Startup works with Tampa General to streamline data
From the time a patient is admitted into a hospital to the time they’re done undergoing surgery, a startup wants to document their journey, including their past history, and use analytics to help prevent any risks that could compromise their health. Milagro AI, a startup that was part of...
Company bringing 500 jobs eyes Gateway site
More details have emerged regarding an unidentified company from California looking to expand into Pinellas County. During a Tuesday Pinellas County commission meeting, the commissioners unanimously approved a request from a California manufacturer to become a qualified applicant for an economic ad valorem tax for a proposed expansion project in Pinellas Park.
Frontier launches nonstop connection to St. Louis
November 16, 2022 - Denver-based Frontier Airlines is launching its nonstop service today, Nov. 16, from Tampa International Airport to St. Louis. The new nonstop connection will be offered four times weekly. Frontier now serves 18 nonstop destinations from TPA. The introductory fares start at $49.
Phillies buy 13 acres near Clearwater ballpark
An affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies has purchased a shopping strip near the ball club’s Clearwater spring training lpark. An entity linked to the team acquired the 13-acre retail site at 21688 U.S. 19 N., called the Clearwater Collection, for $22.5 million. The retail center, which fell into bankruptcy,...
Local affiliate leads national hurricane response
A Tampa Bay nonprofit dedicated to repairing homes, revitalizing communities and rebuilding lives was recently selected by its national office to spearhead Hurricane Ian relief efforts throughout Florida. Headquartered in Tampa and with an office in St. Petersburg, Rebuilding Together Tampa Bay (RTTB) provides home rehabilitation and modification services at...
Community comes together for housing solutions
The affordable housing crisis affects everyone in the city, noted St. Petersburg Area Chamber of Commerce president Chris Steinocher, and adopting solutions is imperative to maintaining livelihoods. The chamber brought various stakeholders together Tuesday night for a community discussion at St. Petersburg College’s Midtown Center, “Housing Solutions For All.” The...
County provides $8 million for PSTA terminal
November 16, 2022 - The Pinellas County Board of County Commissioners allocated $8 million Tuesday to help the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority (PSTA) build its long-planned downtown Clearwater transit center. Officials expect construction to begin next year. According to a release, PSTA lowered its original ask of $15 million after securing additional funding. The project’s cost increased from $34 million to nearly $45 million, and the county money - not available until PSTA exhausts other funding - will help close that gap.
Development team addresses parking for proposed Edge hotel
A proposed hotel that a development team is describing as a “corner jewel for the Edge District” is moving forward, as the team works with the district on parking improvements. St. Petersburg developer Jon Daou, president of Eastman Equity, working in coordination with Tampa-based Alfonso Architects and David...
Bayfront to build St. Pete cancer and orthopaedic center
Since taking over the St. Petersburg Bayfront Health hospital campus in 2020, Orlando Health has made drastic improvements and focusing on more specialized care, and it will now bring a cancer and orthopaedic center to downtown. Bayfront Health St. Petersburg announced Tuesday it is teaming up with three of the...
St. Pete adds pickleball courts; is it enough?
Despite previous disagreements, local pickleball enthusiasts and St. Peterburg city officials are now working together to refine plans as the sport’s popularity continues to soar. Kevin Cavanaugh, president of the St. Petersburg Pickleball Association, hopes to collaborate with the mayor, city council and the parks and recreation department’s leadership...
St. Pete welcomes military retirees
November 14, 2022 - SmartAsset recently listed St. Petersburg as its 13th-best city for military retirees. The financial information platform compared the nation’s 200 largest cities according to eight metrics across three categories: military retirement friendliness, veteran resources and economic environment. St. Pete was the only city in the top 25 to score a perfect 100 in the friendliness score. Anchorage, Alaska, came in first, while Port St. Lucie was the second-highest-rated city in Florida at 22.
Pinellas provides overdose kits to the public
To combat a record-breaking number of deaths, health officials are now offering free medication that reverses the effects of opioid overdoses to any local adult. The Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County (DOH-Pinellas) recently announced it joined a statewide initiative to increase access to naloxone – the generic version of Narcan. Any person over 18 can now request the nasal spray healthcare providers believe can reduce thousands of substance abuse deaths.
Tonight at thestudio@620: ‘The Tiger’
Here’s the pitch: An intelligent but serially unhappy young man kidnaps a suburban housewife, but his nefarious intentions turn inside out as they begin to talk – and find they have many, many things in common. The play is The Tiger, a one-act by Murray Schisgal (Tootise, LUV)...
City officials break ground on firefighter memorial
November 15, 2022 - Mayor Ken Welch, Fire Chief James Large and city council members participated in a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday morning for a new memorial honoring St. Petersburg’s firefighters who died in the line of duty. MGA Sculpture Studio is constructing the memorial, located on the east shore of Demens Landing Park and overlooking Tampa Bay. According to a press release, the memorial features a bell, obelisk, aluminum plate, flag and bunker gear to symbolize the dedication, commitment and collective spirit of the city’s firefighters.
Rowdies’ Fernandes named MVP
November 14, 2022 - Leo Fernandes, an attacking midfielder for the Tampa Bay Rowdies, was named the USL Championship’s Most Valuable Player. Receiving the MVP award caps a stellar year for Fernandez that saw the six-year Rowdies veteran lead the league in combined goals and assists. The team’s longest-tenured player is the first to win the USL MVP since the club joined the USL in 2017.
Do the math: Algebra Blessett, Atlanta soul singer, here Thursday
Her name isn’t Angela Bassett, although you’d be forgiven for making that mistake. Look again. Her name is Algebra Blessett, and like the legendary Ms. Bassett – who happens to be a native of St. Petersburg – the one with the mathematical moniker is heavily invested in the business of show.
