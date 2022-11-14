ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
businessobserverfl.com

Homes to be built near century old St. Pete neighborhood

Crews have started work on a new residential community in St. Petersburg that will bring nine new homes to an area just north of downtown and on the eastern edge of one of the city’s oldest neighborhoods. The community will be called the Canopy Oaks and will feature six...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
The Free Press - TFP

Fire Destroys Abandoned House In Tampa

  TAMPA, Fla. – Hillsborough County Fire Rescue fought a residential structure fire early Thursday afternoon. HCFR’s dispatch center received a 911 call from an individual next door to 2702 North 66th Street, reporting visible flames and smoke from what he believed to be an
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Transportation tech company brings jobs to Tampa Bay

Austin-based Arrive Logistics, a multimodal transportation and technology company, recently opened an expansive Tampa office with plans to hire hundreds of new employees. Arrive officials made the formal announcement Thursday morning. However, the new 26,000-square-foot Westshore office, the company’s first in the Southeast, opened Nov. 7 with an initial cohort of 47 people.
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Third Lake Partners buys UPC’s HQ in St. Pete

The St. Petersburg-based United Insurance Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: UIHC), doing business as UPC and winding down its presence in Florida, has sold its St. Petersburg headquarters. UPC sold its building at 800 2nd Ave. S. for $10.5 million to an entity connected to the Tampa-based investment advisory firm Third Lake...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Orlando Weekly

Central Florida transit employee had secret, second job at New Orleans transit agency

A high-level employee of Hillsborough County's transit agency had a secret, second job as the director of communications for New Orleans' transit authority. According to a report from the Tampa Bay Times, Teri Wright was working for the Hillsborough Area Regional Transit Authority since February of last year. She was hired as the chief customer experience officer, a role that comes with a starting salary of over $200K.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Modern Globe

HOTBINS Opens in Tampa

HOTBINS has just opened a new store in Tampa on East Busch Boulevard. If you're not a TikTok enthusiast, you may not know what this even means. Let me explain, HOTBINS is an Amazon resale store. What does that mean? Let's dive in:
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Frontier launches nonstop connection to St. Louis

November 16, 2022 - Denver-based Frontier Airlines is launching its nonstop service today, Nov. 16, from Tampa International Airport to St. Louis. The new nonstop connection will be offered four times weekly. Frontier now serves 18 nonstop destinations from TPA. The introductory fares start at $49.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy