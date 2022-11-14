Read full article on original website
Bring in the attitude of gratitude this holiday season
SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH – (Good Things Utah) My Wonder Woman Journal is an opportunity to instill gratitude and self love into everyday live. McKenna Brown, founder of the program, is giving prompts to look at gratitude every day to help to promote self love and positive mental health.
Managing emotions during the holidays
SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH – (Good Things Utah) The holidays bring up lots of feelings, good and bad, but the important part of understanding these emotions is identifying your own attachment style. Laurin Sondergaard explained what attachment is. Attachment, she said, is the way we connect with people and...
The original mini donut food truck
SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH – (Good Things Utah) Utah’s original mini donut truck takes on the town with their kabobs! With three mini donuts on a stick, the donut kabobs come in several different flavors such as animal cookie, strawberry banana, cinnamon sugar and glaze, maple and bacon and so many more. Donut Kabobs, owned by Tyler Sill, is a truck you don’t want to miss out on. One bite and you will be in love!
What better way to hang out with the family than joining the Utah Human Race?
Salt Lake City, Utah (The Daily Dish) The 17th annual Utah Human Race is going to be held on Thanksgiving morning like it is every year. If you’re not familiar with this event, it is considered one of the largest 5K/10K events in the state with all proceeds directly benefitting the Utah Food Bank.
How to help make a difference for children in need this holiday season
SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — ‘Tis the season for giving and there’re many kids around the nation who’re hoping that a helping of holiday cheer will bring special presents on the big day. Making these wishes a reality for less fortunate children, the Toys for Tots program is celebrating its 75th anniversary of fundraising with the United States Marine Corps Reserve.
How technology can help the prevalence of mental illness here in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — According to studies that were done by nicerx.com, Utah residents are shown to have the highest prevalence of mental health issues. The data shows that almost 30% of Utahns are suffering from some form of mental illness. What’s even more concerning is that many look past seeking any form of help, which can often make these issues much worse.
Upgrade your home and wardrobe with huge deals ahead of Black Friday
SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — We’ve just about landed on the holidays, which means the time to start our shopping is now. Luckily, our friends at Downeast Home & Clothing are lending a hand by getting the Black Friday Sales started early this year. From now...
Getting Your Flu Vaccine Is as Important as Ever; What You Need to Know
Salt Lake City, Utah (ABC4 Utah) — Each year, seasonal flu infections cause a variety of symptoms that start suddenly. The flu typically makes you feel rotten for 3 to 5 days. However, it can be dangerous for young children, older adults, and others with certain health conditions. To protect yourself and your community, you need a flu shot every year.
The 3 important areas to check on our cars for winter driving
SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — Winter weather is certainly going to hit hard this season here in Utah, which means drivers must move fast if they want any hope of braving the rougher roads ahead. There are several things to do to prepare for winter, but our friends at Ken Garff Automotive Group have narrowed the list down to 3 essential areas that every driver must check before hazardous conditions hit.
This is how Ketamine Infusion Therapy is used to improve mental health
SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — Our mental health affects all aspects of daily life. And most individuals suffer from some form of mental distress, often treated by prescription medication. For those seeking a more proactive solution to their mental health, Restorative Health in Utah provides patients with holistic medical care including ketamine infusions, hormone therapy, and more. The practice puts a focus on promoting health rather than disease management.
Cold and dry conditions dominate state’s Wednesday weather
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy Wednesday, Utah! We get a repeat performance today of the last few days with just some slight warming expected. The quiet weather pattern we’re seeing is due to a large trough of low pressure to the east, and a ridge of high pressure to the northwest. With Utah sandwiched in between, both features are helping funnel a dry and chilly northerly flow into the region. The northerly winds can create gusty conditions near the mouths of the canyons in Washington County and contribute to a colder real feel of the temperature thanks to wind chill values.
PHOTOS: Forrest Fenn’s buried treasure hits the auction block
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – More than two years after a roughly $3-million cache of Forrest Fenn’s buried treasure was found in Wyoming, most of those spoils are now up for bid. Heritage Auctions in Dallas has opened a one-time auction with nearly 500 pieces of gold, coins, jewelry, and other items found in Fenn’s long sought-after treasure chest.
US gives protections to rare Midwest bird as prairie suffers
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The U.S. government announced protections Thursday for two populations of a rare prairie bird that’s found in parts of the Midwest, including one of the country’s most prolific oil and gas fields. The lesser prairie chicken’s range covers a portion of the oil-rich...
It’s National Apprenticeship Week! How you can get some training for the workforce without the student loans
LAYTON, UT (Daily Dish) – Trying to find the best career path can be tough—especially if you do not want to go to college and would rather head straight to the workforce but aren’t sure what you want to do. Registered Apprenticeships just one of the many alternatives to a traditional college education.
