Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Darrell Brooks receives sentenceThe Modern TimesWaukesha, WI
Why are the street lights purple?Limitless Production Group LLCMilwaukee, WI
Waukesha Christmas Parade Killer, Darrell Brooks, Is Going To Prison For LifeJason MortonWaukesha, WI
Families in Wisconsin would get hundreds every month in new proposalR.A. HeimWisconsin State
A plane carrying several dogs crash lands at Western Lakes Golf Club en route to Waukesha County AirportLimitless Production Group LLCWaukesha County, WI
Related
milwaukeemag.com
The Moth Is Coming to Milwaukee This Weekend
And the New York storytelling org has a local connection. Would you stand up at a mic in a room full of people to tell your story? That’s what more than 50,000 people have done at The Moth’s live storytelling events since the national organization launched in 1997. Moth events resumed this fall in over 30 cities around the world for its 25th anniversary, and Milwaukee has a special connection to the phenomenon.
milwaukeemag.com
Video: 2 Milwaukee Musicians Talk New Projects, Creativity and the Local Arts Scene
This week, Nō Studios interviewed Breonte and WillOnWater. This video was made in partnership with Nō Studios. Milwaukee Magazine is partnering with the video production company to showcase the stories of local artists and musicians. Watch for more content like this here. Born and raised in Milwaukee, Breonte...
milwaukeemag.com
Where to Get Thanksgiving Dinner in Milwaukee 2022
ORDER TAKE-OUT sides or just desserts from these restaurants, cafes and bakeries. Or even book a table for a Thanksgiving meal out. Just know that many of these options sell out quickly, so don’t dawdle too long. You’re going to want to — pardon the pun — gobble up these tasty treats.
milwaukeemag.com
What to Expect at Miller and Kentridge’s Present Music Concert
Milwaukee’s legacy performance organization Present Music is bringing “Miller and Kentridge: Flat on your back on the dry wintry grass- a cine concert” to the Milwaukee Art Museum on Nov. 16. The show is a one-time performance featuring the rarely seen animated films of William Kentridge, set to live music composed by Phillip Miller.
milwaukeemag.com
17 Beer Events Brewing in Milwaukee This Week: Nov. 16-21
Ray’s Growler Gallery (8930 W. North Ave.) is releasing its collaboration with Third Space Brewing, barrel-aged Stout State of Mind, in a big way. The tap list for the night includes a coffee variant made with the help of Vennture Brew Co. There will be total of six Third Space brews on tap and a couple of gems from Vennture. The sipping starts at 5 p.m.
milwaukeemag.com
Why Milwaukeean’s Love Times Cinema’s Friday Night Freak Show
It’s freaky Friday once a month at the Times Cinema. The freak flags fly every third Friday of the month at The Times Cinema in Washington Heights (5906 W. Vliet St.). The Friday Night Freak Show pairs a DJ from WMSE with a film screening, drawing devout cinephiles as well as live music lovers since 1996. “Friday Night Freak Show takes on a concert appeal,” says Tom Crawford, WMSE’s station manager. “Who doesn’t want to sit in a theater with 300 others who feel like you do about this movie?”
milwaukeemag.com
Chamber Theatre’s Show ‘Misery’ Offers Horror for the Holidays
“Super fun” isn’t exactly what you’d expect from Misery, but that’s how artistic director Brent Hazelton describes Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s production of one of Stephen King’s most famous novels. The play, running Nov. 18-Dec. 18, weaves in humor with its grim and suspenseful plot.
milwaukeemag.com
Inside the World of Organic Turkey Farming
On this small organic farm 30 miles north of Milwaukee, Vanessa Wallock is rearing a flock of 55 Broad Breasted Bronze turkeys. The birds, named for their coppery luster, live a pretty good life, eating grass, bugs and clover and roaming, sun-speckled, in the open air. Wallock came to farming...
milwaukeemag.com
Lake Park’s Pedestrian Bridge Is Finally Open Again
The beloved pedestrian bridge over Ravine Road in Milwaukee’s Lake Park is open for the first time in six years, much to the delight of East Side residents and regular park visitors. With filled champagne glasses in hand and strolling musicians performing, a crowd of about 100 people braved chilly temperatures and steady rain for a ceremonial walk across the 117-year-old structure, which closed in 2016 because of cracks in the surface and soil erosion around its supports.
Comments / 0