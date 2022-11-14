Read full article on original website
3 Great Pizza Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
4 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Chin-Wah Restaurant Serves Chinese Food in Sandy, UtahS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Leaked Video Shows Jen Shah in Screaming Match on Streets of SLCAMY KAPLANSalt Lake City, UT
Chick-fil-A Restaurant Has a Popular Location in Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
kjzz.com
KUTV 2 News Thanks Viewers for Recognition in Best of Utah Vote
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — KUTV 2 News thanks the viewers of Utah for voting for members of our news team this year’s Salt Lake City Weekly’s Best of Utah. Our Mary Nickles was voted by the magazine’s readers as the Best TV anchor in Utah. Salt Lake City Weekly wrote, “Mary Nickles is a ray of sunshine even on SLC’s worst inversion days.”
ABC 4
Exciting City Weekly Awards Announced On GTU
SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (Good Things Utah) – The year is wrapping up and it is time again for Salt Lake City Weekly’s Best of 2022 awards. The executive editor and founder of City Weekly, Pete Saltas, and freelance writer, Cat Palmer, joined us on the show with a big announcement.
ABC 4
The Utah Jazz & Mark Miller Subaru come together to support English Language Learners at West Lake Jr. High
SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — Mark Miller Subaru and the Utah Jazz are long-term business partners who recently started a new joint philanthropic initiative to support learning in our community. West Lake STEM Jr. High school was selected to be the first beneficiary of this joint campaign.
ABC 4
What better way to hang out with the family than joining the Utah Human Race?
Salt Lake City, Utah (The Daily Dish) The 17th annual Utah Human Race is going to be held on Thanksgiving morning like it is every year. If you’re not familiar with this event, it is considered one of the largest 5K/10K events in the state with all proceeds directly benefitting the Utah Food Bank.
ABC 4
Explore amazing experiences set at The Leonardo during the holidays
SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — With so many amazing events and activities happening in Salt Lake City around the holidays, it can be hard to fit it all into one season. Luckily for the community, they can find every bit of their holiday spirit this year at The Leonardo.
upr.org
3 American Fork brothers still missing, believed to be in southern Utah
Police are still searching for three missing brothers from American Fork, believing that they are headed to southern Utah after having left their home several weeks ago. 15-year-old Denver Barlow, 14-year-old Manden Barlow, and 12-year-old Truson Barlow have been missing for over two weeks since they left their American Fork home on October 29. They were last seen in Beaver County, but further information on their last known whereabouts is currently unavailable.
ABC 4
Sitting down for Thanksgiving with “The Waltons”
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Catch up with “The Waltons” this Thanksgiving as they reunite on the CW. The movie captures the spirit of the holiday as they take viewers back to 1934 for a harvest festival. Stars of the film Teddy Sears, playing...
Construction begins on the newest Hale Center theater
The new Hale Center theater and performing arts facility is expected to be finished in time for a 2024 production of ‘A Christmas Carol.’
ABC 4
How to help make a difference for children in need this holiday season
SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — ‘Tis the season for giving and there’re many kids around the nation who’re hoping that a helping of holiday cheer will bring special presents on the big day. Making these wishes a reality for less fortunate children, the Toys for Tots program is celebrating its 75th anniversary of fundraising with the United States Marine Corps Reserve.
Clearfield veteran shares his love for America through handcarved waving flags
Kevin Fuit guesses he’s made about 60 waving wooden flags in the last year. For the U.S. Navy veteran, woodworking helps him forget his PTSD.
ABC 4
How technology can help the prevalence of mental illness here in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — According to studies that were done by nicerx.com, Utah residents are shown to have the highest prevalence of mental health issues. The data shows that almost 30% of Utahns are suffering from some form of mental illness. What’s even more concerning is that many look past seeking any form of help, which can often make these issues much worse.
eastidahonews.com
Memorial service planned for BYU-Idaho grad as medical examiner releases cause of death
CUMMING, Georgia — Loved ones will gather this weekend to remember a Brigham Young University-Idaho graduate who was allegedly killed by his friend. A memorial service is planned for 21-year-old Aaron William Davis at a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building in Cumming, Georgia, at 5 p.m. Sunday. An online fundraiser was set up earlier this week to help Davis’ family cover expenses so he can be buried in a family cemetery plot in Massachusetts.
KSLTV
Students escape house fire in Provo; fire crews stress caution during holidays
PROVO, Utah — Firefighters responded to house fires in Salt Lake and Utah counties Thursday morning, including one that initially trapped some Brigham Young University students. There was yellow tape up from a fire that burned the back side of a home in the area of 200 North and...
saltlakemagazine.com
Les Madeleines Announces Closure
For the past 19 years, the chef and owner of Les Madeleines Romina Rasmussen has infused Salt Lake City with an authentic European flavor. Inspired by her global travels and cross-continental flavors, the pastries—made entirely from scratch—came from the world-sized imagination. On Monday, the beloved bakery announced that they will be closing due to staffing shortages, supply issues and other hardships.
visitsaltlake.com
Illuminating your Salt Lake Seasonal Experience
If you’ve never been through Salt Lake City in the winter, the awe-inspiring annual transformation of the Gallivan Center, an event venue and amphitheater found on 239 South Main Street, will surely be a pleasant surprise. As the seasons change, the space shifts into a light-gilded plaza, often hosting art installations, festivals, concerts, a public ice rink, and wintertime celebrations, including an elaborately decorated Christmas tree that towers over 54 feet and features more than 200,000 stringed lights.
Gephardt Daily
Case closed in parade death of Kaysville girl
KAYSVILLE, Utah, Nov. 15, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Kaysville police confirmed Tuesday that the investigation into a parade accident that killed an 8-year-old girl has been closed. No charges will be filed in the July 4 death this year of Macie Anne Hill, of Kaysville, who was hit by...
ABC 4
International Survivors of Suicide Day, a day of honor and remembrance
PARK CITY, UTAH – (Good Things Utah) International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day is a day to come together. Greg and Lori Smith are hosting an event in relation to it. International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day is a day when suicide loss survivors can gather together to find comfort and gain understanding as they share stories of healing and hope. It was signed into a day of remembrance by U.S. Congress in 1999 after Harry Reid lost his father to suicide.
travelawaits.com
19 Incredible Places To Explore In Utah For Dinosaur Lovers
My family digs dinosaurs. My grandson sifts his sandpit, searching for fossils. Living in Utah, he’s likely to find some. Utah has more fossil records for dinosaur species than any other state. Little dinophiles grow up and study in Utah as many of the universities focus on paleontology. These institutions’ research museums and discovery sites have become tourist attractions. So if your family digs dinosaurs, here are some great places to fossick around.
Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Salt Lake City metro area
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Salt Lake City, UT metro area using data from Zillow
