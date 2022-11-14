Police are still searching for three missing brothers from American Fork, believing that they are headed to southern Utah after having left their home several weeks ago. 15-year-old Denver Barlow, 14-year-old Manden Barlow, and 12-year-old Truson Barlow have been missing for over two weeks since they left their American Fork home on October 29. They were last seen in Beaver County, but further information on their last known whereabouts is currently unavailable.

AMERICAN FORK, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO