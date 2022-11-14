Read full article on original website
New Mayor and Vice Mayor are Elected; the City of Sarasota Appoints Two Commissioners.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
HOTBINS Opens in TampaModern GlobeTampa, FL
Invention by USF Researchers Creates Digital AlibiModern Globe
New Jorge M. Pérez Collection at Tampa Museum of ArtModern GlobeTampa, FL
Sarasota Soccer Team to Join Amateur USL League Two Next Year.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
plantcityobserver.com
Plant City Woman Reunited With Long-Lost Father Thanks To Private Investigator
The father and daughter reflect on the one-year anniversary of their reunion. For Plant City resident Shannon Crosby, one email changed her life. The 37-year-old woman had been searching for her biological father, Patrick McCarthy, for more than 33 years. Crosby, who was born in New Hampshire in 1985, hadn’t...
Access to state-owned ancient Indian mound blocked by nearby property owner
The I-Team learned a neighbor has blocked off an ancient Indian mound in Bradenton owned by the state which is supposed to be accessible to the public.
City Of St. Petersburg Facility Closures & Trash, Recycling Collection Adjustments
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Due to the holiday, certain City facilities and services will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25. Residential trash and recycling collection regularly scheduled for Thursday will be made on Wednesday. Monday, Tuesday, and Friday collections remain the
Raymond James Stadium to be used as D-SNAP location in Hillsborough County
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — As people across Florida continue to recover from Hurricane Ian, a new Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program location will be opening on Thursday, Nov. 17 in Hillsborough County. Families and individuals in need of food assistance can head to Raymond James Stadium in Tampa anytime...
Beach Beacon
Crafts on Main Street — downtown Dunedin Craft Festival to attract more than 200 artisans
DUNEDIN — The holidays are just around the corner, but there’s no need to be concerned about continuing supply chain issues. Shoppers can find a variety of one-of-a-kind, affordable gifts at the 29th annual Downtown Dunedin Craft Festival, set for Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 19-20, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Main Street in downtown Dunedin.
SushiMotion Looks Poised to Establish a Permanent Base in Tampa
The caterer and sushi consultant has been operating out of Palm Harbor’s Thirsty Marlin.
businessobserverfl.com
Homes to be built near century old St. Pete neighborhood
Crews have started work on a new residential community in St. Petersburg that will bring nine new homes to an area just north of downtown and on the eastern edge of one of the city’s oldest neighborhoods. The community will be called the Canopy Oaks and will feature six...
fox13news.com
Hillsborough commissioners agree to provide affordable housing option in Riverview
RIVERVIEW, Fla. - Renters in the Tampa Bay area are paying the sixth most over-valued prices in the country, so Hillsborough commissioners took a stab at the county's affordable housing crunch. Hillsborough County commissioners agreed to provide at least one more option – a housing complex at Gibsonton and Mathog...
Fire Destroys Abandoned House In Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. – Hillsborough County Fire Rescue fought a residential structure fire early Thursday afternoon. HCFR’s dispatch center received a 911 call from an individual next door to 2702 North 66th Street, reporting visible flames and smoke from what he believed to be an
stpetecatalyst.com
Transportation tech company brings jobs to Tampa Bay
Austin-based Arrive Logistics, a multimodal transportation and technology company, recently opened an expansive Tampa office with plans to hire hundreds of new employees. Arrive officials made the formal announcement Thursday morning. However, the new 26,000-square-foot Westshore office, the company’s first in the Southeast, opened Nov. 7 with an initial cohort of 47 people.
stpetecatalyst.com
Third Lake Partners buys UPC’s HQ in St. Pete
The St. Petersburg-based United Insurance Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: UIHC), doing business as UPC and winding down its presence in Florida, has sold its St. Petersburg headquarters. UPC sold its building at 800 2nd Ave. S. for $10.5 million to an entity connected to the Tampa-based investment advisory firm Third Lake...
Central Florida transit employee had secret, second job at New Orleans transit agency
A high-level employee of Hillsborough County's transit agency had a secret, second job as the director of communications for New Orleans' transit authority. According to a report from the Tampa Bay Times, Teri Wright was working for the Hillsborough Area Regional Transit Authority since February of last year. She was hired as the chief customer experience officer, a role that comes with a starting salary of over $200K.
HOTBINS Opens in Tampa
HOTBINS has just opened a new store in Tampa on East Busch Boulevard. If you're not a TikTok enthusiast, you may not know what this even means. Let me explain, HOTBINS is an Amazon resale store. What does that mean? Let's dive in:
Must-Visit Holiday Markets in Tampa Bay for Unique Gifts
Whether you’re ready or not, ‘tis the season for holiday shopping! This year, more than...
After election loss, Janet Cruz says she's running for Lynn Hurtak's Tampa City Council seat
This morning, less than two weeks after losing her seat in the Florida Senate, Janet Cruz announced plans to run for the Tampa City Council seat currently occupied by Councilwoman Lynn Hurtak. Cruz planned to share her intention to challenge the popular first-term councilwoman in the latest edition of La...
stpetecatalyst.com
Frontier launches nonstop connection to St. Louis
November 16, 2022 - Denver-based Frontier Airlines is launching its nonstop service today, Nov. 16, from Tampa International Airport to St. Louis. The new nonstop connection will be offered four times weekly. Frontier now serves 18 nonstop destinations from TPA. The introductory fares start at $49.
Habit Burger Grill Set to Make Tampa Debut, Nine More Locations on the Horizon
Although the restaurant is reportedly going to open this December, a location is yet to be revealed.
Beach Beacon
Treasure Island’s Sanding Ovations blends fantasy sand sculptures and live music
TREASURE ISLAND — Sand sculptors from around the world will transform the 15th annual Sanding Ovations into a storybook fantasyland on the beach, with creations designed around the theme of “Once Upon a Time.”. The showcase of sand artists is expected to draw tens of thousands of spectators...
Hillsborough County vendors: ‘Where are our paychecks?’
Some vendors under contract to provide services to Hillsborough County government say the county is behind in paying them hundreds of thousands of dollars and they complain they're not getting answers as to why.
Popular barber chain Floyd's 99 plans to open five new locations in Tampa Bay area
Floyd's currently has 127 locations across the country, with six nearby in the Orlando area.
