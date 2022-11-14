He’s the worst President ever and we all know it. Who was supposed to be worse than him and for all you ignoramuses that want to say Trump, Shut up. Trump probably had the worst personality than any other president, but he certainly had our country in a very good place.
lowest of any president in my lifetime and I have seen more than a dozen presidents come and go. He is the worst.
Trump's score was low, not because of his accomplishments (which were many, but never covered by mainstream media), but because of his crassness. Unfortunately, his behavior was front and center and it was, and always will be, his downfall. We wanted a non-politician but he never wised up to being his own worst enemy.
Comments / 223