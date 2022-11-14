ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KUTV 2 News Thanks Viewers for Recognition in Best of Utah Vote

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — KUTV 2 News thanks the viewers of Utah for voting for members of our news team this year’s Salt Lake City Weekly’s Best of Utah. Our Mary Nickles was voted by the magazine’s readers as the Best TV anchor in Utah. Salt Lake City Weekly wrote, “Mary Nickles is a ray of sunshine even on SLC’s worst inversion days.”
Exciting City Weekly Awards Announced On GTU

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (Good Things Utah) – The year is wrapping up and it is time again for Salt Lake City Weekly’s Best of 2022 awards. The executive editor and founder of City Weekly, Pete Saltas, and freelance writer, Cat Palmer, joined us on the show with a big announcement.
3 American Fork brothers still missing, believed to be in southern Utah

Police are still searching for three missing brothers from American Fork, believing that they are headed to southern Utah after having left their home several weeks ago. 15-year-old Denver Barlow, 14-year-old Manden Barlow, and 12-year-old Truson Barlow have been missing for over two weeks since they left their American Fork home on October 29. They were last seen in Beaver County, but further information on their last known whereabouts is currently unavailable.
Sitting down for Thanksgiving with “The Waltons”

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Catch up with “The Waltons” this Thanksgiving as they reunite on the CW. The movie captures the spirit of the holiday as they take viewers back to 1934 for a harvest festival. Stars of the film Teddy Sears, playing...
How to help make a difference for children in need this holiday season

SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — ‘Tis the season for giving and there’re many kids around the nation who’re hoping that a helping of holiday cheer will bring special presents on the big day. Making these wishes a reality for less fortunate children, the Toys for Tots program is celebrating its 75th anniversary of fundraising with the United States Marine Corps Reserve.
How technology can help the prevalence of mental illness here in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — According to studies that were done by nicerx.com, Utah residents are shown to have the highest prevalence of mental health issues. The data shows that almost 30% of Utahns are suffering from some form of mental illness. What’s even more concerning is that many look past seeking any form of help, which can often make these issues much worse.
Memorial service planned for BYU-Idaho grad as medical examiner releases cause of death

CUMMING, Georgia — Loved ones will gather this weekend to remember a Brigham Young University-Idaho graduate who was allegedly killed by his friend. A memorial service is planned for 21-year-old Aaron William Davis at a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building in Cumming, Georgia, at 5 p.m. Sunday. An online fundraiser was set up earlier this week to help Davis’ family cover expenses so he can be buried in a family cemetery plot in Massachusetts.
Les Madeleines Announces Closure

For the past 19 years, the chef and owner of Les Madeleines Romina Rasmussen has infused Salt Lake City with an authentic European flavor. Inspired by her global travels and cross-continental flavors, the pastries—made entirely from scratch—came from the world-sized imagination. On Monday, the beloved bakery announced that they will be closing due to staffing shortages, supply issues and other hardships.
Illuminating your Salt Lake Seasonal Experience

If you’ve never been through Salt Lake City in the winter, the awe-inspiring annual transformation of the Gallivan Center, an event venue and amphitheater found on 239 South Main Street, will surely be a pleasant surprise. As the seasons change, the space shifts into a light-gilded plaza, often hosting art installations, festivals, concerts, a public ice rink, and wintertime celebrations, including an elaborately decorated Christmas tree that towers over 54 feet and features more than 200,000 stringed lights.
Case closed in parade death of Kaysville girl

KAYSVILLE, Utah, Nov. 15, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Kaysville police confirmed Tuesday that the investigation into a parade accident that killed an 8-year-old girl has been closed. No charges will be filed in the July 4 death this year of Macie Anne Hill, of Kaysville, who was hit by...
International Survivors of Suicide Day, a day of honor and remembrance

PARK CITY, UTAH – (Good Things Utah) International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day is a day to come together. Greg and Lori Smith are hosting an event in relation to it. International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day is a day when suicide loss survivors can gather together to find comfort and gain understanding as they share stories of healing and hope. It was signed into a day of remembrance by U.S. Congress in 1999 after Harry Reid lost his father to suicide.
19 Incredible Places To Explore In Utah For Dinosaur Lovers

My family digs dinosaurs. My grandson sifts his sandpit, searching for fossils. Living in Utah, he’s likely to find some. Utah has more fossil records for dinosaur species than any other state. Little dinophiles grow up and study in Utah as many of the universities focus on paleontology. These institutions’ research museums and discovery sites have become tourist attractions. So if your family digs dinosaurs, here are some great places to fossick around.
