Staten Island Business Outreach Center hosts Women’s Empowerment Breakfast; 6 community leaders lauded

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2-year-old and Father Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attackjustpene50New York City, NY
New York City households to get payments up to $1,050R.A. HeimNew York City, NY
Deadline nears for Brooklyn rents of $473, $563, even $0 per monthBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
Increased In Arrests of NY Citizens Recording Videos of NYPDAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Woman Who Throws a Molotov Cocktail Bottle Into NYPD Van During 2020 George Floyd Protest Was Sentenced For 6 YearsAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
Related
Staten Island students volunteer at Project Hospitality to help those in need
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Nearly 100 high school students and administrators from across Staten Island helped prepare food pantry items and serve hot lunch bags to nearly 150 community members in need at Stapleton’s Project Hospitality Thursday morning. In addition to serving people without shelter and those who are...
College of Staten Island students pitch transformative business ideas: Here are the winners | In Class column
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Students at the College of Staten Island (CSI) pitched many transformative business ideas during a recent campus-wide competition, and the winners have been announced. CSI has announced the winners of the 2022 Blackstone LaunchPad Ideas Competition. Students submitted thought-provoking ideas, with applications spread across several...
Staten Island obituaries for Nov. 17, 2022: John Cichon, veteran, police officer, firefighter, remembered
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. John J. Cichon peacefully entered into eternal rest on Nov. 15, 2022. Born in 1930 to John and Sophie Cichon, their baby boy was one of seven. John was a proud American who honorably served his country in the United States Army. He would go on to serve the people of New York City for 31 years. He started out as an New York Police Officer and later became an F.D.N.Y. Firefighter. He married the love of his life, Helen L. Cichon, in 1957 and would faithfully remain by her side for 63 years until her passing. He was a founding member of Engine Co. 166 Ladder Co. 86 where he proudly served as a firefighter from 1963 until his retirement in 1986. As a member of the Cichon American Legion Post, he was both proud and humbled; proud of the ultimate sacrifice his brothers Henry and Stanley made during WWII, yet humbled by the attention. A visit to this unsung hero’s home would always be met with a warm welcome, a huge smile and a hot cup of coffee. Read the full obit on SILive.
Former Park Hill Apartments resident finds success with unique balloon-decor business
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Growing up in the Park Hill Apartments in Clifton was tough for Francesca Navarro. But it got even tougher when her father, a superintendent for the public housing development, died when she was only 13 years old. “Because my father was the superintendent of the building,...
Staten Island Starbucks location, where workers recently celebrated union status, is now closed
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In early September, West Brighton Starbucks workers banded together, voting unanimously to form the coffee chain’s first borough-based union. Alleging a frequent turnover in management and inconsistent scheduling, the shop’s 15 employees joined a national surge in Starbucks’ worker-organization efforts, successfully bargaining for better working conditions and fair wages.
Karlus Trapp returns to Staten Island for two live gigs
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Fresh from the Sunshine State, Staten Island’s own Karlus Trapp returns to the Big Apple for select performances, including two at a pair of borough restaurants. On Sunday, Nov. 20, the talented musician will strum, sing and whistle at Don Cheech during Sunday brunch...
Inaugural Canvas Institute Youth Empowerment Gala set for Nov. 17 at the Staaten
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The Canvas Institute is excitedly preparing for its inaugural fundraiser this week, and celebrating community leaders that have impacted Staten Island. Canvas Institute’s first Youth Empowerment Gala Fundraiser on Thursday, Nov. 17 will honor key leaders and partners that have been supportive of the group’s mission.
Park Hill Apartments tenants protest poor living conditions: ‘We have had enough’
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- “We have had enough” were words echoed by numerous Park Hill tenants during a protest against poor living conditions, which they said have been ongoing for several years. The tenants, along with members of grassroots organization Citizen Action of New York, gathered outside the...
Hanks leads tour of stalled North Shore waterfront projects for NYC commissioners
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – North Shore Councilwoman Kamillah Hanks is working to fulfill her campaign promise of revitalizing the North Shore waterfront, making it a destination for Staten Island residents and tourists alike. Hanks (D-North Shore) brought nine city agency commissioners to Staten Island for a walkthrough of the...
Best global eats on Staten Island: It’s Mexican – with a regional twist
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — There always is more to a grocer than meets the eye on Staten Island, something at which to marvel particularly on Port Richmond Avenue. In the instance of Plaza San Jeronimo Deli at 465, a casual little restaurant thrives at the back of the store. And upon becoming familiar with this vibrant tienda, the connection to another wonderful food destination on the strip becomes solidified — the sit-down, family-style Tex-Mex San just a few doors away at 461.
NY1
Montefiore’s clinic closure in the Bronx angers residents and advocates
Nanette Blaize and Faith Daniel are both healthcare advocates and lifelong Bronx residents, where health disparities and high rates of chronic illness have taken an outsized toll on primarily low income communities of color. Both are calling attention to the backlog they say they’ve experienced since Montefiore Health System’s plan...
Bishops John O’Hara and Peter Byrne con-celebrate traditional medieval Red Mass
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Bishop John J. O’Hara and Bishop Peter Byrne, episcopal vicars of Staten Island, con-celebrated the 39th annual Red Mass in Blessed Sacrament R.C. Church, West Brighton. The age-old tradition, which marks the beginning of the court year, dates back to the 13th century and...
Best of Staten Island vote results: Here are the top 3 diners as chosen by readers
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — We have our winners. Earlier this month, we asked readers to tell us their favorite diner on Staten Island. We at the Advance/SILive.com wanted to know which of the borough’s diners had comfort food, personable staff, an overall great vibe — and then some — for this penultimate 2022 Best of Staten Island category.
Former landfill among top ‘emissions’ spots around Staten Island, according to new tracker
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The race to slash human-caused greenhouse gas emissions and keep global warming below levels considered to be critical tipping points to widespread threats has often been met with a persistent problem — identifying where those emissions were coming from. A new mapping tool aims...
Major NYC climate law in jeopardy as 400 people virtually crash buildings meeting
The sun rises behind Hudson Yards and the Empire State Building on November 3, 2022, as seen from Weehawken, New Jersey. Draft rules proposed by the Adams administration include loopholes that could allow wealthy building owners to pay their way out of making the necessary retrofits for energy efficiency. [ more › ]
smartcitiesdive.com
NYC launches housing-first pilot
New York City announced a series of reforms on Monday intended to allow more people to access city-funded rental assistance with fewer administrative barriers. It also announced a new housing-first pilot program that provides unsheltered homeless individuals with affordable housing and various services. Modeled after Houston’s housing-first strategy, the New...
Popular Restaurant Opens New Location In White Plains
A popular restaurant has expanded to a second location in Westchester County. Colombian House, which originally opened a location in New Rochelle in 2017, has now opened a new location in White Plains at 175 Main St., according to the business's website. The White Plains location opened on Wednesday, Oct....
Man sought for questioning in connection with knifepoint robbery at coffee shop on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD is asking on social media for the public’s help to identify an individual sought for questioning in connection with the robbery of a coffee shop in Stapleton. The incident occurred on Tuesday around 5:10 p.m. at 450 Bay St., according to a...
Ready to work: Asylum seekers on Staten Island complete training, earn free pair of work boots through local organization
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Several asylum seekers hoping to enter the workforce in New York City took a big step forward with the help of one community-based organization. On Sunday, La Colmena — which works to empower day laborers, domestic workers, and other low-wage immigrant workers of varying immigration status on Staten Island — held a graduation ceremony at its Stapleton headquarters for just over two dozen individuals who completed La Colmena-sponsored Occupational Safety and Healthcare (OSHA) and Site Safety Training (SST) courses. The courses — which necessitated 40 hours and 10 hours of class time, respectively — are legally required for those who wish to work on construction sites.
nychealthandhospitals.org
Two NYC Health + Hospital Facilities Receive “A” Safety Grades From Independent, National Hospital Safety Organization
NYC Health + Hospitals/Queens and North Central Bronx are two of 5 New York City hospitals that received an “A” for patient safety. Approximately 3,000 hospitals nationwide are graded. NYC Health + Hospital/Queens’ Therapy Pony (Joy) and Therapy Dog (Sophie) congratulate hospital employees for receiving. an “A”...
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
65K+
Followers
42K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 0