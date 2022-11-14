ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

kjzz.com

KUTV 2 News Thanks Viewers for Recognition in Best of Utah Vote

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — KUTV 2 News thanks the viewers of Utah for voting for members of our news team this year’s Salt Lake City Weekly’s Best of Utah. Our Mary Nickles was voted by the magazine’s readers as the Best TV anchor in Utah. Salt Lake City Weekly wrote, “Mary Nickles is a ray of sunshine even on SLC’s worst inversion days.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Utah

If you live in Utah and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Utah that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike for their absolutely delicious food, so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

5 things to know about Utah’s new top federal prosecutor

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah has a new top cop at the federal level. Trina Higgins, the new U.S. Attorney for Utah, is a trailblazer. But she’s also staying close to her roots in the Beehive State. Her appointment to the job was celebrated Thursday at Utah’s federal...
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

US gives protections to rare Midwest bird as prairie suffers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The U.S. government announced protections Thursday for two populations of a rare prairie bird that’s found in parts of the Midwest, including one of the country’s most prolific oil and gas fields. The lesser prairie chicken’s range covers a portion of the oil-rich...
COLORADO STATE
ABC 4

The average Utah family will only travel this far for Thanksgiving

On Good Things Utah this morning – A special call out for our viewers this morning – do you know a Remarkable Woman? Nominate them now now and let everyone know how great they are! Head over to www.abc4.com and click on the Community tab, then nominate a Remarkable Woman in your life. Our thanks to Doterra for being our local sponsor of this year’s campaign.
UTAH STATE
kjzz.com

Changes to social study standards irk those who wrote them

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — In a marathon, eight-hour meeting on Oct. 20, Utah State Board of Education member Jennie Earl, made motion after motion, to make big changes to a re-write of Utah’s social studies standard. The lengthy meeting, included multiple additions and subtractions proposed by Earl.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

How to help make a difference for children in need this holiday season

SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — ‘Tis the season for giving and there’re many kids around the nation who’re hoping that a helping of holiday cheer will bring special presents on the big day. Making these wishes a reality for less fortunate children, the Toys for Tots program is celebrating its 75th anniversary of fundraising with the United States Marine Corps Reserve.
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Utah’s favorite Thanksgiving food is not among the national favorites

SALT LAKE CITY — While the rest of the country loves mashed potatoes, Utah has a different favorite Thanksgiving food. You don’t have to be a full-time foodie to appreciate food on Thanksgiving. Most Americans are thankful for the holiday that celebrates giving thanks itself; after all, it is an all-you-can-eat day off work with football and booze on the side.
UTAH STATE
travelawaits.com

19 Incredible Places To Explore In Utah For Dinosaur Lovers

My family digs dinosaurs. My grandson sifts his sandpit, searching for fossils. Living in Utah, he’s likely to find some. Utah has more fossil records for dinosaur species than any other state. Little dinophiles grow up and study in Utah as many of the universities focus on paleontology. These institutions’ research museums and discovery sites have become tourist attractions. So if your family digs dinosaurs, here are some great places to fossick around.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

The Outdoor Retailer show is headed back to Salt Lake. Here's what to expect and why it matters

SALT LAKE CITY — In spite of years of tumult, testy dialogue and an ongoing boycott movement, the mammoth Outdoor Retailer conventions are headed back to Salt Lake City after a five-year hiatus. As Utah's capital city gets ready to step back into its familiar role as host for the events, it brings all the advantages it had for over two decades as the home of the events and, this time around, a whole lot more.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
moabsunnews.com

Rock inscriptions in Southeast Utah

This is canyon country, a landscape defined by the forces of nature that have carved their way through the red sandstone for millions of years and still continue to perform their work. The human history of this landscape carries a similar throughline: Rock inscriptions carved on canyon walls over thousands of years lend whispers of the history of the people who came before.
UTAH STATE

