Houma Christian Boys place fifth in Division IV XC State Championship
The Houma Christian Boys Cross Country team has placed fifth in the Division IV State Championship at Northwestern State in Natchitoches!. Congratulations to these individuals for finishing:. 5. Brady Sins – 17:02.5. 30. Micah Kanju – 18:16.2. 37. Aiden Babin – 18:35.0. 43. Luke Karns – 18:46.0...
Houma Christian Girls place tenth in Division IV XC State Championship; Bourg wins individual State Champion
The Houma Christian Girls Cross Country team has placed tenth in the Division IV State Championship at Northwestern State in Natchitoches!. Congratulations to these individuals for finishing:. Emma Bourg – State Champion! – 17:57.9. 6. Gabriella Delgado – 19:57.5. 41. Anna Bourg – 21:44.7. 86. Eliana...
Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou Tourism Wins Bid to Host the 2023 Y’Allstars Southern Skate Showdown
Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou Tourism, the destination management organization for Lafourche Parish, has successfully won the hosting rights to the 2023 Y’Allstars Southern Skate Showdown, a competitive roller derby competition made up of teams from across the United States. The competition will take place at Warren J. Harang Municipal...
Gov. Edwards apologized on behalf of the state to former student protest leaders at Southern University, families of two students killed in 1972
BATON ROUGE—Gov. John Bel Edwards apologized Wednesday on behalf of the state to former Southern University protest leaders and the families of two Southern students who were killed by an unidentified sheriff’s deputy 50 years ago. “To the extent that the state of Louisiana can try to make...
What’s happening this weekend Nov. 17 – Nov. 19
This cold weekend in Terrebonne and Lafourche brings us football, comedy, trucks, art, and more!!. Nicholls Vs Southeastern Louisiana Tailgate and River Bell Classic | Thursday, November 17 | Tailgate: 3:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Kickoff at 6:00 p.m. Cheer on the Colonels as they take on Southeastern Louisiana in the River Bell Classic at John L. Guidry Stadium! Join fans before the game from 3:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. in LOT 12 for a special tailgate hosted by Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou, Tangi Tourism, and the Louisiana Office of Tourism! Enjoy authentic Cajun food, a photo booth, local items, sweet treats, and much more!
Louisiana to take national stage again with Celebration Gator in New York, Louisiana Celebration Riverboat in California
Louisiana will once again parade across the national stage during the holiday season, officially announcing floats and riders in both the 96th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City and the 2023 Rose Parade in Pasadena, California. Rose Parade riders include a former patient of the Shriners Hospital in Shreveport and 20 Louisiana queens from around the state. The queens represent the best Louisiana has to offer. Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser and the Louisiana Office of Tourism made the announcements today during a news conference at Mardi Gras World in New Orleans.
Free vaccinations available at several area events this week
Community vaccination events will be held this week in Thibodaux, Napoleonville, Houma and Schriever, giving area residents convenient access to vaccines for COVID-19, flu and Monkeypox. The vaccinations are free and do not require an appointment. The Louisiana Department of Health – Office of Public Health for Region 3 and...
TCU Food Bank Gives for Thanksgiving Despite Turkey Shortage
Terrebonne Churches United Food Bank (TCU) has traditionally given turkeys during holiday distributions, however, this year is a little different thanks to a turkey shortage. TCU Community Relations, John “Spud” McConnell, shared that thanks to B1Bank, Bourg Lions Club, Synergy Bank, and Magnum Mud, TCU will be able to give 1,200 baking hens during distributions starting this weekend. The hens will be approximately six to nine pounds. At TCU’s Houma location, 922 Sunset Boulevard, distributions start this Saturday, November 19. At the Houma location, they are distributing Saturday, Monday, and Wednesday. In Gheens and Bayou Blue Church, the distribution will be on Monday. The hens will be distributed on a first-come-first-served basis.
Freeze Warning in effect for Terrebonne, Lafourche overnight
The Freeze Watch has been upgraded to a Freeze Warning for Upper Lafourche and Upper Terrebonne, including the cities of Thibodaux, Raceland, Larose, Houma, and Bayou Cane due to frigid temperatures expect tonight going into early Friday (from 10 pm until 8am). Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 32 expected. Frost...
TPSO seeks assistance with 2020 homicide in Thibodaux
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet is asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects responsible for a 2020 Homicide, that occurred in Thibodaux. On October 31, 2020, shortly before 11:45pm, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office (TPSO) Patrol Division responded to Cortez Street in reference to reports of gunfire in the area. When TPSO Patrol Deputies arrived on scene, a vehicle was discovered crashed into a ditch, which contained a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was identified as Jardney Bell, 30, of Thibodaux, who was transported to an out of area hospital, where he was treated for his injuries. TPSO Violent Crimes Detectives continued their investigation, and on November 6, 2020, learned that Jardney Bell was pronounced deceased due to the injuries sustained during the incident.
CANCELED – Silver Alert: Houma woman missing from her School Street residence
The Silver Alert for Eileen Chauvin has been canceled. She has been located safe. The Louisiana State Police have issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Houma Police Department for 80-year-old Eileen Chauvin. Ms. Chauvin is 5’0” and 130 pounds with shoulder length grey hair. She was last seen...
LDWF Trip Ticket Staff Available During Upcoming Remote License Sales
Nov. 29 – Dec. 1. The Trip Ticket program requires wholesale/retail seafood dealers and wholesale/retail reptile and amphibian dealers purchasing or accepting transfers of catch from commercial fishermen or reptile/amphibian collectors to submit trip tickets to LDWF. Trip tickets capture information about the catch – what it is, where it was caught, how it was caught, and how much was caught. Fresh product license holders (commercial fishermen licensed to sell their catch directly to consumers) are also required to submit trip tickets.
LEF announced inaugural Bayou King Cake Festival
The Lafourche Education Foundation announced it’s inaugural Bayou King Cake Festival, which will be held on Saturday, February 4, 2023 in Downtown Thibodaux. This fundraiser will allow guests to sample the taste of Mardi Gras and watch the Krewe of King Cake Children’s Wagon parade. The children’s wagon...
GALLERY: Peoples Health hosts Thanksgiving Meals for Terrebonne Council on Aging
Yesterday, Peoples Health, in partnership with Second Harvest Food Bank hosted a Thanksgiving meal for local members of Terrebonne Council on Aging seniors. As an initiative to give during the holidays, Peoples Health has partnered with councils on aging across the region to bring fellowship and Thanksgiving to community seniors. Yesterday, they hosted Houma seniors at the Houma Municipal Auditorium. See the gallery below for some shots of the day!
Terrebonne Council on Aging conducting Annual Membership Drive
Terrebonne Council on Aging, Inc. (TCOA) was established 51 years ago as a private, non-profit organization that provides social services to individuals who are frail, homebound by reason of illness or incapacitating disability or otherwise isolated; and older individuals with the greatest social or economic need (with particular attention to low-income minority individuals) who reside in Terrebonne Parish.
Missing Honduran teen last seen in Houma
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet is asking the public for assistance in locating a Honduran immigrant that was last seen in Terrebonne Parish. Melanie Yaliitza Rodriguez, 17, went missing from an address in the 3500 block of Friendswood Drive in Houma. On August 23, 2022, shortly after 3:00 pm, the...
Here’s how Two Locals are Giving Back with a Free Thanksgiving Dinner Nov. 20 at Mechanicville Gym
A free community Thanksgiving dinner will take place this Sunday, November 20, at the Mechanicville Gym thanks to a partnership between 360 Print Pro and Deeb3 Ent. The dinner takes place at 2:00 p.m. at the gym located at 2814 Senator Street in Houma. It’s a no-brainer to Rashad Rainey when it comes to giving back to the community, “Whatever we don’t have in the community, I try to either put it there or help bring the ideas to life.”
LPSO: Donations and Names Requested for 29th Annual Christmas Bike Giveaway
Sheriff Craig Webre announced the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO) is taking donations for the 29th Annual Christmas Bicycle Giveaway and accepting names of children who may be in need. Through this program, over the years, deputies have delivered around 5,000 bicycles to children in Lafourche Parish, “The bicycle...
SoLa Center for the Arts presents Peter Pan Jr.
South Louisiana Center for the Arts will present their 2022 Fall production Peter Pan Jr. this December. “The play is based on Disney’s traditional Peter Pan, with an appearance from Tinker Bell,” said Laura Blanchard SoLa President. “The performance will feature 30 local children, who are eager to share their talent with the community.”
Turkey to-go! Let these locals cater your Thanksgiving dinner!
Don’t feel like cooking this Thanksgiving? Let these local restaurants and grocery stores help fill your table with delicious foods!. Rouses Markets are offering options including full “heat and eat” dinners starting at $49.99, center plate options for turkey or ham only, and all their delicious sides a la carte! Visit https://www.rouses.com/our-food/catering to order and find a store near you!
