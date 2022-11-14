Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Rebirthing Ceremony Gone Wrong: The Tragic Case of Candace NewmakerNikLincolnton, NC
Explore the Abandoned Village of Henry River Mill in North CarolinaTravel MavenHickory, NC
Our trip to Sweet Tea Bed & Breakfast and the Hickory, North Carolina areaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerHickory, NC
Wendy's Employee Unjustly Fired After 20 Years Gets to Be a Cop at Mount Holly Police Dept. Before Big Retirement PartyMount Holly, NC
Missing 74-Year-Old Woman's Body Found After Car Is FoundStill UnsolvedIredell County, NC
Related
ednc.org
How one North Carolina county engineered an economic comeback
North Carolina has been on a roll when it comes to economic development over the past 18 months. It’s the No. 1 state in the country for business, according to CNBC. We’ve seen elected leaders stand with business leaders to announce hundreds — or even thousands — of new jobs coming to counties across the state. We’ve seen cameras flash as dignitaries hold shovels at numerous ceremonies celebrating new facilities breaking ground.
lakenormanpublications.com
Lincoln County chamber of commerce names new president
LINCOLNTON – The Lincolnton-Lincoln County Chamber of Commerce has undergone several leadership changes in recent years, with the latest being a unanimous appointment of Jennifer Weber as the organization’s new president. Weber has been with the Chamber since 2006, serving as interim president since May. She is a...
lincolntimesnews.com
The Crowe Mansion to get a new purpose
LINCOLNTON – The Crowe Mansion is one of those stately structures that anyone passing by would do a doubletake wondering what the history was behind the home and what it looked like inside. The mansion, which has been vacant for some time now, was recently purchased by three women, Kayla Fuller, Allison Fuller, and Brandi Wyant with the intention of using it as a wedding and event venue.
Catawba County law enforcement gives out Thanksgiving meals to those in need
NEWTON, N.C. — Law enforcement in Catawba County spent Friday morning providing Thanksgiving meals to those in need. The Catawba County Fraternal Order of Police plans to feed over 100 families. Several retired officers loaded up their vehicles to deliver the food, as some of the families can’t leave...
iredellfreenews.com
Fate of Josh’s Farmer’s Market remains unresolved after marathon Board of Adjustment hearing
After 3.5 hours on Tuesday afternoon, a hearing on the owner of Josh’s Farmer’s Market’s appeal to operate as a seasonal farmer’s market and on the Town of Mooresville’s imposition of fines on landowner YMCA of Greater Charlotte for the market’s operation was continued to December by the Mooresville Board of Adjustment.
Denver home on Lake Norman hits market at $4.8M after major makeover
DENVER, N.C. — A four-story home with Lake Norman frontage hit the market at $4.8 million this month after undergoing a major facelift, making it the priciest residential listing in the Denver community in Lincoln County. That property on Cherry Lane, which boasts 12,813 square feet of living space,...
theappalachianonline.com
US 321/421 expansion to impact local landowners, cost $92.6 million
New plans for the U.S. 321/U.S. 421 expansion project, running through Vilas to Boone’s N.C. 105 Bypass, show how the project will impact local landowners as the project aims to resolve current and anticipated congestion on the road. The project would expand the road from a single lane to two lanes in each direction, according to the project website.
WCNC
Matthews residents pack into town hall to discuss divisive 'Sante Matthews' project
MATTHEWS, N.C. — Matthews leaders held a town hall Monday evening to allow residents to speak on a large proposed development that some neighbors are trying to stop before it gets started. The project, which would be built on Idlewild Road, would include new town homes, apartments, single-family homes...
4 Charlotte-area hospitals receive 'C' grades for patient safety by national watchdog
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Hospital grades for health care facilities in the Carolinas were released Wednesday and most hospitals in the Charlotte area received high marks, including several Atrium Health and Novant Health facilities. The ratings were released by The Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit watchdog that advances patient safety...
Bus with 14 students on board hit in Catawba Co. by tractor-trailer, officials say
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A bus full of high school students was rear-ended by a tractor trailer on the way to a field trip Wednesday morning. According to Lincoln Charter School, a bus with juniors and seniors on board was rammed on the way to the North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro. It happened on Highway 150 in Catawba County before 9 a.m. Wednesday.
ncconstructionnews.com
NC DOT holding info session Nov. 17 for I-40 bridge project
The N.C. Department of Transportation invites the public to provide input on a proposed project to improve safety and mobility at the interchange of Interstate 40 and Old N.C. 10 in Burke County. The informal, drop-in meeting will be held Nov. 17 from 4-7 p.m. at First Baptist Church-Hildebran, 8831...
WBTV
Teacher reports that student shined red laser in her eyes, investigation underway
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan Sheriff’s Office has turned a case over to Juvenile Services after a teacher reported that a student shined a red laser in her eyes during a class. The incident happened at West Rowan High on November 3, according to the report. The...
iredellfreenews.com
Iredell commissioners salute outgoing chairman, remember departed colleague
Iredell County commissioners on Tuesday honored retiring Chairman James Mallory and late-Commissioner Marvin Norman for their nearly three decades of combined years of service on the board. Commissioners presented a plaque to Norman’s widow, Juanita. Norman, who passed away September 14, served on the board continuously after being elected in...
Raleigh News & Observer
Former Cleveland County leaders had more ties to firms linked to Catawba Two Kings Casino
Two former Cleveland County officials who landed stakes in the Catawba Two Kings Casino have had more business links to the project and its players than was known. A former county manager and former county commissioner were early supporters of the Kings Mountain casino during their time in government. New reporting shows both have been connected to multiple companies that either own land around the casino site or have ties to the casino developer, a political player with a checkered past.
Election board investigating possible voter intimidation in Salisbury, other parts of North Carolina
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — From someone throwing an election judge's cell phone and calling them a derogatory name to another person following an early voting worker home, the North Carolina State Board of Elections received 20 reports of potential voter and election worker intimidation and one complaint of possible voter interference during the most recent election.
School bus driver cited after crash in Catawba County
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A school bus driver in Catawba County was cited with a ticket after causing a crash around noon Thursday, according to Catawba County Schools. The crash happened near the intersection of Starnes Road and Highway 127. According to the school district, the bus driver tried turning left across traffic when it was hit by a car going south on Highway 127.
Utility bill scam reports up 900%, Duke Energy says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The number of scams related to Duke Energy power bills is on a sharp rise, the Charlotte-based energy provider said Wednesday. Duke Energy said it has seen nearly nine times more reported scam attempts compared to this time last year. Duke said the scammers are making phone calls and sending text messages to people threatening to disconnect their service without immediate payment.
qcnews.com
Back-to-back: Gaston County cat attack reveals another rabies case
MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Gaston County Police identified the county’s 12th rabies case, involving a cat attacking a resident in Mount Holly. The case comes a day after the announcement of the county’s 11th case. On Tuesday night, Gaston County Police Animal Care and...
Current site of Charlotte Pipe and Foundry will be on the market by 2023. Here's why that matters
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A massive amount of land will be up for grabs. The current site of Charlotte Pipe and Foundry, which sits right in between Uptown and South End, will be on the market by 2023. Speculation has swirled that it could be the new home for Carolina...
9 Investigates: 3 test positive for viruses after potential exposure at Atrium Health urology office
CHARLOTTE — Channel 9 has heard from dozens of people after our report about potential exposure to life-changing viruses after having procedures an Atrium Health urology office in Charlotte, all being told by Atrium that they need to test for HIV, Hepatitis B, and Hepatitis C. Three of them...
Comments / 0