I-95 Closes Tonight In Boca Raton, Delray Beach
BY: TRAFFIC CENTER | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A reminder to late night drivers: I-95 will close again tonight in Boca Raton. All traffic will be forced to exit the Interstate, travel on feeder roads, and then rejoin I-95 further north. This is how FDOT explains the […]
WPBF News 25
Pedestrian crushed between train cars during train hook-up in Palm Beach County 'industrial accident'
SOUTH BAY, Fla. — One person is dead after an "industrial accident" involving a train in Palm Beach County Thursday morning. Palm Beach County deputies said a pedestrian was crushed between two train cars during the train hook-up at about 7 a.m. It happened at Rogers Road and Miami Canal Road in South Bay.
Restaurant news: Family behind iconic Okeechobee Steakhouse opens new grill in Loxahatchee
Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Lewis Prime Grill, Loxahatchee The Lewis family clan behind 75-year-old West Palm Beach icon Okeechobee Steakhouse is on a tear of late, and the ...
Body Found In Boca Bridges Canal
UPDATE: GATOR VEHICLE FELL IN CANAL, BUT NO ONE REPORTED MAN MISSING FOR DAY. Police, Fire Rescue Remain On The Scene Mid-Day In Community On Lyons North of Clint Moore Road. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher COMPLETELY UPDATED AT 4:09 p.m. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A […]
Four developers eyeing city’s land in FAU Research Park
Deerfield Beach – Four south Florida real estate developers are vying for four city-owned acres on Southwest 10 Street and Southwest 11 Way, the last parcel remaining in the FAU Research and Development Park. On Wednesday, they appeared before a city evaluation committee that rated their presentations which are...
cw34.com
Landscaper run over by lawnmower near Boca Raton, body found in canal
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a landscaper, apparently run over by his own lawnmower. The incident happened in the Boca Bridges community, just west of Boca Raton. On Monday, authorities pulled a lawnmower from the canal. The worker...
TANKER EXPLOSION BOCA RATON: New Details About The I-95 Disaster
October Explosion Shut I-95 For Hours. We Know Who Was Cited, How Much Fuel Was On Tanker. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The explosion that rocked Boca Raton, Delray Beach, and shut I-95 for hours in late October was all started by […]
WPTV
Boat storage in South Florida lacking as developers scoop up land
DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. — Members of South Florida's boating community claim there is a serious lack of boat storage as developers are eager to buy open land. "This is my zen time," Marshall Sklar, who lives in Boca Raton, told WPTV. Sklar practically lives on his boat. "I could...
foxsports640.com
Body of groundskeeper found in canal in Boca Raton
(BOCA RATON, Florida)– The body of a grounds worker was found in a canal behind a home in the “Chianti Classico” community Wednesday morning. According to investigators, initial reports showed…
bocaratontribune.com
City of Delray Beach Launches ePlans, a Digital Plan Review System
Delray Beach, FL – Applying for permits and submitting building plans for home improvement or construction projects just got easier in the City of Delray Beach. Spearheaded by the City’s Development Services and Information Technology Departments, the new ePlans web-based system provides a more efficient, cost-effective, and environmentally friendly review process.
Century Village Resident, 86, Hits Tree, Dies
Boca Raton Woman Died After Ten Days In Hospice. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — An 86-year-old Century Village Boca Raton resident is dead after crashing into a tree. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says Barbara Fidler of Exeter C in Century Village was […]
Pedestrian killed by train in Oakland Park
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a Tri-Rail train in South Florida late Monday afternoon.
More home sales contingent upon private school spots for children
The influx of new residents to Palm Beach County in the last few years is not only impacting housing but also local schools.
WSVN-TV
Driver crashes into insurance building in Fort Lauderdale after losing control of van
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida driver crashed into a building after losing control of his vehicle. Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to the scene along State Road 84 and South Andrews Avenue just before 9 a.m. after the driver of a van crashed into the wall of an insurance building, Tuesday.
Broward Meat & Fish Opens 35,000-Square-Foot Margate Location
After various delays that pushed back a grand opening originally scheduled for late 2021, Broward Meat & Fish has finally opened the doors to its much-anticipated 35,000-square-foot Margate location. On Monday, Broward Meat & Fish celebrated a soft opening of its Margate store located at 3201 North State Road 7,...
Boynton Beach T-Mobile Store Burglarized, Thief Forgets To Turn Off GPS
More Than $30K In Electronics Stolen, Found In North Broward County. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — An ex-employee of the T-Mobile store in the Boynton Beach Mall allegedly returned to the store after it closed for Hurricane Nicole — gained entrance — and stole […]
The Blind Monk finds new home at AKA West Palm opening next month
AKA, a luxury hospitality group, has announced it will open its second South Florida location, AKA West Palm, next month. Located at 695 South Olive Avenue in the heart of West Palm Beach’s central business district, the five-story property will feature 215 hotel residences comprised of studios, one- and two-bedroom accommodations, and penthouse suites that combine the ambiance of a private residence with the indulgent services of a luxury hotel.
cw34.com
High-end auto theft crew brought down by South Florida law enforcement
MIRAMAR, Fla. (CBS12) — A high-end auto theft ring that started in Palm Beach County was brought down, leading to the recovery of five stolen high-end cars and the seizure of a firearm and tens of thousands of dollars in cash. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said the Burglary...
Lodging
TPG Hotels & Resorts Begins Renaissance Boca Raton Hotel Renovation
PROVIDENCE, Rhode Island—TPG Hotels & Resorts announced it has started a renovation of the Renaissance Boca Raton Hotel, located in Boca Raton, Florida. The company is dedicating millions of dollars to the renovation, which will focus on guestrooms, guest corridors, club lounge, meeting spaces, lobby, fitness center, elevators, resort-style pool, bar, exterior, back of the house facilities, and the introduction of a restaurant from Meat Market. The exterior renovations include paving, hardscaping, landscaping, and the roof.
Re-Register Now If You Enjoyed Voting By Mail In Palm Beach County
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — With the election over, Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections Wendy Sartory Link is reminding voters to re-register now if you want to vote by mail. In an advisory sent out Thursday, Link’s team explained what to do and […]
