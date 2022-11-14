Read full article on original website
Related
NME
DJ and record collector Dez Parkes has died
DJ and record collector Dez Parkes has died. Friend Fitzroy Anthoney Facey, who is also director of The Soul Survives Magazine, confirmed Parkes’ death over the weekend. It is unclear at this stage what caused his death. “It’s with our deepest sorrow that we inform you of the death...
NME
DJ and producer Janette Slack dies, aged 42
DJ and producer Janette Slack has died, aged 42. Her brother Trevor Slack confirmed her death over the weekend in a Facebook post. He wrote: “On behalf of the family, it is with great sadness that I announce the tragic and sudden passing of Janette Slack on the 13th of November 2022 in Hong Kong.
NME
Baddiel, Skinner and The Lightning Seeds release new festive version of ‘Three Lions’
David Baddiel, Frank Skinner and The Lightning Seeds have released a new version of their classic football anthem – listen to ‘Three Lions (It’s Coming Home for Christmas)’ below. The original song – titled ‘Three Lions (Football’s Coming Home)’ – was recorded ahead of England hosting...
Position of landlord of Rochdale flat in which Awaab Ishak died ‘untenable’
RBH chief executive Gareth Swarbrick faces growing pressure to quit after death of two-year-old
NME
Campaigners fly banner over ‘I’m A Celebrity’ camp criticising Matt Hancock
Coronavirus justice campaigners have flown a plane over the I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! jungle with a message criticising the former health secretary Matt Hancock. The 35-foot banner, which reads “Covid bereaved say get out of here!”, was trailed above the camp for two hours...
NME
Placebo ask fans not to film or take photos on phones during their shows
Placebo have asked their fans to not film or take photos during the band’s upcoming live shows. The duo – comprising Brian Molko and Stefan Olsdal – are due to begin their 2022 UK and Ireland headline tour in Portsmouth tomorrow night (November 18), and have taken to social media to post a request.
NME
London tattoo studio offers to remove Kanye West tattoos for free
A tattoo studio in London is offering to remove tattoos of Kanye West for free, following the recent controversies surrounding the rapper. NAAMA Studios in London, which usually charges around £2,000 for removals depending on the tattoo, has made the move as a result of West’s offensive remarks in recent weeks.
Incredible moment courtroom erupts with joy as man wrongfully imprisoned for 20 years is finally freed
Villegas spent 20 years in prison after he was wrongfully convicted of capital murder in the fatal shooting of two El Pasoans in 1993.
NME
Blur add second Wembley Stadium gig “due to phenomenal demand”
Blur have announced a second reunion show at London’s Wembley Stadium “due to phenomenal demand” – find out how to buy tickets below. Last week the band shared details of a one-off UK reunion gig at the stadium on July 8, 2023. Now, they’re playing an additional show the following day (July 9).
NME
Madonna calls for people to stop “bullying” her after 50 Cent reignites feud
Madonna has called for people to stop “bullying” her after 50 Cent called her out in a recent social media post. The US rapper has previously mocked the pop music icon on several occasions, including responding to a series of images on Instagram last year in which he described the singer as “shot out”, adding “if she don’t get her old ass up”.
NME
Zoë Kravitz says Taylor Swift was “very important part” of her quarantine bubble in London
Zoë Kravitz has shared that Taylor Swift was part of her “pod” when they were in London during the COVID pandemic. The actor said in a new interview that Swift was spending lockdown with her British boyfriend Joe Alwyn at the same time that she was filming in London for Matt Reeves’ The Batman.
World Cup 2022: Qatar confirms beer U-turn as countdown to kick-off continues – live
Join Will Unwin for the latest news from Qatar prior to the big kick-off on Sunday
NME
Akon thinks “genius” Kanye’s behaviour is all to take votes from Donald Trump
Akon has addressed the recent controversy around Kanye West, stating that he believes the rapper’s actions are part of his plans to become the next US president. West has faced a wave of backlash over the past month after posting a series of antisemitic remarks online, including one where he said he didn’t believe in the term antisemitism. He was subsequently suspended from Twitter and Instagram and several companies ended their association with him – including Adidas, who officially terminated their Yeezy partnership.
Comments / 0