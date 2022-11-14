Read full article on original website
Related
kjzz.com
KUTV 2 News Thanks Viewers for Recognition in Best of Utah Vote
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — KUTV 2 News thanks the viewers of Utah for voting for members of our news team this year’s Salt Lake City Weekly’s Best of Utah. Our Mary Nickles was voted by the magazine’s readers as the Best TV anchor in Utah. Salt Lake City Weekly wrote, “Mary Nickles is a ray of sunshine even on SLC’s worst inversion days.”
New meat, poultry investment could help Utah
The Biden-Harris administration recently announced more than $223 million in grants and loans to increase meat and poultry competition and economic opportunities.
ABC 4
What better way to hang out with the family than joining the Utah Human Race?
Salt Lake City, Utah (The Daily Dish) The 17th annual Utah Human Race is going to be held on Thanksgiving morning like it is every year. If you’re not familiar with this event, it is considered one of the largest 5K/10K events in the state with all proceeds directly benefitting the Utah Food Bank.
3 Great Pizza Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Utah that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike for their absolutely delicious food, so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
KSLTV
5 things to know about Utah’s new top federal prosecutor
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah has a new top cop at the federal level. Trina Higgins, the new U.S. Attorney for Utah, is a trailblazer. But she’s also staying close to her roots in the Beehive State. Her appointment to the job was celebrated Thursday at Utah’s federal...
ksl.com
Could UTA waive its fares forever? Utah lawmakers weighs costs, benefits of idea
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's largest transit agency viewed its one-month trial of free fare service in February as "very successful," raising ridership 16% from the previous month. It was, at the time, Utah Transit Authority's best ridership month since the COVID-19 pandemic significantly disrupted the agency's service in...
ABC 4
US gives protections to rare Midwest bird as prairie suffers
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The U.S. government announced protections Thursday for two populations of a rare prairie bird that’s found in parts of the Midwest, including one of the country’s most prolific oil and gas fields. The lesser prairie chicken’s range covers a portion of the oil-rich...
Utah DOT offers hilarious new option for state flag
The Utah Department of Transportation believes the people in charge of selecting the state's new flag missed the mark. Perhaps they needed a bright orange cone to lead them in the right direction?
ABC 4
The average Utah family will only travel this far for Thanksgiving
On Good Things Utah this morning – A special call out for our viewers this morning – do you know a Remarkable Woman? Nominate them now now and let everyone know how great they are! Head over to www.abc4.com and click on the Community tab, then nominate a Remarkable Woman in your life. Our thanks to Doterra for being our local sponsor of this year’s campaign.
Lawsuit launched to protect tiny endangered fish native to Utah
The Center for Biological Diversity filed a formal notice of intent to sue the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for "failing to protect the imperiled least chub" under the Endangered Species Act.
kjzz.com
Changes to social study standards irk those who wrote them
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — In a marathon, eight-hour meeting on Oct. 20, Utah State Board of Education member Jennie Earl, made motion after motion, to make big changes to a re-write of Utah’s social studies standard. The lengthy meeting, included multiple additions and subtractions proposed by Earl.
ABC 4
How to help make a difference for children in need this holiday season
SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — ‘Tis the season for giving and there’re many kids around the nation who’re hoping that a helping of holiday cheer will bring special presents on the big day. Making these wishes a reality for less fortunate children, the Toys for Tots program is celebrating its 75th anniversary of fundraising with the United States Marine Corps Reserve.
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Could Utah follow new Nevada law that bans all ‘nonfunctional’ turf by 2026?
NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nevada — Patricia Council stood on her front yard and smiled, glad to see her lawn finally go. “I decided to convert it, number one because of the water issue,” she said. “Water is going up around here so it’s costing quite a bit of money.”
KSLTV
Utah’s favorite Thanksgiving food is not among the national favorites
SALT LAKE CITY — While the rest of the country loves mashed potatoes, Utah has a different favorite Thanksgiving food. You don’t have to be a full-time foodie to appreciate food on Thanksgiving. Most Americans are thankful for the holiday that celebrates giving thanks itself; after all, it is an all-you-can-eat day off work with football and booze on the side.
ksl.com
'Pretty shocking': Utah woman warns others about radon after cancer diagnosis
LEHI – A Utah woman is warning others about the danger of radon after she received a stage 4 cancer diagnosis for nonsmoking lung cancer. "The oncologist explained that it had metastasized," Lehi resident Kerri Robbins said. "So it had gone from my lungs to my brain." Doctors first...
travelawaits.com
19 Incredible Places To Explore In Utah For Dinosaur Lovers
My family digs dinosaurs. My grandson sifts his sandpit, searching for fossils. Living in Utah, he’s likely to find some. Utah has more fossil records for dinosaur species than any other state. Little dinophiles grow up and study in Utah as many of the universities focus on paleontology. These institutions’ research museums and discovery sites have become tourist attractions. So if your family digs dinosaurs, here are some great places to fossick around.
Department of Justice names first woman U.S. Attorney for the District of Utah
The United States Courthouse in Salt Lake City welcomed Trina A. Higgins as the 38th United States Attorney for the District of Utah on Thursday, Nov. 17. She is the first woman to be appointed to the position.
ksl.com
The Outdoor Retailer show is headed back to Salt Lake. Here's what to expect and why it matters
SALT LAKE CITY — In spite of years of tumult, testy dialogue and an ongoing boycott movement, the mammoth Outdoor Retailer conventions are headed back to Salt Lake City after a five-year hiatus. As Utah's capital city gets ready to step back into its familiar role as host for the events, it brings all the advantages it had for over two decades as the home of the events and, this time around, a whole lot more.
Utah mother, son plead guilty to Jan. 6 riot crimes
A court filing is revealing new information about a mother and son from Utah who have pleaded guilty to crimes related to the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol.
moabsunnews.com
Rock inscriptions in Southeast Utah
This is canyon country, a landscape defined by the forces of nature that have carved their way through the red sandstone for millions of years and still continue to perform their work. The human history of this landscape carries a similar throughline: Rock inscriptions carved on canyon walls over thousands of years lend whispers of the history of the people who came before.
Comments / 1