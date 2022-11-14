Akon has addressed the recent controversy around Kanye West, stating that he believes the rapper’s actions are part of his plans to become the next US president. West has faced a wave of backlash over the past month after posting a series of antisemitic remarks online, including one where he said he didn’t believe in the term antisemitism. He was subsequently suspended from Twitter and Instagram and several companies ended their association with him – including Adidas, who officially terminated their Yeezy partnership.

