of power.
This NYC plan could drastically reduce Staten Island homeowners’ property taxes
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Property taxes on Staten Island -- which many elected officials have said are “unfair” when compared to other boroughs -- could be slashed by 30% if city and state lawmakers adopt a proposal by the New York City Property Tax Commission. The commission’s final...
Mayor Adams unveils plan to find affordable housing for homeless in NYC
Mayor Eric Adams announced an ambitious, new menu of options for those without a roof designed to cut down on red tape, reduce requirements for vouchers and other programs, and even open up more neighborhoods for those in need.
pix11.com
New law raises punishment for stealing packages
This year, a new New Jersey law brought stiffer penalties against porch pirates. This year, a new New Jersey law brought stiffer penalties against porch pirates. Push grows in New York to end mandatory minimum sentencing. Advocates on Wednesday launched a statewide campaign to revamp sentencing laws and empower judges...
Former landfill among top ‘emissions’ spots around Staten Island, according to new tracker
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The race to slash human-caused greenhouse gas emissions and keep global warming below levels considered to be critical tipping points to widespread threats has often been met with a persistent problem — identifying where those emissions were coming from. A new mapping tool aims...
wastetodaymagazine.com
NYC hires hundreds of sanitation workers for ‘Get Stuff Clean’ program
New York City Mayor Eric Adams has announced that several city agencies, including the Department of Sanitation (DSNY), the Department of Transportation (DOT) and the NYC Parks Department, will collaborate on a $14.5 million project called “Get Stuff Clean.”. The initiative, which aims to “beautify” New York City, began...
Security firms are turning NYC's street trees into surveillance posts for guards
A Lower East Side tree with an electronic surveillance dot drilled into its trunk. The trees are watching. [ more › ]
NYC taxi fares set to spike 23% during first hike in a decade
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- As if traveling around New York City wasn’t expensive enough. On Tuesday, the city’s Taxi & Limousine Commission (TLC) voted to increase metered fares for New York City cabs by 23%, marking the first fare increase since 2012. The fare increases, expected to take...
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
65K+
Followers
42K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 34