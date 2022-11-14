ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NME

DJ and record collector Dez Parkes has died

DJ and record collector Dez Parkes has died. Friend Fitzroy Anthoney Facey, who is also director of The Soul Survives Magazine, confirmed Parkes’ death over the weekend. It is unclear at this stage what caused his death. “It’s with our deepest sorrow that we inform you of the death...
NME

DJ and producer Janette Slack dies, aged 42

DJ and producer Janette Slack has died, aged 42. Her brother Trevor Slack confirmed her death over the weekend in a Facebook post. He wrote: “On behalf of the family, it is with great sadness that I announce the tragic and sudden passing of Janette Slack on the 13th of November 2022 in Hong Kong.
NME

Campaigners fly banner over ‘I’m A Celebrity’ camp criticising Matt Hancock

Coronavirus justice campaigners have flown a plane over the I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! jungle with a message criticising the former health secretary Matt Hancock. The 35-foot banner, which reads “Covid bereaved say get out of here!”, was trailed above the camp for two hours...
NME

Placebo ask fans not to film or take photos on phones during their shows

Placebo have asked their fans to not film or take photos during the band’s upcoming live shows. The duo – comprising Brian Molko and Stefan Olsdal – are due to begin their 2022 UK and Ireland headline tour in Portsmouth tomorrow night (November 18), and have taken to social media to post a request.
NME

London tattoo studio offers to remove Kanye West tattoos for free

A tattoo studio in London is offering to remove tattoos of Kanye West for free, following the recent controversies surrounding the rapper. NAAMA Studios in London, which usually charges around £2,000 for removals depending on the tattoo, has made the move as a result of West’s offensive remarks in recent weeks.
NME

Blur add second Wembley Stadium gig “due to phenomenal demand”

Blur have announced a second reunion show at London’s Wembley Stadium “due to phenomenal demand” – find out how to buy tickets below. Last week the band shared details of a one-off UK reunion gig at the stadium on July 8, 2023. Now, they’re playing an additional show the following day (July 9).
NME

Madonna calls for people to stop “bullying” her after 50 Cent reignites feud

Madonna has called for people to stop “bullying” her after 50 Cent called her out in a recent social media post. The US rapper has previously mocked the pop music icon on several occasions, including responding to a series of images on Instagram last year in which he described the singer as “shot out”, adding “if she don’t get her old ass up”.
NME

Akon thinks “genius” Kanye’s behaviour is all to take votes from Donald Trump

Akon has addressed the recent controversy around Kanye West, stating that he believes the rapper’s actions are part of his plans to become the next US president. West has faced a wave of backlash over the past month after posting a series of antisemitic remarks online, including one where he said he didn’t believe in the term antisemitism. He was subsequently suspended from Twitter and Instagram and several companies ended their association with him – including Adidas, who officially terminated their Yeezy partnership.
