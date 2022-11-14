Read full article on original website
Luca Guadagnino says collaborating with Timothee Chalamet is "very intense and beautiful". The 51-year-old Italian filmmaker has directed the Hollywood star in the 2017 coming-of-age drama 'Call Me By Your Name' and this year's 'Bones and All', a coming-of-age romantic cannibal road film. And Guadagnino loves working with the 'Little...
Review: 'The Menu' is unpredictable and delectably unhinged from 1st scene to last
The film offers a cornucopia of pleasures.
