ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ednc.org

How one North Carolina county engineered an economic comeback

North Carolina has been on a roll when it comes to economic development over the past 18 months. It’s the No. 1 state in the country for business, according to CNBC. We’ve seen elected leaders stand with business leaders to announce hundreds — or even thousands — of new jobs coming to counties across the state. We’ve seen cameras flash as dignitaries hold shovels at numerous ceremonies celebrating new facilities breaking ground.
CALDWELL COUNTY, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Lincoln County chamber of commerce names new president

LINCOLNTON – The Lincolnton-Lincoln County Chamber of Commerce has undergone several leadership changes in recent years, with the latest being a unanimous appointment of Jennifer Weber as the organization’s new president. Weber has been with the Chamber since 2006, serving as interim president since May. She is a...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
lincolntimesnews.com

The Crowe Mansion to get a new purpose

LINCOLNTON – The Crowe Mansion is one of those stately structures that anyone passing by would do a doubletake wondering what the history was behind the home and what it looked like inside. The mansion, which has been vacant for some time now, was recently purchased by three women, Kayla Fuller, Allison Fuller, and Brandi Wyant with the intention of using it as a wedding and event venue.
LINCOLNTON, NC
theappalachianonline.com

US 321/421 expansion to impact local landowners, cost $92.6 million

New plans for the U.S. 321/U.S. 421 expansion project, running through Vilas to Boone’s N.C. 105 Bypass, show how the project will impact local landowners as the project aims to resolve current and anticipated congestion on the road. The project would expand the road from a single lane to two lanes in each direction, according to the project website.
VILAS, NC
ncconstructionnews.com

NC DOT holding info session Nov. 17 for I-40 bridge project

The N.C. Department of Transportation invites the public to provide input on a proposed project to improve safety and mobility at the interchange of Interstate 40 and Old N.C. 10 in Burke County. The informal, drop-in meeting will be held Nov. 17 from 4-7 p.m. at First Baptist Church-Hildebran, 8831...
BURKE COUNTY, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Iredell commissioners salute outgoing chairman, remember departed colleague

Iredell County commissioners on Tuesday honored retiring Chairman James Mallory and late-Commissioner Marvin Norman for their nearly three decades of combined years of service on the board. Commissioners presented a plaque to Norman’s widow, Juanita. Norman, who passed away September 14, served on the board continuously after being elected in...
Raleigh News & Observer

Former Cleveland County leaders had more ties to firms linked to Catawba Two Kings Casino

Two former Cleveland County officials who landed stakes in the Catawba Two Kings Casino have had more business links to the project and its players than was known. A former county manager and former county commissioner were early supporters of the Kings Mountain casino during their time in government. New reporting shows both have been connected to multiple companies that either own land around the casino site or have ties to the casino developer, a political player with a checkered past.
CLEVELAND COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Election board investigating possible voter intimidation in Salisbury, other parts of North Carolina

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — From someone throwing an election judge's cell phone and calling them a derogatory name to another person following an early voting worker home, the North Carolina State Board of Elections received 20 reports of potential voter and election worker intimidation and one complaint of possible voter interference during the most recent election.
SALISBURY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

School bus driver cited after crash in Catawba County

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A school bus driver in Catawba County was cited with a ticket after causing a crash around noon Thursday, according to Catawba County Schools. The crash happened near the intersection of Starnes Road and Highway 127. According to the school district, the bus driver tried turning left across traffic when it was hit by a car going south on Highway 127.
WCNC

Utility bill scam reports up 900%, Duke Energy says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The number of scams related to Duke Energy power bills is on a sharp rise, the Charlotte-based energy provider said Wednesday. Duke Energy said it has seen nearly nine times more reported scam attempts compared to this time last year. Duke said the scammers are making phone calls and sending text messages to people threatening to disconnect their service without immediate payment.
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy